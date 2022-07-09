PLAYER OF THE YEAR: OF/RHP Druw Jones, Sr., Wesleyan
For the second straight year, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound senior earned Player of the Year honors by posting similar numbers to last season in some categories and dramatically better ones in several others. Jones finished hitting .530 with 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, seven doubles, three triples, a 1.702 OPS, 33 walks, 72 runs scored and 32 stolen bases. His average and runs scored set new school single-season records, as did his 66 total hits and .675 on-base percentage, and he finishes his high school career as Wesleyan’s all-time leader in average, total hits and runs. But Jones’ most important contribution this season may have been on the mound, where he posted a 10-1 record with 53 strikeouts in 41 IP. Jones is signed to play college baseball at Vanderbilt, but is expected to be one of the top picks — and perhaps the No. 1 pick — in next weekend’s 2022 Major League Baseball Draft
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: RHP/1B Landon Stripling, Jr., Parkview
The 6-0, 195-pound junior right-hander took his game to an even higher level than his second-team All-County performance as a sophomore in 2021, finishing the season 9-2 with a 1.53 ERA, 81 strikeouts against just nine walks and holding opposing hitters to just a .191 average in 59 2/3 innings. When he wasn’t pitching, Stripling played a much bigger offensive and defensive role as a first baseman, by hitting .433 with six homers, 33 RBIs, five doubles, three triples, a 1.249 OPS, 29 runs scored and a .984 fielding percentage
COACHES OF THE YEAR: Brian Krehmeyer, Wesleyan and Doug Jones, Mill Creek
After having the 2020 season cut short by COVID-19 and coming up just short in 2021, Krehmeyer guided the Wolves (35-5) back to the top of the mountain in Class A Private with the program’s fifth state title, and first since 2015, behind an offense that scored 402 runs (an average of 10.2 per game) and timely pitching. Jones, meanwhile, picked up the pieces after having last year’s roster hit hard by graduation and put those pieces together for a 26-14 record, including this 500th career coaching win, another Region 8-AAAAAAA championship and a trip in the state semifinals
FIRST TEAM POSITION PLAYERS
CF Tyler Bak, Jr., North Gwinnett
.370, 5 HR, 25 RBIs, .520 OBP, 10 2B, 2 3B, 35 R, 22 SB, 1.000 fielding pct.
SS Brant Baughcum, Sr., Buford
.463, 5 HR, 33 RBIs, 13 2B, 2 3B, 1.224 OPS, 44 R, 12 SB
SS/RHP Cooper Blauser, Sr., Wesleyan
.500, 8 HR, 49 RBIs, 9 2B, 1 3B, 1.472 OPS, 24 BB, 57 R, 41 SB, 2-0, 1 save, 1.09 ERA, 35 K, 19 1/3 IP
C Collin Helms, Sr., GAC
.443, 3 HR, 40 RBIs, 13 2B, 2 3B, 1.279 OPS, 40 R, .993 fielding pct.
CF/RHP Matt Hoskins, Sr., Peachtree Ridge
.382, 5 HR, 24 RBIs, 6 2B, 1.133 OPS, 12 R, 11 SB, .970 fielding pct., 5 OF asst.; 4-3, 1 save, 2.89 ERA, 62 K, 43 2/3 IP, .191 opponents avg.
SS Colin Houck, Jr., Parkview
.412, 15 HR, 44 RBIs, 10 2B, 1 3B, 1.443 OPS, 43 R, 9 SB
C Bryce Hubbard, Sr., Wesleyan
.436, 7 HR, 48 RBIs, 14 2B, 1.328 OPS, 23 BB, 54 R. 18 SB
1B/RHP/DH Garrett Lambert, Jr., Parkview
.371, 4 HR, 32 RBIs, 8 2B, .998 OPS, 15 R, .990 fielding pct.; 8-3, 1.36 ERA, 95 K, 20 BB, .176 opp. BA, 61 2/3 IP
RF Forrest Lietz, Jr., Wesleyan
.404, 6 HR, 39 RBIs, 11 2B, 1 3B, 1.243 OPS, 20 BB, 29 R, 11 SB
RF Kaden Martin, Sr., Buford
.384, 5 HR, 34 RBIs, 1.004 OPS, 10 2B, 33 R
1B/RHP Riley Stanford, Sr., Buford
.388, 5 HR, 23 RBIs, 7 2B, 1.003 OPS, 25 R; 7-2, 2.66 ERA, 77 K, 15 BB, 42 IP
IF/RHP Graham Stogner, Sr., GAC
.320, 6 HR, 47 RBIs, 10 2B, 1 3B, 1.134 OPS, 36 R, 7 SB; 5-0, 2.23 ERA, 59 K, 37 2/3 IP
LF Parker Walsh, Sr., Buford
.453, 5 HR, 33 RBIs, 9 2B, 2 3B, 1.347 OPS, 33 R, 5 SB
CF Stan Zagrodnik, Sr., Buford
.346, 6 HR, 32 RBIs, 5 2B, 4 3B, 1.118 OPS, 36 R, 12 SB
PITCHERS
RHP/CF/DH Carson Ballard, Sr., Wesleyan
9-0, 1.58 ERA, 67 K, 13 BB, 1.11 WHIP, 53 1/3 IP; .380, 5 HR, 45 RBIs, 7 2B, 1.013 OPS, 37 R, 22 SB
RHP/IF Beau Brailey, Jr., Mill Creek
11-3, 1.66 ERA, 91 K, 61 1/3 IP
RHP/C/3B John Close, Sr., North Gwinnett
9-1, 1.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, .192 opponent avg., 80 K, 19 BB, 72 IP
RHP/SS Dylan Lesko, Sr., Buford
8-0, 0.93 ERA, 69 K, 6 BB, 8 H, .082 opponent avg., 0.62 WHIP, 29 IP; .444, 2 HR, 14 RBIs, .470 OBP, 7 2B, 2 3B, 10 BB in just 63 AB
LHP/OF Sahil Patel, Sr., Mill Creek
10-3, 1.94 ERA, 103 K, 64 2/3 IP
LHP/OF Rhett Wells, Sr., GAC
6-0, 1.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 83 K, 54 IP, .169 opponent avg.; .388, 2 HR, 19 RBIs, 4 2B, 4 3B, 1.196 OPS, 34 R, 7 SB, 28 BB
SECOND TEAM POSITION PLAYERS
1B/DH Isaiah Abrams, Jr., Grayson
C Rand Bestermann, Sr., Peachtree Ridge
IF/RHP Conrad Cason, Soph., GAC
LF/CF Landen Fernandez, Sr., Mountain View
2B Cayden Gaskin, Sr., Parkview
1B Schley Gordy, Jr., Wesleyan
OF/C Camden Helms, Jr., GAC
IF Aaron Hobson, Jr., GAC
1B/OF/LHP Jonathan Jaime, Sr., Brookwood
OF Colin Livingston, Sr., Collins Hill
CF Andrews Opata, Sr., Parkview
3B/RHP Tyshon Patty, Jr., Mountain View
2B/SS Eli Pitts, Fr., North Gwinnett
C Tyler Phillips, Jr., Grayson
PITCHERS
2B/RHP Jackson Gaspard, Sr., Buford
RHP/SS Sam Horn, Sr., Collins Hill
RHP/OF Nick Lanning, Jr., Norcross
RHP Dylan Lonergan, Jr., Brookwood
RHP/3B Parker Marlatt, Jr., Hebron
LHP Ford Thompson, Soph., Parkview
THIRD TEAM POSITION PLAYERS
RF Ali Banks, Jr., Parkview
SS Chase Bastuk, Sr., Norcross
1B Edwin Bowman, Sr., North Gwinnett
C Jacob Bridges, Sr., Archer
3B Cade Brown, Soph., Parkview
RF Mack Cromer, Sr., North Gwinnett
IF Noah Deas, Sr., GAC
SS/2B Adrian Jimenez, Soph., Lanier
2B/RHP Nate Kerpics, Sr., Wesleyan
IF Aaron Oesterle, Sr., Discovery
1B/3B/OF Jett Pimentel, Sr., Duluth
DH Jayden Talik, Sr., Parkview
OF Will Wallace, Soph., Archer
3B Andrew Walton, Sr., Lanier
PITCHERS
RHP Jayson Barber, Jr., Grayson
RHP Daniel Barwick, Soph., Hebron
LHP Sawyer Crum, Sr., GAC
LHP Stephen Slezak, Sr., Grayson
RHP Nate Taylor, Soph, Buford
RHP/2B Anthony Vega, Jr., Peachtree Ridge
