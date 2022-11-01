Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Buford
Head coach: Tom Beuglas
2021-22 dual record: 10-0
Top tournament finishes: Gwinnett County champion, Region 8-AAAAAA champion, Class AAAAAA state champion
Returning starters: Rylan Ibold, Jr. (113); Kieron McCormack, Soph. (126); Maddox McArthur, Soph. (132); Drew Gorman, Soph. (138); Gavin Pope, Jr. (144); J.T. McCullough, Sr. (150); Grayson Santee, Jr. (165); Conor McCloskey, Soph. (175); Aaron Riner, Jr. (190); Eddrick Houston, Jr. (285)
Others to watch: D.J. Clarke, Fr. (106); Ty Gentry, Sr. (120); Hudson Danielson, Jr. (144); Kanon Nelson, Fr. (157)
Coach Beuglas’ take: “We have a lot of talent returning and should compete with the top teams again this season. Moving up to 7A will be a challenge as there are some really good teams with a lot of talent and depth. It will be a challenge getting all of our kids in the lineup in the correct weights, but if we can do that, and we remain healthy, we should be pretty good.”
Central Gwinnett
Head coach: Kermit Robinson III
2021-22 dual record: No varsity team, wrestled a junior varsity schedule
Top tournament finishes: N/A
Returning starters: None
Others to watch: Colm Ellis, Sr. (144); Jaden Marlin, Sr. (215)
Coach Robinson’s take: “As with every season, I’m just looking for our guys and girls to compete, have fun and get better every week. We don’t have a lot of seniors or wrestlers with experience, so our emphasis is grasping and doing well with the basics.”
Collins Hill
Head coach: Ryan Millhof
2021-22 dual record: 4-10
Top tournament finishes: 11th place at Class AAAAAAA Traditional
Returning starters: Michael Medrala (113/120); Josh Sigler (132); Nathan Davis (195)
Others to watch: Chris Garcia (144); Riddoc Steed (144/150)
Coach Millhof’s take: “We have a very young team this incoming season. The Eagles have a lot of new faces that are eager to get on the mat and start learning. The newest addition to the coaching staff is Tim Warren. Mr. Warren is a recent graduate of App State University where he competed on the wrestling team as a full time student-athlete. His experience and mature attitude will help lead these young guys and girls. We are led by some great upperclassmen in Nathan Davis, Michael Medrala, Chris Garcia and Imran Stewart. It should be a fun and exciting year.”
Dacula
Did not report
Mill Creek
Head coach: Nathan White
2021-22 dual record: 16-3
Top tournament finishes: Fourth at Class AAAAAAA Duals, Region 8-AAAAAAA Duals champion
Returning starters: Hudson Fiddler, Soph. (120/126); Ryan Perry, Jr. (120/126); Aydin Hall, Soph. (132/138); Banks Bitterman, Sr. (138/144); Jacob Rogers, Jr. (144/150); Dominic Bambinelli, Soph. (157/165); John Boratyn, Sr. (175/190); Aaron Garcia, Sr. (285)
Others to watch: Antonio Mills, Fr. (113); Amantee Mills, Sr. (132); Blue Stiffler, Soph. (138); Jaheim Mills, Sr. (157)
Coach White’s take: “I'm very excited to watch our team compete this year. We have a lot of guys who have been working extremely hard all offseason and are ready to compete. We put together a challenging schedule to push our team and prepare them to compete for a state title at the end of the year. As a coach, I'm looking for our top wrestlers to continue setting the tone and culture for the program.”
Mountain View
Head coach: Jim Gassman
2021-22 dual record: 12-7
Top tournament finishes: Region 8-AAAAAAA Duals runner-up, Region 8-AAAAAAA Traditional champion
Returning starters: Dylan Martin, Soph. (120); Ryder Rodgers, Jr. (126); Ryan Rodgers, Sr. (138); Luke Vasquez, Jr. (144); Parker Tullis, Sr. (165); Lex Hennebaul, Sr. (190); Orville Calverton Beckford-Duffus, Soph. (285)
Others to watch: Jesse Sutton, Soph. (113); David Ruiz Diaz, Soph. (215)
Coach Gassman’s take: “We graduated 12 seniors from our 2022 region championship team, so we will be relying on a new crop of younger wrestlers who are eager to compete at the next level. There will be seven experienced returning starters that will help lead our young wrestlers through our new season. If we can train hard together and compete hard together, I believe we can be successful together. The wrestling season is a long season, so we need to stay focused on getting better each day.”
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Berkmar
Head coach: Jacob Sagel
2021-22 dual record: 4-9
Top tournament finishes: Fourth in Region 7-AAAAAAA Duals
Returning starters: Toan Pham, Soph. (106); Hussain Fahad, Soph. (113); Juan Puentes, Soph. (120); Brian Berrones, Soph. (126); Katherine Parra, Soph. (132); Fevin Coleman, Soph. (138); Maggie Dang, Soph. (144); John Fahy, Sr. (150); Muhammad Saiki, Sr. (157); Medin Beqiri, Jr. (165); Steven Lemus, Sr. (175); Zayden Walker, Soph. (215); Kyle Cox, Jr. (285)
Coach Sagel’s take: “We were exceptionally inexperienced last year with a team comprised of first-year wrestlers. … I expect we will be a much-improved team this year and look to be more competitive.”
Discovery
Head coach: Allen McGathey
Top tournament finishes: Third at Region 7-AAAAAAA
Returning starters: Erik Guerrero, Sr. (157); Nathaniel Covington, Sr. (126); Jamardys Montalvan, Sr. (175); Kwame Kwarteng, Jr. (190); Jared Li, Jr. (138); Tyler Chancellor, Jr. (165); Damian Estrada, Jr. (190); Isaiah Murray, Jr. (285); Koffi Gbogbo, Soph. (157); Quentin Walker, Soph. (120); Christian Hale-Anderson, Soph. (175); Jaylan McCullough, Soph. (106); Aaren Freeman, Soph. (175); Malcom Wright, Soph. (165); D’Angelo Benson, Soph. (190)
Coach McGathey’s take: "First off, I am very grateful for the opportunity to help build the Discovery High School wrestling program and establish some much-needed continuity and structure. Although this is my first season here at the Disco, I have high expectations for our athletes both as competitors and as young men and women. I am thoroughly impressed thus far with the toughness our wrestlers display during both practice and workouts. Our wrestlers are focused on learning sound fundamentals and technique, while still developing our own rugged and tenacious brand of Titan wrestling. The Titans and I are eager to put all of our hard work and training on display in this season's upcoming meets. We look forward to having the chance to compete against so many other quality athletes and programs from around the Atlanta Metro and beyond. Our primary goal as a team this season is to help establish the foundations of a winning program to allow for current and future success, both in life and sport. We intend to develop a team culture that emphasizes accountability, discipline, dedication, education, and sportsmanship. The Titans are ready to hit the mat and show the rest of our region what we are capable of achieving as team."
Duluth
Head coach: Alexander Pollock
Returning starters: Alejandro Salazar, Sr.; Carlos Chavez, Sr.; Skye Loonubon, Sr.; Ernest Morales, Jr.; Joshua King, Soph.
Others to watch: Anthony Le, Sr.; Troy Gray, Fr.; Caleb Cho, Fr.; Evan Hamilton, Fr.
Coach Pollock’s take: “I am looking forward to my first year here at Duluth. The team has plenty of potential to have an amazing season. The overall team is in a rebuilding phase, but I am still looking forward to seeing my wrestlers do outstanding this season on and off the mat.”
Meadowcreek
Head coach: Davon DeVeaux
2021-22 dual record: 2-12
Returning starters: Asaad Al-Rahman, Jr. (120); Juan Trejo, Jr. (190)
Coach DeVeaux’s take: “A new year with mostly new wrestlers and new coaches. A young and eager bunch that are hard workers. I believe we are at the start of something great.”
Norcross
Head coach: Ian Hudgens
Returning starters: Aniyah Baker, Soph. (105); Allison Madden, Soph. (110); Stephanie Gonzalez Galvan, Sr. (197); Charlie Hammock, Sr. (126); Jack Grogan, Soph. (132); Aaron Campbell, Soph. (144); Ezekiel Theodoris, Soph. (175); Miada Jones, Sr. (285); Sha’Kwan McKnight, Sr. (285)
Others to watch: Atlantis Frazier, Soph. (105); Melodee Jones, Soph. (170); Sophia Collins, Jr. (155); Jayden Clermont, Fr. (106); Erick Beaubrun, Sr. (126); Bryan Martinez-Olivares, Jr. (144); Austen Athakhanh, Jr. (157)
Coach Hudgens’ take: “This is my second year as head coach of the Norcross wrestling team, and we have doubled our numbers in just one year. We have 24 returning wrestlers for our 2022-2023 season with a big group of newcomers that are training hard. We have updated our wrestling room with new mats and created new opportunities for our girls wrestling team this season as our team continues to grow. We are excited to host our Senior Night this year against GAC, Duluth and Berkmar on January 5th. We have a total of 13 seniors on our team this year, so we are excited to celebrate our student-athletes here at Norcross on our way to the GHSA State Championships in February. The future is bright for our Blue Devils.”
North Gwinnett
Head coach: Kyle McKee
2021-22 dual record: 17-6
Top tournament finishes: Hoya Duals champion, third at Trojan Duals, third at Grayson Duals, Gwinnett County runner-up, third at Region 8-AAAAAAA Duals, 19th at state tournament
Returning starters: Luke Westbrook, Soph. (113); Mason Urie, Soph. (126); Max Indorf, Soiph. (138); Colin Eyre, Soph. (144); Logan Weaver, Jr. (150); Ronan Sherwood, Sr. (175); Nathan Choi, Sr. (165); Robert Talley, Sr. (190)
Others to watch: Nicolas Ownes, Fr. (120); Connor Weaver, Jr. (157); Adam Glynn, Jr. (144); Kenneth Tinoco, Soph. (190); Aiden Villarreal, Jr. (165); Cayden Lawson, Jr. (175)
Coach McKee’s take: “I am really excited about the season. The program had a great offseason. These wrestlers committed themselves to consistency in their work and have been really getting after it. We graduated two state placers but feel really good about the group that is returning. We have a few freshmen that are coming in that can be real difference makers in our lineup. Nicholas Owens is ready to fight for a podium spot as a freshman, and we also return four sophomores from last year’s lineup. Our upperclassmen have been great leaders, looking for a breakout year from senior Ronan Sherwood. Changing to Region 7 this year should help us in the qualification processes for the state. The future is bright for the Bulldogs.”
Peachtree Ridge
Head coach: Jared Harris
2021-22 dual record: 8-14
Returning starters: Alitza Dennard, Sr.; Celeste Welch, Sr.; Derrick Pittman, Sr.; Tyson Wilson, Sr.; Devonte Aviles, Jr.; Cullen Finneran, Sr.; Brittany Hester, Sr.; Darien Simon, Sr.; John Dutton, Sr.; Monserrat Nunez, Sr.
Coach Harris’ take: “We will be blessed to be ladened with seniors for both the boys and girls teams. With their experience and leadership, we should be able to compete at a high level. We are returning three state placers and two state qualifiers.”
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Archer
Head coach: Keith Jannett
2021-22 dual record: 9-1
Top tournament finishes: Sixth in Class AAAAAAA Traditional, Region 7-AAAAAAA Duals champion; Region 7-AAAAAAA Traditional champion
Returning starters: Max Hennebaul, Jr.; Gavin Frierson, Soph.; Matthew Schulz, Jr.; Devaughn Steele, Soph.; Tracy Wright, Sr.; Sam Rwibuka, Sr.
Others to watch: Jake Constantino, Soph.; Zach Stearns, Jr.; Dylan Frierson, Soph.; Nic Custer, Jr.; Tristan McDougald, Jr.; Cristian Sumo, Jr.; Larrell Sharp, Jr.
Coach Jannett’s take: “Last year’s team included several three- and four-year starters, so we will be a little green in some areas to start the season. With that being said, we are super excited to get back on the mat to see who will step up to fill those spots in the lineup and get out there and compete.”
Brookwood
Head coach: Chris Cicora
2021-22 dual record: 8-6
Top tournament finishes: Region 4-AAAAAAA Traditional and Duals champion
Returning starters: Gilbert Balbuena, Soph. (113); K.J. Jett, Soph. (120); Josh Hillmer, Jr. (150); V.J. Heath, Soph. (165); Kage Horner, Sr. (175); Cali Gober, Jr. (215)
Others to watch: Jacob Chan, Fr. (106); Stone Csehy, Soph. (157); Peter Ngo, Sr. (132); Takeo Benjamin, Sr. (144)
Coach Cicora’s take: “We return a solid group of veterans who have set their targets high, and several others who have been preparing for the opportunity to step in. Our goal is to improve upon our finish last season. We know we possess the potential to do so and are looking forward to our development over the season.”
Grayson
Head coach: Mike Stephen
2021-22 dual record: 7-7
Returning starters: Luke Patton, Jr. (106); Mikai Brinson, Jr. (126); Alaies Gonzales, Soph. (132); Kevin Heath III, Soph. (138); Anthony Navarro, Sr. (144); Jermaine Smalls, Jr. (150); Dante Miller, Jr. (157); Kenneth Howard, Sr. (190); Matthew Kilgore, Jr. (215); Colby Baker, Jr. (285)
Coach Stephen’s take: “This team has a great deal of potential. This is a young, but tough group. These student-athletes have bought into what we are doing as a culture with Grayson wrestling. We do have to improve a great deal, though.”
Parkview
Did not report
South Gwinnett
Head coach: Teri Choates
2021-22 dual record: 20-11
Top tournament finishes: Second at Region 4-AAAAAAA Duals and Traditional; second at Comet Clash
Returning starters: Qaz McDonald, Jr. (106/113); Ian Brown, Sr. (113/120); Nehimiah Walls, Soph. (120/126); Marcus Williams, Sr. (157/165); Samuel McDonald, Sr. (175); Henrique Smith, Jr. (285)
Others to watch: Caleb Landry, Jr. (138); Taurasi Austin, Soph. (144); Deyani Ridley, Jr. (190)
Coach Choates’ take: “We had a good season last year, which was a rebuilding year with a state placer Damion Clark, who finished third (at state) at 285. We have had four state placers in the last four consecutive years, and we are looking to build from this. We have a fairly young team mostly made up of sophomores with some juniors and a few seniors. I think our outlook is bright. We are ready to wrestle. We should be a competitive team.”
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Lanier
Head coach: John Waters
2021-22 dual record: 20-10
Top tournament finishes: Region 8-AAAAAA Duals and Traditional runner-up
Returning starters: Cabe Doker, Sr. (126); Tyler Ramos, Jr. (113); Bruno Gomez, Soph. (120); Cooper Martin, Soph. (145); Aden Yi, Soph. (150); Joel Parrish, Sr. (215); Angel Cornejo, Jr. (165)
Others to watch: Isaiah Perez, Sr. (106); Dylan Stone, Soph. (120); Mason Evans, Jr. (285)
Coach John Waters’ take: “We are looking forward to the season. Our wrestlers have been working hard in the room and are excited about getting the opportunity to compete.”
Shiloh
Did not report
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Greater Atlanta Christian
Head coach: Jeff Harsh
2021-22 dual record: 1-4
Returning starters: Wyatt Davis, Soph. (120/126); Ethan Rutland, Jr. (138); Tristan Butler, Jr. (165); Zachary Berry, Jr. (285)
Coach Harsh’s take: “We continue to be in the stages of rebuilding at GAC. We’ve got a few experienced wrestlers and a few newer kids this season. We are very low on numbers right now in the high school but we’re working to build up our youth and middle school for the future success of our program. Our focus this year will be individual improvement and traditional tournaments. Very thankful to be working with these athletes and bringing in a new coach, Marvin Galette, to help these young men work on the mat this season.”
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Wesleyan
Head coach: Josh Tolman
2021-22 dual record: 3-9
Returning starters: William Thomas, Soph. (120); Lance Humphries, Sr. (126); Jackson Douglas, Soph. (132); Christopher Izzo, Sr. (138); Jake Neu, Sr. (165); Judson Means, Soph. (175); Trent DeBow, Sr. (190)
Coach Tolman’s take: “We are excited with a lot of new young wrestlers who are developing, along with good returning starters. In a new division this year, we look forward to competing against new opponents. If we focus on doing the little things in the right way, we’re confident that it will translate to success on the mat. We have a good group of guys, led by a good group of seniors, who are eager to buy in to what we’re doing here in our program.”
