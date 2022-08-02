Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Buford Wolves
Head coach: Christina Lecoeuvre
2021 record/playoff finish: 37-4, state champions
Returning starters: OH Ashley Sturzoiu, Sr.; MH Sydney Austin, Sr.; S Polly Cummings, Sr.; DH Dylan Cummings, Sr.; DH Trinity Haynes, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DH Ella Jane Williams, Jr.; DH/RH Alexa Flowers, Jr.; MH Payton Danley, Jr.
Coach’s take: “Excited to have many of our starting players back as seniors alongside many other returning varsity team members. As we transition into 7A, our culture will remain the same. We will continue to work hard, love each other, hold each other accountable and continue to play together as family. Our motto for the program is ‘Stay Hungry, Stay Humble.’ We plan to do just that and we are ready for the challenges that 7A will bring and look forward to all the great competition that we will play at that level.”
Central Gwinnett Black Knights
Head coach: Mike Yocca
2021 record: 5-12
Returning starters: L Kyra Jordan, Sr.; M Bridgette Love, Sr.; M Doneisha Baldwin, Sr.; S Melyssa Marroquin, Sr.; S Samantha Tealer, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DS Naomi Leitzsey, Soph.; OH Jayda O’Neal, Soph.; OH Kylah Moore, Soph.; OH Maya Page, Sr.; DS Naomi Scumpieru, Jr.; S Elizabeth Gutema, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We will be more experienced with more depth. The girls worked hard in the offseason and look to be a scrappy team that fights hard on the court.”
Collins Hill Eagles
Head coach: Kimberlee Church
2021 record/playoff finish: 12-26, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: OH/DS Ariana Moss-Arbelaez, Jr.; S/RH Sofia Angel, Jr.; S/RH/OH Makayla Howell, Soph.; M Jala Wells, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: OH Kai Bailey, Sr.
Coach’s take: “I am excited to have a solid core group of starters back for the 22-23 season with the addition of Kai Bailey, who took the season off last year. We will be tall and dynamic at the net this year and look forward to new players setting up to fill the defensive holes we graduated.”
Dacula Falcons
Head coach: Jessica Pucciano
2021 record/playoff finish: 43-9, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DS Ella Xiong, Jr.; S Anna Askue, Jr.; DS Anna Haselden, Sr.; OH Rebecca Grigoras, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: OH Makayla Warner, Jr.; DS Aaliyah Mohammed, Soph.; MH Brieana Nelson, Soph.; MH Breah Watson, Jr.
Coach’s take: “I'm excited to see this team come together. We lost key players from last year, so we are not the same team as last season therefore we do not have the same strengths that we had last season. My plan for this season is going to be focusing on our new strengths and key in on those. We have a lot of young talent, including a ninth-grade setter and two starting 10th-graders, but these players combined with our returning varsity experienced players will be a great combination to watch. One thing that I have already noticed and am so grateful for is the heart that these girls put into practice, the way they lift each other up and the leadership coming from our returning players. Regardless of the final outcome of the season, I can say without a doubt that this group of girls will fight for every point and leave it all on the court.”
Mill Creek Hawks
Head coach: Bo Adams
2021 record/playoff finish: 21-14, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: OS Alyssa Lawrence, Jr.; MH Sarah Ferrer-Pearce, Sr.; OS Ava Scott, Jr.; S Hanna Meekins, Sr.; RS Elle Willis, Sr.; L/DS Victoria Freeland, Jr.; DS Gaby Diaz, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DS/L Ansley Bell, Jr.; MH Stephanie Eroh, Soph.; S Kailyn Agudelo, Sr.
Coach’s take: “Mill Creek is looking forward to a great season with the return of some key players with a year of varsity experience along with great leadership from the team’s seniors.”
Mountain View Bears
Head coach: Stan Carpenter
2021 record/playoff finish: 21-19, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: S Averi Robinson, Sr.; OH Natalie Wilhoit, Sr.; L Mariana Fijardo, Jr.; S/DS Callista Maggert, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: OH Melaina McKelvey, Soph.; MB Chia Mbah, Jr.; DS Isabella Gonzalez, Jr.; DS Diana Strambu, Jr.; MB Larissa McDonald, Sr.; RS/MB Makala Sigler, Jr.; RS Autumn Potts, Sr.
Coach’s take: “It is definitely a new team with new positions to fill. But I like what I have. I think as the season goes along our passing to set up our attack will be something that stands out. We also have two go-to outside hitters, which is nice. Our goal is to at least be second in the region and go farther than last year in state. But ether way our main goal is to get better to compete with everyone we play and if they beat us they had to work for it.”
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Berkmar Patriots
Head coach: Tyra Foster
Returning starters: MH Azyana Johnson, Soph.; OH Daniela Torres, Sr.; O Oluwafeyikemi, Sr.; DS Niyeli Galindo, Sr.; S Jazlyn Reyes, Sr.; S Vanessa Ibarra-Vaquera, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MH Nayana Pringle, Jr.; S Johanna Ibarra-Vaquera, Soph.
Coach’s take: “We are super excited to build on last year’s season. Our goal this season is to compete at our highest level each time we are on the court.”
Discovery Titans
Did not report
Duluth Wildcats
Head coach: Brett Goblisch
2021 record/playoff finish: 18-25, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: OH Victoria Davenport, Sr.; MB Ami Choates, Sr.; L Leah Moss, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: S Brooke Larate, Jr.; MB Olivia Leslie, Jr.
Coach’s take: “After losing seven seniors from last year’s team, we will be looking for a new identity and finding new leaders to step up. We have a strong core back to build around. The team has worked hard in the offseason and is ready to compete.”
Meadowcreek Mustangs
Head coach: Jessica White
2021 record: 10-15
Returning starters: MH/OH Brooke Jackson; DS Amy Tran
Coach’s take: “We had a very young team last year, but we’re looking to improve on what we are building. We will have a strong core of returning players who are excited about the season.”
Norcross Blue Devils
Head coach: Jeff Cerneka
2021 record/playoff finish: 26-20, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: OH Lauren Marschke, Soph.; MB Kendall White, Soph.; L Alaina Giordano, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: RS Daryn Watkins, Soph.; OH Naomi Coates, Sr.; RS Abby Amason, Soph.; S Bailey Ottoman, Jr.; MB Sofia Guerrero-Wilson, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We are going to be young and/or inexperienced at every position. However, we have a lot of talent and we have motivated kids who work hard and love the sport of volleyball. I'm confident that our camp's improvement will be substantial enough that we will be able to compete a high level by October when it matters most.”
North Gwinnett Bulldogs
Head coach: Kristina Stinson
2021 record/playoff finish: 26-14, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: OH Joya Screen, Sr.; MB Kadyn McCarthy, Sr.; DS/L Katherine Mollette, Sr.; MB Esosa Ehigiator, Soph.; OH Sarah Portnell, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: S Mia Ambrosi, Jr.; DS/L Daniela Domkam, Jr.; DS/L Liah Kuramoto, Jr.; S Abby Taylor, Sr.; MB/RS Maddie Piper, Jr.; MB/RS Mary Stephen Deas, Jr.; OH Cailyn Hollinquest, Jr.; OH/DS Sydney Sunthonthip, Jr.; DS/L Logan Wholley, Jr.; MB/RS Jada Monroe, Jr.
Coach’s take: “With our strong group of seniors leading the charge, our returners and newcomers alike will each contribute greatly to the success of our team this year. Offensively and defensively, we are well-rounded, and I am extremely excited to see what is in store for this excellent group of players and young women.”
Peachtree Ridge Lions
Head coach: Brent Evans
2021 record: 9-19
Returning starters: S Ava Casey, Soph.; MB Cadence Thomas, Sr.; S Amiyah Spann, Sr.; OH/RS Jaylen Carter, Sr.; DS Lauren Wilson, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: OH Maki Edwards, Jr.; MB Isis Barrett, Jr.; OH Madi Armstrong, Jr.; DS Alondra Rios, Sr.; MB/RS Jade Robinson, Soph.; DS Stella Short, Jr.; DS Chloe Neal, Fr.
Coach’s take: “PRHS volleyball is gearing up for a fantastic season. We are an experienced team with highly skilled players at each position. Our goals for this season include competing for a region title, making the state playoffs and advancing to the Sweet 16.”
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Archer Tigers
Head coach: Sarah Parr
2021 record: 13-19
Returning starters: MH Imani Howell, Soph.; DS/OH Jayla Castro, Soph.; DS Elena Her, Jr.; DS/OH Amya Bartlett, Jr.; RS Abby Allen, Sr.; S Kelsey Barwick, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: OH Sanaa Harris, Jr.; MH Ayokunumi Sheba, Jr.; OH/RS Aaliyah Brown, Fr.; L/DS Jayana Castro, Fr.
Coach’s take: “I am excited for our season this year. After graduating four seniors, we have rebuilt this team with great newcomers with help from some key returning starters. I expect these girls to pull together as a team and radiate the chemistry that we have created on and off the court, as well as the skills we have been practicing all summer. We have big goals this year, with one being to battle for a region title and to make it to state for the first time in two years.”
Brookwood Broncos
Head coach: Stacey Bennum
2021 record/playoff finish: 29-20, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: MB Hannah Sanders, Sr.; S Keira Robinson, Sr.; OH Kate Phelan, Jr.; S Rebecca Miranda, Jr.; MB/RS Kenna Fortingo, Jr.; MB/RS Madison Arrington, Jr.; L/DS Natasha Kravis, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: OH Haley Hornsby, Sr.; RS Katherine Nguyen, Sr.; L/DS Brianna Chavez, Sr.; L/DS Brooklyn Haynes, Jr.; OH Alex Pursell, Jr.; RS Zaine Corona, Jr.; OH Sarah Sanders, Soph.
Coach’s take: “We graduated six contributing seniors last year, however, our lineup was fluid all season so the majority of returning players saw significant playing time last year. Ball control has been our focus this summer after losing Abby DeLoach and three senior defensive specialists, but the girls are responding well and we've seen significant improvement in that regard. The girls compete on and off the court with an average cumulative GPA on varsity of 3.8. We are looking forward to this season and hope to continue to improve each match and be ready to peak for the region tournament and state playoffs. We have six seniors again and should have good leadership from them, we are especially expecting big things from senior attacker Hannah Sanders. The girls are competing hard in practice for playing time and will be ready to face their opponents in a couple weeks.”
Grayson Rams
Head coach: LaQuesha Muller
2021 record/playoff finish: 10-19, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: OH Madison Sheard, Sr.; MB MaKendra Cassell, Jr.; OH Kenya Brown, Sr.;
Other key players/newcomers: MB Anya McKinely, Jr.; OS McKenna Killian, Sr.; OS Aspen Barber, Jr.; OS/S Jasmine Farley, Jr.; S Camille Pitts, Jr.; OH Shannon Kasama, Soph.; OS Natalia Rivera, Soph.; DS/OH Ena Zeric, Soph.; DS Olivia Pryor, Sr.; DS Cor Pressley, Sr.; DS/L Micai Thornton, Sr.; DS/L MaKenzie Burton, Sr.; DS Kennedy Stewart, Jr.
Coach’s take: “Our goal this season is to win our region and move favorably in the state tournament. Our speed and power at the net will be exciting to watch.”
Parkview Panthers
Head coach: Kelly Hayden
2021 record/playoff finish: 16-24, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: S/OH Ainsley Gardner; OH Makayla Swearingen, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: M Feliz Pearson, Jr.; L/DS Tatiana Marmolejo, Soph.
Coach’s take: “This team is young and hungry. We have lots of new faces this year, and it is a talented group. They have put in the hard work to be competitive in the region, and I am excited to see how they come together as a team.”
South Gwinnett Comets
Did not report
Class AAAAAA
Lanier Longhorns
Head coach: Ted Deppe
2021 record/playoff finish: 19-29, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: OH Kate Scheessele, Sr.; L Reign Jarin, Sr.; S Eva McLean, Jr.; RH Megan Mayo, Sr.; MH Selma Mehic, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: OH Ashley Burgbacher, Soph.; S Allie Burgbacher, Jr.; MH Kaziah Vaughn, Fr.
Coach’s take: “Lanier volleyball has a wealth of experience coming back along with some exciting young players that will make an impact. The offense will be led by Kate Scheessele, who only needs 110 kills to break the career kills mark for the program. The defense will be led by Reign Jarin. Reign is a dynamic player at the libero position and both young ladies are great leaders on the court. As the head coach, I am very excited to see what this group can accomplish this season.”
Shiloh Generals
Head coach: Rachel Ciceron
2021 record: 3-20
Returning starters: S Haley Scott, Jr.; OH Mya Alfreid, Sr.; MB Drayauna Cook, Sr.; MB Alnell Cann Hanson, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: Gloria McKinney, Fr.; Cadence Johnson, Fr.
Coach’s take: “The Shiloh cluster program continues to grow each year and we anticipate all of our teams pushing our marks higher than years past.”
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans
Head coach: Rachel VanderPol
2021 record/playoff finish: 35-8, Class AAA state champion
Returning starters: OH Gracie Rose, Jr.; MB Janie Stinchcomb, Sr.; MB Kennedy Seymour, Sr.; RS Naya Ohuabunwa, Sr.; L Lily Owenby, Sr.; S Maddie Burrough, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: OH Kailey Maine, Jr.; DS/L Sophi Pak, Soph.; S/OH Addie Stinchcomb, Soph.
Coach’s take: “As a program, we couldn’t be more excited to take the court again this fall after our program’s first state championship. While we have been moved to 5A this year, with almost a complete returning lineup we feel more excited than ever to get back out on the floor to compete this season. We have a very strong front row attack and block this season that is complimented well by a four-year varsity starting libero and captain, Lily Owenby. We have a few new athletes this year that are ready to hop in the lineup and compete as well. Overall, we are super excited to see what this season brings for GAC volleyball.”
Class AAAA
Area 8-AAAA
Seckinger Jaguars
Head coach: Laura DeLaPerriere
2021 record/playoff finish: First season
Key players: OH Kennedy Jackson; OH Mar’ley Phillips; MB Maya Adok; L/DS Reagan Brooks; L/DS Roberta Grozavu
Coach’s take: “This season the Seckinger volleyball program is working on building our culture with elite standards on and off the court. On the court, my hope is to be a competitive team and to pour the fundamentals needed to grow the program to compete with the Gwinnett County teams in our area.”
Class AAA
Region 8-AAA
Hebron Christian Lions
Head coach: Taylor Davis
2021 record/playoff finish: 30-17, state quarterfinals
Returning starters: OH Hoake Mazzawi, Sr.; MH/OH Kayla Lane, Jr.; S/RH Brooke Thao, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DS Abby Moyer, Sr.; DS Sophie Hill, Sr.; MH Kayla Matthews, Sr.; S Rane Bartkowski, Jr.
Coach’s take: “I’m truly excited about this upcoming season. I have shared with our group this is one of the most eclectic teams in the history of Hebron volleyball. We have a ton of multi-sport playing kids as a part of this group. In addition, it is one of the more athletic groups we have had in recent history, which allows for us to have a high ceiling this upcoming year. We will start out a little slower than years past but I feel we have a great opportunity to be in the mix towards the end of the season. We have graduated 17 seniors in the last two seasons, and for most programs that would leave a huge void, but our group has answered the challenge and we feel like we have had one of the best summers preparing for this season.”
Region 7-AAA
Wesleyan Wolves
Head coach: Ted Russell
2021 record/playoff finish: 27-26, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: L Lauren Van Wie, Sr.; MH Parker Tidwell, Sr.; DS Sophia Shaffer, Sr.; DS M.J. Reinhard, Sr.; RS Morgan Perry, Sr.; MH Savannah Johnson, Sr.; RS/MH Nadia Desbordes, Jr.; OH Avery Daum, Jr.; S Sara Marie Miller, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: OH Alex Edgar, Sr.; OH/RS Julia Weatherly, Jr.; DS Kate Stolle, Jr.; S Mamie Pridgen, Jr.; OH/RS Kelsey Sykes, Soph.
Coach’s take: “This is the most experienced team we have returned in the past 10 years. This group has played through a lot of adversity the past couple of seasons and is hungry to go far. This will be our largest senior class ever. They began laying out their vision for this new team back in November and have worked diligently in the offseason to prepare for the season. We are excited to make the move to 3A, compete in our new region; made up of schools we have not competed against for a number of years, and to see what this amazing group of young ladies is capable of accomplishing both on the court and in our school community.”
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Providence Christian Storm
Head coach: Katie Bailey
2021 record: 29-12
Returning starters: S Callie Chapman, Sr.; RS/DS Virginia Compton, Sr.; OH/DS Gabi Hartley, Sr.; MB Ryan Jeremiah, Sr.; OH/DS Taylor Lewis, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: OH Christina Aleman, Jr.; S Sydney Cook, Fr.; DS Sam Haase, Sr.; DS Emmy Moody, Fr.; MB Ella Style, Jr.; OH Ava Wilmot, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We have five returning seniors who have loads of experience so we have set lofty goals for ourselves and the five of them are determined to reach them. Moving up to AA brings on a new set of challenges, but we have something to prove this year after competing in the toughest single-A region the past two years.”
