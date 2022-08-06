Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Buford Wolves
Boys coach: Matt Johnson
Top boys runners: Colby Polhemus, Soph.; Carter Hales, Sr.; Noah Matthes, Jr.; Noah Johnson, Sr.; Ben Webb, Jr.; Jesus Miranda, Jr.; Garrett Posey, Sr.; Joseph Davis, Sr.; Brice Reynolds, Sr.; Braden Schmid, Sr.
Coach’s take: “Buford’s boys have been looking strong in training and are coming into the season healthy, fit and primed for some fast times. Picking right up where they left off in 2021, they will continue to rely heavily on their depth and pack running mentality as they strive to improve upon their results from last year. This team has the potential to perform at a very high level this fall.”
Girls coach: Matt Johnson
Top girls runners: Hayden Bailey, Sr.; Addison Steinbrecher, Soph.; Cameron Perry, Jr.; Abby Wood, Sr.; Audrey Adams, Soph.; Alana Thomas, Soph.
Coach’s take: “Buford’s girls are coming into the season motivated, focused and are striving to build on their successes from last season. With a team that is made up of strong returners, the Lady Wolves have made continual improvements throughout the offseason and look to carry that momentum into the cross country season.”
Central Gwinnett Black Knights
Boys coach: Marlin Dayoub
Top boys runners: Steven Rubio, Jr.; Drew Kennedy, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We’ve had a successful summer running program and although we’re a smaller team, we’re growing in size and looking forward to taking on a more robust schedule this season. Steven and Drew are returning after successful seasons last year and looking to lead the boys team this year to achieve higher goals.”
Girls coach: Barbara Shackelford
Top girls runner: Rosslyn Babcock, Soph.
Coach’s take: “As a new coach, I am looking forward to meeting the runners that have already been a part of this program and those that are new to the team.”
Collins Hill Eagles
Did not report
Dacula Falcons
Boys coach: Matt King
Top boys runners: Chance Jones, Sr.; Isaac Brown, Sr.; Corbin Squires, Soph.; Jacob Niles, Soph.
Coach’s take: “The boys put in a very solid summer and are looking to improve on last year's finishes. We had great improvements during the spring season and are looking to continue those jumps this fall. With only losing one major contributor from last year we are looking to be competitive but know the competition becomes much more with the movement up in classification.”
Girls coach: Matt King
Top girls runners: Laura Csontos, Jr.; Allyson Arroyo, Jr.; Madison Fiorini, Fr.; Madilynn Ponce, Soph.; Samantha Smolarsky, Sr.
Coach’s take: “The girls are really starting to roll even after graduating our top two runners. We return the rest of the top 10 from last fall and each girl has made a good jump in training. Several girls have stepped into leadership roles looking to drive the team this fall and see how fast we can be. We are a bit young with several underclassmen looking to make the top five but it looks to be a good year.”
Mill Creek Hawks
Boys coach: Andy Christie
Top boys runners: Luke Kalarickal, Sr.; Gavin Mathieu, Sr.; Dylan Lucas, Sr.; Tanner Tucker, Jr.; Benjamin Brandstetter, Jr.; Jack Tillman, Sr.; Paul Onivogui, Soph.
Coach’s take: “With five of last year's top seven from the state championship team graduating, and then No. 2 returner Eli Griggs moving to California, this will be a bit of a rebuilding year for us. However, this will be an opportunity for some boys who've had success at the JV level to step up and be varsity this year. We hope to contend for our 12th region Championship and another top-10 finish at state. The boys have put in the miles this summer, so whatever success we have will be well earned.”
Girls coach: Andy Christie
Top girls runners: Evelyn Schlitz, Soph.; Jewel Wells, Soph.; Alex Surowiec, Sr.; Hannah Williamson, Jr.; Sarah Chau, Sr.; Natalie Vasquez, Soph.; Audrey Lesniak, Sr.
Coach’s take: “With four of last year's top seven graduating, this is also a rebuilding year for the girls. However, this group has really taken its training to another level this summer, and is committed to being the best runners they can be. Their team bond is strong and I'm excited to see what they can accomplish. I think they can do much better than what the stats say is supposed to happen.”
Mountain View Bears
Boys coach: Donald Macoy
Top boys runners: Josiah Cleveland, Sr.; Gabe Pattacini, Jr.; Charles Edler, Jr.; Travis Ignash, Soph.; Jack Pickens, Sr.; Chris Umukodo, Soph.; Austin Mutters, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We graduated some key seniors but are hopeful our returners can combine with some new faces to help us be competitive in October.”
Girls coach: Donald Macoy
Top girls runners: Mackenzie Jennings, Soph.; Kaley Johnson, Sr.; Juliet Leatherbarrow, Soph.; Ellie Brown, Jr.; Ellie McCain, Jr.; Addison Powell, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We will be a very young team but maintain the goal of improving on last year’s state qualifying performance.”
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Berkmar Patriots
Boys coach: Emily Santowski
Top boys runner: Franco Cruz, Sr.
Girls coach: Emily Santowski
Top girls runner: Jennifer Perez, Jr.
Coach’s take: “Endurance. Patience. Diligence. Our team is for those who are determined and willing to set the foundation for what it means to set your sight patiently and resolutely upon a goal.”
Discovery Titans
Did not report
Duluth Wildcats
Boys coach: Steve Fairchild
Top boys runners: Shaw Maguire, Jr.; Daniel Hazeem, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We have our top five runners from last year returning, led by Shaw Maguire and Daniel Hazeem. A strong team this year looking to be competitive in this new region, and a return to the state meet in November.”
Girls coach: Brooke Wright
Did not report
Meadowcreek Mustangs
Boys coach: Maria Bryant
Top boys runners: Cristopher Miranda, Sr.; Joshua Hernandez, Jr.
Coach’s take: “I am very excited for Cristopher’s second and final year of cross country. Not only is he an extremely dedicated student, he is a dedicated athlete. He blew us away with almost two minute improvement over the 2021 season to become our top runner. He struggled this past track season, and the chip on his shoulder will guarantee an amazing season. I cannot wait to see what he does with some experience. This will be Joshua’s first season of cross country, but his stellar record as a swimmer and track athlete at this school tells me he will be a star runner this year for Meadowcreek. His determination to be the best serves him well in everything he does. Joshua has some goals he will not allow to go unreached, and we are excited to see him reach them this year.”
Girls coach: Maria Bryant
Top girls runner: Jacqueline Lopez Sandoval, Soph.
Coach’s take: “Jacqueline came into her freshman year slowly but steadily, moving her way up the ranks to become one of our top runners. She has taken this and turned it in to utter success not only in cross country, but soccer as well. Now that our top runner for the past two years is out with knee surgery, Jacqueline has taken it upon herself to lead the team in responsibility and athletic prowess. This sense of responsibility shows us just how awesome she will be out on the courses this year.”
Norcross Blue Devils
Boys coach: Nathaniel Brooks
Top boys runners: Edwin Solis, Sr.; Kevin Solis, Soph.; John Paul George, Soph.; John Goodwin, Fr.
Coach’s take: “This young Norcross boys team is looking to keep the school’s streak alive of making it to the state meet with the new region alignment. The depth is not where it once was with this group of guys, but the emergence of a fifth runner could see these boys have a solid season to build off.”
Girls coach: Nathaniel Brooks
Top girls runners: Kyra Andrews, Sr.; Emily Rodriguez, Soph.; Kylie Dommert, Soph.; Elkin Regina, Soph.; Alexa Foster, Soph.; Letty Denham, Soph.
Coach’s take: “The Norcross ladies, led by senior Kyra Andrews, return with an exciting core of sophomores that all gained experience running at the 7A state meet their freshman year. These ladies are looking to make some noise as they continue to grow as a unit in 2022.”
North Gwinnett Bulldogs
Boys coach: Chris Carter
Top boys runners: Moses Mitchell, Sr.; Scott Morton, Fr.; Henry Maddox, Sr.; Haydn Hermansen, Fr.; Liam Streleckis, Sr.; Harris Martin, Sr.; Arjun Sheth, Jr.; Alex Beasley, Soph.; Nicklaus Anderson, Sr.; Jacob Serrano, Sr.; Tristan Maxwell, Fr.; Owen Johnson, Sr.
Coach’s take: “This group has a really good team-first vibe. Competitiveness and hard work come naturally to them. They’ve had a very good summer, and I am excited to see them compete. More importantly, I think they’re excited to see what they can accomplish this year.”
Girls coach: Chris Carter
Top girls runners: Tori Meyer, Sr.; Maddie Tilson, Sr.; Abby Dasher, Jr.; Kate Lewis, Jr.; Caroline Smith, Soph.; Aurora Streleckis, Soph.; Bella Meyer, Soph.; Lizzy Pope, Jr.; Avery Sams, Fr.; Emma Waters, Jr.; Kylee Mergl, Fr.; Ava Faye Steger, Soph.
Coach’s take: “This group of girls has a very good mix of talent across all four grade levels. They’ve worked very hard and have had a very good summer. They haven’t yet realized what they’re capable of. But they will and once they do, they’ll be even more fun to coach.”
Peachtree Ridge Lions
Boys coach: Matthew Brick
Top boys runners: Dylan Debriere, Sr.; Rexy Susanto, Jr.; Kylen Thorps, Sr.
Coach’s take: “The boys are a very dedicated veteran group that is building a lot of depth.”
Girls coach: Matthew Brick
Top girls runners: Alitza Dennard, Sr.; Laney Pierce, Sr.; Destiny Osemwengie, Sr.
Coach’s take: “A solid group of newcomers will help a talented group of frontrunners.”
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Archer Tigers
Boys coach: John McCartney
Top boys runners: Steven McCartney, Sr.; Conner Robbins, Sr.; Shea Granger, Sr.; Jonah Ferguson, Soph.; Daniel Bell, Soph.; Derek Cygan, Soph.; Eli Holtzclaw, Soph.
Coach’s take: “The Tigers will be in a rebuilding year. A few seniors will help lead many younger boys throughout the season with emphasis always being on performing to their best at both the region and state championships.”
Girls coach: Michael Pitts
Top girls runners: Emily Cragin, Sr.; Isabella Azcarate, Sr.
Coach’s take: “We are very excited about each of the girls we have running with us this season. This team works hard, encourages each other and supports each other every day. We are excited for this season and for them to show what they are truly capable of.”
Brookwood Broncos
Boys coach: Ben Dehnke
Top boys runners: Andrew Bacon, Jr.; Marshall Bray, Sr.; Alex Croley, Jr.; Carter Dehnke, Jr.; Austin Dezwart, Jr.; Truitt Fowler, Sr.; Peyton Harley, Sr.; Don Presley, Sr.; Charlie Thomas, Jr.; Alex Thompson, Soph.
Coach’s take: “While we graduated a lot of key contributors from our 2021 county runner-up team, we have a lot of guys back who have varsity experience. This year's team is hard-working, selfless, competitive and seasoned. They care for one another, our depth is solid and each guy's primary goal is all about the team. This group has the potential to win a trophy at the state meet in November.”
Girls coach: Lauren Harrison
Top girls runners: Allie Wardle, Sr.; Macy Felton, Sr.; Jillian Rovie, Sr.; Ashley Sanchez, Sr.; Micah Moultrie, Sr.; Lauren Thisdale, Jr.; Trinity Thurman, Jr.; Skyelin Graus, Jr.; Izzie Rhodes, Soph.; Reagan Miller, Soph; Kayla Deckers, Soph; Coasetta Snipes, Soph; Jieya Leng, Fr
Coach’s take: “This year we have an incredible group of girls who not only love running but love each other as well. We are led by a strong band of seniors who have big goals for their final season. Together, they have worked consistently and grown this summer and I know this group will reap the benefits of their hard work this upcoming season.”
Grayson Rams
Did not report
Parkview Panthers
Boys coach: Mike Demarest
Top boys runners: David Garcia, Sr.; Jack Holcomb, Sr.; Ayaan Jenkins, Soph.; Kadin McAllister, Jr.; Kaleb Tesfaye, Jr.; Solomon Mussie, Jr.; Abel Bizu, Jr.; Sam Thompson, Jr.; Andrew Ko, Soph.
Coach’s take: “We are a young squad this year with only 3 total seniors, and it's impossible to replace a graduate like Caden Hall. With that said, we had a good summer. It's early, but our top 5 have begun to separate. David Garcia looks poised to make a big jump for us and will hopefully be among the best runners in Gwinnett County, Jack Holcomb is our most experienced runner and has shown improvement, the exciting addition of Kadin McAllister bolsters our top 5 immediately and he's fit right in with our team, Kaleb Tesfaye doesn't have a cross country season under his belt but has been challenging our veterans in summer work, and Andrew Ko seems to be ready to make a nice splash in his sophomore campaign. I'm very excited to see how we progress throughout the season.”
Girls coach: Mike Demarest
Top girls runners: Haley Primm, Sr.; Citlali Diaz, Sr.; Abi Debebe, Sr.; Zhari Maxineau, Sr.; Devki Patel, Sr.; Ola Baker, Sr.; Lilly Tinker, Sr.; Jordan Seymour, Jr.; Jazmine Hernandez, Jr.; Aubrey Bailey, Soph.
Coach’s take: “Completely different from our boys, we have a very senior-heavy group this year who are all looking to end their careers on high notes. Haley Primm has been one of the best runners in Gwinnett since her sophomore year, and we're hoping we can get her into the top 10 at state after finishing 13th there last year. We finally get Citlali Diaz back as a varsity runner after a two-year hiatus, and she's ready to show what she can do. The senior leadership of athletes like Zhari Maxineau, Lilly Tinker and Abi Debebe is a huge value to our squad, and it'll be exciting to see girls like Jordan Seymour and Aubrey Bailey try and push their way into scoring positions for us. We were seventh at state last year and the top Gwinnett school in 7A, so we'll see how we can respond after losing a couple of the best runners in school history in Emma Geaney and Jaimie Chen to graduation.”
South Gwinnett Comets
Boys coach: Lakesha Stripling
Top boys runners: Rafael Salas, Sr.; Austin Siampwizi, Sr.; Christopher Coleman, Sr.; Adonay Molla, Soph.; Benito Juarez-Salazar, Jr.; Triston Jones, Soph.; Na’eem Barr, Soph.; Alijah Centeio, Soph.
Coach’s take: “I am excited for our boys this year. Not only do we have rising seniors ready to make a statement in the cross country circuit, but underclassmen ready to follow their lead.”
Girls coach: Lakesha Stripling
Top girls runners: Sydney Zanders, Sr.; Dominion Oluwabunmi, Jr.; Evelyn Zamora Lopez, Jr.; Kimberly Hernandez, Jr.; Khyayrah Moo-Powe, Soph.; Alanis Cummings, Sr.
Coach’s take: “We lost our starting seniors and are hoping to rebuild with these hard-working young ladies. Some young ladies have participated in the summer running program and are ready and excited for the challenge.”
Class AAAAAA
Lanier Longhorns
Did not report
Shiloh Generals
Did not report
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans
Boys coach: Brad Kinser
Top boys runners: Colton Harsh, Sr.; Addison Alsobrook, Sr.; Josiah Asfaw, Sr.; Jackson Luskin, Soiph.
Coach’s take: “The GAC boys placed second at region last year as well as second place at the AAA state meet. We will be moving to AAAAA this year so we will be competing with several new teams, but we hiope to compete for a state trophy once again.”
Girls coach: Brad Kinser
Top girls runners: Naomi Asfaw, Soph.; Simran Mitha, Soph.; Sam Aguirre, Sr.
Coach’s take: “The girls finished second in Region 5-AAA last fall, but will be moving to AAAAA this year and to a whole new region. The girls team looks to improve on a good year last season.”
Class AAAA
Region 8-AAAA
Seckinger Jaguars
Boys coach: Michael Sexton
Top boys runners: Nathan Curtis, Sr.; Ethan Haywood, Soph.; Bryan Mitchell, Soph.
Coach’s take: “As a new team, we're entering the 2022 season with lots of question marks, but also lots of potential. Nathan, Ethan and Bryan took the lead this summer with their high mileage totals, but we also have a good stable of newer talent who are getting their feet under them and getting faster and faster each week. It'll be an interesting start to the season but look for our guys to start clicking in September and October as our training catches up to our rookie enthusiasm.”
Girls coach: Kristen Davis
Top girls runners: Emma Clifford, Jr.; Elizabeth Cuzman, Jr.; Riley McAllister, Jr.
Coach’s take: “Just like with the guys, we are entering this season with some big question marks around our name. We have a strong core of upper-class leaders to build around, but the Jaguars' inaugural successes will be determined largely by the role players and underclassmen who join the fray here later in the game. We're still working to establish our identity, but our junior class should help propel us towards a high ceiling by October.”
Class AAA
Region 8-AAA
Hebron Christian Lions
Boys coach: Mike Taylor
Top boys runners: Jake Knight, Sr.; Josh Graves, Soph.; Everett Griffin, Soph.; Steven Jones, Soph.; Anderson Mathias, Fr.; Micah Gunji, Fr.
Coach’s take: “The future is bright for our boys team. We are very young, but talented. We will be led by our senior, Jake Knight. Looking forward to a strong season from this group of sophomores and freshmen.”
Girls coach: Mike Taylor
Top girls runners: Ellen Gunji, Sr.; Shea Deagle, Sr.; Layla Melton, Fr.; Chloe Lewis, Soph.; Hailey Hopkins, Fr.
Coach’s take: “Our girls team is rebuilding this season after graduating five of our top seven runners and three of the best runners in Gwinnett County. We will be led by our two seniors, but will be a young team overall. Looking forward to big things this season from freshman Layla Melton.”
Region 7-AAA
Wesleyan Wolves
Boys coach: Chad McDaniel
Top boys runners: Andrew Cook, Jr.; Wood Moore, Soph.; Carter Hayes, Sr.; Chris Izzo, Sr.; Alexander Glover, Sr.
Coach’s take: “I am really excited about the potential of this year’s boys team. The guys at the top of this lineup have done some great work this summer and I hope we can develop some depth along the way.”
Girls coach: Chad McDaniel
Top girls runners: Eva Murphy, Soph.; Julie Ann Bush, Jr.; Kyra Brubaker, Soph.; Ansley Voss, Soph.; Abigail Glover, Jr.; Kate O’Shields, Sr.; Anne McSweeney, Jr.
Coach’s take: “This is a team that has been as dedicated as any team I’ve ever been a part of this summer. I love how they treat each other and how they have welcomed new team members.”
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Providence Christian Storm
Boys coach: Steven Spevacek
Top boys runners: Jon Burton, Jr.; D.J. Iverson, Jr.
Coach’s take: “Both Jon and D.J. showed signs of development last track season. Although our boys squad as a whole is relatively young, there is a lot of potential in this group. If this group decides to buy in to the hard work this sport requires, they will be able to accomplish a lot. I am very excited to push this team and open their eyes to what is possible.”
Girls coach: Steven Spevacek
Top girls runners: Emma Shipp, Jr.; Trinity Iverson, Soph.
Coach’s take: “Emma and Trinity are the core to our girls team. They have great attitudes and run together, which is great because I believe our varsity girls squad will race together as a strong pack this season. This team is on the rise and I am looking forward to see what they can do.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Super Six Cross Country photo shoot with Norcross senior Kyra Andrews. (Photos: Dale Zanine) Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.