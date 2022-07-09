DSC01885.jpg
Wesleyan’s Cooper Blauser (7) pitches during the Class A Private state championship series against North Cobb Christian on May 24, 2022.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: OF/RHP Druw Jones, Sr., Wesleyan

For the second straight year, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound senior earned Player of the Year honors by posting similar numbers to last season in some categories and dramatically better ones in several others. Jones finished hitting .530 with 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, seven doubles, three triples, a 1.702 OPS, 33 walks, 72 runs scored and 32 stolen bases. His average and runs scored set new school single-season records, as did his 66 total hits and .675 on-base percentage, and he finishes his high school career as Wesleyan’s all-time leader in average, total hits and runs. But Jones’ most important contribution this season may have been on the mound, where he posted a 10-1 record with 53 strikeouts in 41 IP. Jones is signed to play college baseball at Vanderbilt, but is expected to be one of the top picks — and perhaps the No. 1 pick — in next weekend’s 2022 Major League Baseball Draft

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: RHP/1B Landon Stripling, Jr., Parkview

The 6-0, 195-pound junior right-hander took his game to an even higher level than his second-team All-County performance as a sophomore in 2021, finishing the season 9-2 with a 1.53 ERA, 81 strikeouts against just nine walks and holding opposing hitters to just a .191 average in 59 2/3 innings. When he wasn’t pitching, Stripling played a much bigger offensive and defensive role as a first baseman, by hitting .433 with six homers, 33 RBIs, five doubles, three triples, a 1.249 OPS, 29 runs scored and a .984 fielding percentage

COACHES OF THE YEAR: Brian Krehmeyer, Wesleyan and Doug Jones, Mill Creek

After having the 2020 season cut short by COVID-19 and coming up just short in 2021, Krehmeyer guided the Wolves (35-5) back to the top of the mountain in Class A Private with the program’s fifth state title, and first since 2015, behind an offense that scored 402 runs (an average of 10.2 per game) and timely pitching. Jones, meanwhile, picked up the pieces after having last year’s roster hit hard by graduation and put those pieces together for a 26-14 record, including this 500th career coaching win, another Region 8-AAAAAAA championship and a trip in the state semifinals

FIRST TEAM POSITION PLAYERS

CF Tyler Bak, Jr., North Gwinnett

.370, 5 HR, 25 RBIs, .520 OBP, 10 2B, 2 3B, 35 R, 22 SB, 1.000 fielding pct.

SS Brant Baughcum, Sr., Buford

.463, 5 HR, 33 RBIs, 13 2B, 2 3B, 1.224 OPS, 44 R, 12 SB

SS/RHP Cooper Blauser, Sr., Wesleyan

.500, 8 HR, 49 RBIs, 9 2B, 1 3B, 1.472 OPS, 24 BB, 57 R, 41 SB, 2-0, 1 save, 1.09 ERA, 35 K, 19 1/3 IP

C Collin Helms, Sr., GAC

.443, 3 HR, 40 RBIs, 13 2B, 2 3B, 1.279 OPS, 40 R, .993 fielding pct.

CF/RHP Matt Hoskins, Sr., Peachtree Ridge

.382, 5 HR, 24 RBIs, 6 2B, 1.133 OPS, 12 R, 11 SB, .970 fielding pct., 5 OF asst.; 4-3, 1 save, 2.89 ERA, 62 K, 43 2/3 IP, .191 opponents avg.

SS Colin Houck, Jr., Parkview

.412, 15 HR, 44 RBIs, 10 2B, 1 3B, 1.443 OPS, 43 R, 9 SB

C Bryce Hubbard, Sr., Wesleyan

.436, 7 HR, 48 RBIs, 14 2B, 1.328 OPS, 23 BB, 54 R. 18 SB

1B/RHP/DH Garrett Lambert, Jr., Parkview

.371, 4 HR, 32 RBIs, 8 2B, .998 OPS, 15 R, .990 fielding pct.; 8-3, 1.36 ERA, 95 K, 20 BB, .176 opp. BA, 61 2/3 IP

RF Forrest Lietz, Jr., Wesleyan

.404, 6 HR, 39 RBIs, 11 2B, 1 3B, 1.243 OPS, 20 BB, 29 R, 11 SB

RF Kaden Martin, Sr., Buford

.384, 5 HR, 34 RBIs, 1.004 OPS, 10 2B, 33 R

1B/RHP Riley Stanford, Sr., Buford

.388, 5 HR, 23 RBIs, 7 2B, 1.003 OPS, 25 R; 7-2, 2.66 ERA, 77 K, 15 BB, 42 IP

IF/RHP Graham Stogner, Sr., GAC

.320, 6 HR, 47 RBIs, 10 2B, 1 3B, 1.134 OPS, 36 R, 7 SB; 5-0, 2.23 ERA, 59 K, 37 2/3 IP

LF Parker Walsh, Sr., Buford

.453, 5 HR, 33 RBIs, 9 2B, 2 3B, 1.347 OPS, 33 R, 5 SB

CF Stan Zagrodnik, Sr., Buford

.346, 6 HR, 32 RBIs, 5 2B, 4 3B, 1.118 OPS, 36 R, 12 SB

PITCHERS

RHP/CF/DH Carson Ballard, Sr., Wesleyan

9-0, 1.58 ERA, 67 K, 13 BB, 1.11 WHIP, 53 1/3 IP; .380, 5 HR, 45 RBIs, 7 2B, 1.013 OPS, 37 R, 22 SB

RHP/IF Beau Brailey, Jr., Mill Creek

11-3, 1.66 ERA, 91 K, 61 1/3 IP

RHP/C/3B John Close, Sr., North Gwinnett

9-1, 1.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, .192 opponent avg., 80 K, 19 BB, 72 IP

RHP/SS Dylan Lesko, Sr., Buford

8-0, 0.93 ERA, 69 K, 6 BB, 8 H, .082 opponent avg., 0.62 WHIP, 29 IP; .444, 2 HR, 14 RBIs, .470 OBP, 7 2B, 2 3B, 10 BB in just 63 AB

LHP/OF Sahil Patel, Sr., Mill Creek

10-3, 1.94 ERA, 103 K, 64 2/3 IP

LHP/OF Rhett Wells, Sr., GAC

6-0, 1.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 83 K, 54 IP, .169 opponent avg.; .388, 2 HR, 19 RBIs, 4 2B, 4 3B, 1.196 OPS, 34 R, 7 SB, 28 BB

SECOND TEAM POSITION PLAYERS

1B/DH Isaiah Abrams, Jr., Grayson

C Rand Bestermann, Sr., Peachtree Ridge

IF/RHP Conrad Cason, Soph., GAC

LF/CF Landen Fernandez, Sr., Mountain View

2B Cayden Gaskin, Sr., Parkview

1B Schley Gordy, Jr., Wesleyan

OF/C Camden Helms, Jr., GAC

IF Aaron Hobson, Jr., GAC

1B/OF/LHP Jonathan Jaime, Sr., Brookwood

OF Colin Livingston, Sr., Collins Hill

CF Andrews Opata, Sr., Parkview

3B/RHP Tyshon Patty, Jr., Mountain View

2B/SS Eli Pitts, Fr., North Gwinnett

C Tyler Phillips, Jr., Grayson

PITCHERS

2B/RHP Jackson Gaspard, Sr., Buford

RHP/SS Sam Horn, Sr., Collins Hill

RHP/OF Nick Lanning, Jr., Norcross

RHP Dylan Lonergan, Jr., Brookwood

RHP/3B Parker Marlatt, Jr., Hebron

LHP Ford Thompson, Soph., Parkview

THIRD TEAM POSITION PLAYERS

RF Ali Banks, Jr., Parkview

SS Chase Bastuk, Sr., Norcross

1B Edwin Bowman, Sr., North Gwinnett

C Jacob Bridges, Sr., Archer

3B Cade Brown, Soph., Parkview

RF Mack Cromer, Sr., North Gwinnett

IF Noah Deas, Sr., GAC

SS/2B Adrian Jimenez, Soph., Lanier

2B/RHP Nate Kerpics, Sr., Wesleyan

IF Aaron Oesterle, Sr., Discovery

1B/3B/OF Jett Pimentel, Sr., Duluth

DH Jayden Talik, Sr., Parkview

OF Will Wallace, Soph., Archer

3B Andrew Walton, Sr., Lanier

PITCHERS

RHP Jayson Barber, Jr., Grayson

RHP Daniel Barwick, Soph., Hebron

LHP Sawyer Crum, Sr., GAC

LHP Stephen Slezak, Sr., Grayson

RHP Nate Taylor, Soph, Buford

RHP/2B Anthony Vega, Jr., Peachtree Ridge

