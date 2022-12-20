Luke Kalarickal.jpg

Mill Creek's Luke Kalarickal runs during the 2022 Class AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships in Carrollton.

 Atlanta Track Club

Runner of the Year: Marc Petrucci, Collins Hill, Sr.

Gwinnett’s top finisher in the Class AAAAAAA state meet in 16 minutes, 51.89 seconds, as well as Region 8-AAAAAAA runner-up in 16:32.60 and county runner-up in 16:11.50

Recommended for you