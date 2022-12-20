Runner of the Year: Marc Petrucci, Collins Hill, Sr.
Gwinnett’s top finisher in the Class AAAAAAA state meet in 16 minutes, 51.89 seconds, as well as Region 8-AAAAAAA runner-up in 16:32.60 and county runner-up in 16:11.50
Coach of the Year: Andy Christie, Mill Creek
Followed up a 2021 state title by leading the Hawks to a Gwinnett-best sixth-place team finish in AAAAAAA
FIRST TEAM
Colton Harsh, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
15th at state, ninth at region
Christopher Izzo, Wesleyan, Sr.
11th at state, sixth at region
Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, Sr.
Ninth at state, region champion, county champion
Gavin Mathieu, Mill Creek, Sr.
17th at state, third at region, ninth at county
Wood Moore, Wesleyan, Soph.
Fifth at state, third at region
Dylan Stone, Lanier, Soph.
29th at state, fourth at region, 17th at county
Charlie Thomas, Brookwood, Jr.
13th at state, second at region, 10th at county
SECOND TEAM
Austin Dezwart, Brookwood, Jr.
Jack Holcomb, Parkview, Sr.
Chance Jones, Dacula, Sr.
Dylan Lucas, Mill Creek, Sr.
Kadin McAllister, Parkview, Jr.
Jameson Pifer, Collins Hill, Fr.
Alexander Thompson, Brookwood, Soph.
THIRD TEAM
Addison Alsobrook, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
Carter Dehnke, Brookwood, Jr.
David Garcia, Parkview, Sr.
Haydn Hermansen, North Gwinnett, Fr.
Steven McCartney, Archer, Sr.
Don Presley, Brookwood, Sr.
Tanner Tucker, Mill Creek, Jr.
