©Dale Zanine 2021_09_03 00170.JPG
Buy Now

Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs (2) returns an interception for a touchdown against Dacula at Dacula High School.

 Dale Zanine

Spring practice has succumbed to summer workouts and 7-on-7 tournaments, signaling the high school football season's rapid approach.

Georgia High School Association teams can begin practices in full pads Aug. 2, slightly more than two weeks in advance of the Aug. 19 and 20 season openers.

Here's a look at those season-opening games and the full schedules for Gwinnett County teams:

Archer

Aug. 18 at West Forsyth

Aug. 26 North Gwinnett

Sept. 2 Mill Creek

Sept. 9 at Norcross

Sept. 16 Shiloh

Sept. 30 at Brookwood

Oct. 14 Parkview

Oct. 21 South Gwinnett

Oct. 28 at Grayson

Nov. 4 at Newton

Berkmar

Aug. 19 Lakeside-DeKalb

Aug. 25 at Clarkston (Halford Stadium)

Sept. 2 at Druid Hills (Adams Stadium)

Sept. 16 at Peachtree Ridge

Sept. 23 North Gwinnett

Sept. 30 at Discovery

Oct. 14 Norcross

Oct. 21 at Duluth

Oct. 28 Seckinger

Nov. 4 Meadowcreek

Brookwood

Aug. 20 Norcross (at MBS, Corky Kell Classic)

Aug. 26 Walton

Sept. 2 at Collins Hill

Sept. 16 at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Sept. 23 South Forsyth

Sept. 30 Archer

Oct. 14 at Newton

Oct. 21 at Grayson

Oct. 28 at Parkview

Nov. 4 South Gwinnett

Buford

Aug. 19 at Milton

Aug. 26 Mallard Creek (N.C.)

Sept. 2 North Cobb

Sept. 16 Roman Catholic (Pa.)

Sept. 23 at Marietta

Sept. 30 Collins Hill

Oct. 14 Mill Creek

Oct. 21 Dacula

Oct. 28 at Mountain View

Nov. 4 at Central Gwinnett

Central Gwinnett

Aug. 19 Discovery

Aug. 26 at Apalachee

Sept. 2 Jackson County

Sept. 9 at Habersham Central

Sept. 16 Miller Grove

Sept. 30 at Mill Creek

Oct. 14 at Dacula

Oct. 21 Mountain View

Oct. 28 at Collins Hill

Nov. 4 Buford

Collins Hill

Aug. 19 TBA at Milton

Sept. 2 Brookwood

Sept. 9 Cedar Grove

Sept. 16 at Sandy Creek

Sept. 23 Westlake

Sept. 30 at Buford

Oct. 14 Mountain View

Oct. 21 at Mill Creek

Oct. 28 Central Gwinnett

Nov. 4 at Dacula

Dacula

Aug. 19 at St. Pius

Aug. 26 Jones County

Sept. 2 at South Gwinnett

Sept. 9 at Tucker (Adams Stadium)

Sept. 23 Denmark

Sept. 30 at Mountain View

Oct. 14 Central Gwinnett

Oct. 21 at Buford

Oct. 28 at Mill Creek

Nov. 4 Collins Hill

Discovery

Aug. 19 at Central Gwinnett

Aug. 26 at Loganville

Sept. 2 Stone Mountain

Sept. 9 Eagle’s Landing

Sept. 16 Norcross

Sept. 23 at Duluth

Sept. 30 Berkmar

Oct. 14 at Meadowcreek

Oct. 21 Peachtree Ridge

Oct. 28 at North Gwinnett

Duluth

Aug. 19 at M.L. King (Avondale Stadium)

Aug. 26 at Jackson County

Sept. 9 Chamblee

Sept. 16 at North Gwinnett

Sept. 23 Discovery

Sept. 30 at Norcross

Oct. 14 at Seckinger

Oct. 21 Berkmar

Oct. 28 Meadowcreek

Nov. 4 Peachtree Ridge

Grayson

Aug. 20 Marietta (at MBS, Corky Kell Classic)

Aug. 26 Eagle’s Landing

Sept. 3 at Fort Dorchester (S.C.)

Sept. 9 Spartanburg (S.C.)

Sept. 23 at Lowndes

Sept. 30 at Newton

Oct. 14 at South Gwinnett

Oct. 21 Brookwood

Oct. 28 Archer

Nov. 4 Parkview

Greater Atlanta Christian

Aug. 19 at Meadowcreek

Aug. 26 Lovett

Sept. 2 Pace Academy

Sept. 9 at Decatur

Sept. 23 at Northview

Sept. 30 Cambridge

Oct. 14 North Springs

Oct. 21 Kell

Oct. 28 at Chattahoochee

Nov. 4 at Centennial

Hebron Christian

Aug. 19 at Chestatee

Aug. 26 Providence Christian

Sept. 2 at Commerce

Sept. 9 Morgan County

Sept. 23 at Athens Christian

Sept. 30 Oconee County

Oct. 7 Monroe Area

Oct. 21 at Franklin County

Oct. 28 Hart County

Nov. 4 at Stephens County

Lanier

Aug. 19 at South Forsyth

Aug. 26 Peachtree Ridge

Sept. 2 Johns Creek

Sept. 16 at Mountain View

Sept. 23 at Habersham Central

Sept. 30 Gainesville

Oct. 7 at North Forsyth

Oct. 14 Apalachee

Oct. 21 at Jackson County

Oct. 28 Shiloh

Meadowcreek

Aug. 19 Greater Atlanta Christian

Aug. 26 South Gwinnett

Sept. 2 at Campbell

Sept. 9 Arabia Mountain

Sept. 23 Peachtree Ridge

Sept. 30 at North Gwinnett

Oct. 14 Discovery

Oct. 21 at Norcross

Oct. 28 Duluth

Nov. 4 at Berkmar

Mill Creek

Aug. 20 Walton (at MBS, Corky Kell Classic)

Aug. 26 at Norcross

Sept. 2 at Archer

Sept. 16 Cedar Grove

Sept. 23 Parkview

Sept. 30 Central Gwinnett

Oct. 14 at Buford

Oct. 21 Collins Hill

Oct. 28 Dacula

Nov. 4 at Mountain View

Mountain View

Aug. 19 Shiloh

Aug. 26 at Gainesville

Sept. 2 at Lambert

Sept. 9 at Jackson County

Sept. 16 Lanier

Sept. 30 Dacula

Oct. 14 at Collins Hill

Oct. 21 at Central Gwinnett

Oct. 28 Buford

Nov. 4 Mill Creek

Norcross

Aug. 20 at Brookwood (at MBS, Corky Kell Classic)

Aug. 26 Mill Creek

Sept. 9 Archer

Sept. 16 at Discovery

Sept. 23 at South Gwinnett

Sept. 30 Duluth

Oct. 14 at Berkmar

Oct. 21 Meadowcreek

Oct. 28 at Peachtree Ridge

Nov. 4 North Gwinnett

North Gwinnett

Aug. 20 McEachern (at MBS, Corky Kell Classic)

Aug. 26 at Archer

Sept. 2 Winter Park (Fla.)

Sept. 9 Parkview

Sept. 16 Duluth

Sept. 23 at Berkmar

Sept. 30 Meadowcreek

Oct. 14 at Peachtree Ridge

Oct. 28 Discovery

Nov. 4 at Norcross

Parkview

Aug. 17 at Johns Creek

Aug. 26 at Shiloh

Sept. 9 at North Gwinnett

Sept. 16 at St. Pius

Sept. 23 at Mill Creek

Sept. 30 South Gwinnett

Oct. 14 at Archer

Oct. 21 Newton

Oct. 28 Brookwood

Nov. 4 at Grayson

Peachtree Ridge

Aug. 19 at Seckinger

Aug. 26 at Lanier

Sept. 2 Loganville

Sept. 9 Winder-Barrow

Sept. 16 Berkmar

Sept. 23 at Meadowcreek

Oct. 14 North Gwinnett

Oct. 21 at Discovery

Oct. 28 Norcross

Nov. 4 at Duluth

Providence Christian

Aug. 19 St. Francis

Aug. 26 at Hebron Christian

Sept. 2 Whitefield Academy

Sept. 9 at Riverside Military

Sept. 16 Athens Christian

Oct. 7 at Athens Academy

Oct. 14 at Union County

Oct. 21 Fellowship Christian

Oct. 28 East Jackson

Nov. 4 at Banks County

Seckinger

Aug. 19 Peachtree Ridge

Aug. 26 at East Forsyth

Sept. 23 Forsyth Central

Oct. 14 Duluth

Oct. 28 at Berkmar

Shiloh

Aug. 19 at Mountain View

Aug. 26 Parkview

Sept. 9 Banneker

Sept. 16 at Archer

Sept. 23 at North Forsyth

Sept. 30 Apalachee

Oct. 6 Jackson County

Oct. 21 Gainesville

Oct. 28 at Lanier

Nov. 4 at Habersham Central

South Gwinnett

Aug. 19 Pebblebrook

Aug. 26 at Meadowcreek

Sept. 2 Dacula

Sept. 16 at Decatur

Sept. 23 Norcross

Sept. 30 at Parkview

Oct. 14 Grayson

Oct. 21 at Archer

Oct. 28 Newton

Nov. 4 at Brookwood

Wesleyan

Aug. 19 Mount Vernon

Aug. 26 Decatur

Sept. 2 at North Cobb Christian

Sept. 9 at Whitefield Academy

Sept. 23 at Gilmer

Sept. 30 Lumpkin County

Oct. 7 at White County

Oct. 14 Dawson County

Oct. 28 West Hall

Nov. 4 at Pickens

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.