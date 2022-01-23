Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Collins Hill
Coach: Jamie Gleeson
2021 record/playoff finish: 11-7, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Isaac Bonacci, Jr.; DEF Paul Beleiu, Jr.; DEF Asani Redwood, Sr.; DEF Andrew Cruz, Jr.; MF Jake Hall, Jr.; MF Xavier Gonzalez, Sr.; MF Zaid Handal, Jr.; F Emmanuel Gyasi, Sr.; MF Noah Goodman, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF M.J. Canlas, Soph.; DEF Sam Martinez, Soph.; DEF Sekou Toure, Jr.; MF Kyle McKnight, Sr.; MF Mohammad Al-Asady, Soph.; MF J.P. Santillan, Jr.; MF Damon Harley, Fr.; MF Josh Canlas, Fr.; GK Jackson Burrell, Fr.; F Juan Franco, Soph.; MF Alex Sanchez, Jr.
Coach Gleeson’s take: “We lost a fantastic trio of seniors in 2021 and I'm so excited to continue to add to the progress they put in motion. We grew through last season to become a great unit together and we've jumped right back in full stock. This group is led by another small set of only four seniors, but they've already cultivated such a fun environment that has grown by the day. Looking forward to another great season at The Hill.”
Mill Creek
Coach: Stephen George
2021 record: 7-6
Returning starters: DEF Santiago Aguirre, Jr.; DEF Jesse Lee, Jr.; DEF Will Pirkle, Jr.; MF Alan Lemus, Sr.; MF Oliver Gomes, Jr.; MF Mohamed Alsuweydi, Sr.; F Lohan Heyns, Jr.; MF/F Bradley Coppola, Sr.; F Max Mitchell, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: Tyler Hudson, Sr.; Lucas Meyer, Soph.; Connor Blake, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We are excited for the 2022 season. We return nine starters from the 2021 season where a lot of young players played considerable minutes and gained valuable varsity experience. Many of our upperclassmen have been on varsity for three or four years and we will draw on that experience throughout the 2022 season. Our region is extremely talented with a lot of parody, and we are looking forward to the challenge that our schedule presents.”
Mountain View
Coach: Sean Wickham
2021 record/playoff finish: 12-6, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: F Ezra Hoffman, Sr.; MF Nick Braziunas, Sr.; GK Andrew Kyser, Sr.; DEF Diego Martinez, Sr.; MF/DEF Sebastian Gazzo, Sr.; DEF Ephraim Basto, Sr.; DEF/MF Carson Van Horn, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Kaden Rodriguez, Jr.; F Obed Salmeron, Jr.; F Sammy Ismael, Jr.
Coach’s take: “A grueling club season combined with an earlier start to the year has left the program requiring the first month of the season for rehabilitation for a good portion of the players. With the majority of the starters returing last year from the program's first state playoff win, the key to success this season will be managing player health, making the depth of the squad more important than ever.”
North Gwinnett
Coach: Chris Leone
2021 record/playoff finish: 8-8-1, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Alex Forrand, Sr.; DEF Kevin Jo, Sr.; F Kyle Black, Jr.; GK Will Collins, Jr.; F Ryan Williams, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Adam Burkey, Sr.; MF Damian Segura, Sr.; MF Logan Collins, Jr.; DEF Cam West, Jr.; MF Aidan Forrand, Soph.; MF Javen Leung, Soph.
Coach’s take: “After winning a very closely contested region last year, the Bulldogs were knocked out in the first round. With a good mix of veteran leadership and exciting newcomers, the Bulldogs hope to challenge again for the region championship and build on last year's playoff performance.”
Peachtree Ridge
Coach: Ryan Sutton
2021 record/playoff finish: 10-9, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Rio Onwumere, Sr.; DEF Andrew Lucisano, Sr.; DEF Kaleb Thomas, Sr.; F Stephane Shongo, Sr.; MF Juan Gallego-Garzon, Jr.; MF Daniel Romero, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Ousman Jasseh, Sr.; F Brody Schroeder, Jr.; MF Dominik Kosut, Soph.; DEF Mickey Fragoso, Soph.; GK Jai Patel, Soph.
Coach’s take: “The Lions look to build upon past years’ playoff success in 2022. With a number of talented returners and key newcomers, Ridge looks to regain the region title in 2022 and be a serious state title contender.”
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Archer
Coach: Nick Chonko
2021 record: 11-7
Returning starters: F/MF Barzee Blama, Jr.; MF/F Cody Busboom, Sr.; MF Shaddai Campbell, Sr.; MF Diego Olla, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Ade Oroyemi, Sr.; F/MF Ayomide Sheba, Sr.; GK Giovanni Boateng, Jr.; GK Rikki Zecic, Fr.; MF Alex Ruiz, Fr.; DEF Ryan Waters, Sr.; DEF Noah Elkhiyari, Jr.; DEF/MF Jafet Rodriguez, Fr.
Coach’s take: “After finishing off another great season that saw the Tigers win 11 games, the team will rebuild from the strong class of seniors that graduated in 2021. What we lack in returning starters we will look to make up for in strong junior and senior leadership. This is a great group of young men who are coachable, come prepared to practice and love the game.”
Berkmar
Did not report
Discovery
Coach: Tom Bedzyk
2021 record/playoff finish: 12-5-1, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: GK Diego Sanchez-Carapia, Sr.; GK Eduardo Nunez, Jr.; MF Jason Salmeron, Sr.; MF Anselmo Rivera, Sr.; MF Victor Coronado, Sr.; MF Samuel Gomez, Soph.; F Miguelangel Garcia, Sr.; F Emmerson Flores, Jr.; DEF Juan Perez, Sr.; DEF Sterling Tamakloe, Sr.; DEF Oscar Perez, Jr.; DEF Joann Ayala, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Joshua Ramirez, Soph.; DEF Emmanuel Terrazas, Fr.; MF Tomas Jiminez, Jr.
Coach’s take: “Last season was very special for us as a program; winning the region and going to the playoffs for the first time in school history is something we will never forget. Getting knocked out in the first round in OT is also something that we will never forget and we will use that memory to fuel our season. Our goal is to defend our region championship and go even deeper into the state playoffs than we did last season. We have a handful of returning players along with some new players and call-ups from JV on our squad this year and we are ready to get after it in 2022.”
Duluth
Coach: Angel Adame
2021 record/playoff finish: 9-8, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: F Fidel Rojas, Soph.; F Leonardo Delgado, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Alberto Gaitan, Soph.; DEF Juan Caicedo, Fr.
Coach’s take: “Our team this year is a new group that is young with lots of talent. These players are excited to play and showcase themselves on the varsity level. The team lost 13 seniors from the previous season, so this is a great opportunity for new names to step up and lead Duluth back into the playoffs this year.”
Meadowcreek
Coach: Jose Luiz Rodriguez
2021 record: 3-14
Returning starters: DEF Edson Lopez, Sr.; MF Misael Lopez, Jr.; MF Jeison Rivera, Sr.; F Williams Rivera, Sr.; F Ubaldo Ordaz, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Bryan Villagomez, Soph.; GK Angel Gallardo, Soph.; F Juam Benavides, Soph.
Coach’s take: “First and foremost, I am not only excited and ready to begin our season, but I am honored and blessed to be the new head coach for the men's program here at Meadowcreek. I know last year the team took a massive hit with COVID and digital school, but we have been at work to reestablish our name and brand of soccer under our new leadership. We have some amazing players with passion to do what is necessary to succeed on the field and off the field. The season looks promising and we look forward to establishing a strong foundation for years to come.”
Norcross
Coach: Frank Pitt
2021 record: 3-13-1
Returning starters: DEF Rodrigo Ramirez, Sr.; MF Alex Chimbanda, Jr.; MF/F Malik Salawu, Sr.; DEF Schuyler Burke, Jr.; GK Angel Mendoza, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Deji Owoseni, Sr.; GK Fredy Sanchez, Soph.
Coach’s take: “We had a rough season last year with COVID and a lot of one-goal losses. We hope to bounce back with a lot of returners and a fun, attack-minded team.”
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Brookwood
Coach: Adel Mohsen
2021 record/playoff finish: 11-8, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: Daniel Taiwo, Sr.; Nathan Walker, Sr.; Arun Agular, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: Bart Kulah, Sr.; David Varela; Jamiah Burdine, Soph.; Caysen Leeper, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We have a good mix of young talent and a good returning cast. We’re looking to build on last year’s success and go deeper in the playoffs.”
Grayson
Did not report
Parkview
Coach: Dan Klinect
2021 record/playoff finish: 11-5-2, second round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Caleb Diaz, Sr.; MF Brian Beltran-Perez, Jr.; MF Carlos Garcia, Jr.; MF Diego Pereira, Sr.; F John Charlton, Jr.; F Dillon Bennett, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Randy Kirksey, Sr.; DEF Eric Rojas, Jr.; DEF Oscar Pineda, Jr.; MF Juan Escobar, Sr.; F Wyatt Smith, Jr.; GK Eric Zehngraff, Sr.; MF/DEF Hernan Valenciano, Soph.; MF Simon McDonald, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We return 13 players that finished the 2021 season against Campbell in the playoffs. In that game, we had five starting sophomores and three other sophomores that played in the game. We were relatively young last year so many of the returners were able to experience a Region 4-AAAAAAA runner-up season and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. We are hoping that playoff experience will help us transition into a deeper run in the playoffs in 2022. We have six returning starters off a pretty solid 2021 team so my expectations are for us to be more consistent this season. We transitioned six players up from JV last season so they will need to quickly get used to the speed of play and physical nature of varsity soccer. We always have a difficult schedule to prepare us for the rigors of region play so I will have eight, non-region games to evaluate players before hitting the grind of our region schedule in March. Our region is going to be tight this year and every game will be a battle so staying healthy will be key for any of the teams in our region.”
South Gwinnett
Did not report
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Buford
Coach: Mike Wentzler
2021 record: 10-8
Returning starters: GK Marco Borrego, Sr.; DEF Ian McManners, Sr.; MF Lucas Stephenson, Sr.; MF Caleb Mott, Sr.; MF Nathan Montini, Sr.; F Josh Mott, Jr.; DEF/MF Jonny Vazquez-Carrillo, Jr.; MF Adrian Alvarez, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Sergio Garcia, Fr.; MF Josh Kim, Fr.; DEF Bryan Lopez, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We have a number of players returning with a lot of varsity experience. These guys have shown a lot of growth over the past year and have set the expectations very high. To compliment that, we have a few new additions to the team that are expected to make an impact early on. The group has a very high work rate and the players are looking to prove themselves this season.”
Central Gwinnett
Did not report
Dacula
Did not report
Lanier
Coach: Ezra Crumley
2021 record/playoff finish: 11-7, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: DEF Aymar Ramos, Sr.; MF/F Santiago Masquera-Bonilla, Sr.; MF Alessandro Polania, Sr.; MF David Rumble, Jr.; MF Zach Smith, Jr.; MF Jacob Haynes, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Alex Cobzaru, Jr.; GK Ben Haynes, Jr.; F Anthony Sanchez, Soph.; DEF Aiden Timmons, Jr.; MF Uziel Sorto-Calderon, Sr.
Coach’s take: “We lose a four-year starter and three-year captain keeper due to graduation. We are looking to junior Ben Haynes, who shared time last year with Daniel Guzman, to bring the same caliber of leadership and ability to this year's team. He's done well so far in preseason practice, and we feel he gives us a great opportunity this year. We have three returning starters off last year's defensive line that will help whoever the newcomer is to secure our defense. Offensively, we return most everyone. We are still securing the forward position, but like how Anthony Sanchez has fit in well at that position. We are a junior class heavy team, and those guys have a lot of playing time from freshman season until now. So, we hope to use that experience to our advantage as we work our way through a very competitive region. We respect all opponents and feel each game has a history of its own, however, the history you create can determine where you are in the future standings. We look to compete each game from the first touch to the last horn.”
Shiloh
Did not report
Class AAA
Region 5-AAA
Greater Atlanta Christian
Did not report
Class A Private
Region 5-A Private
Hebron Christian
Did not report
Providence Christian
Did not report
Wesleyan
Coach: Guillermo Vallejo
2021 record/playoff finish: 13-8, state champions
Returning starters: GK Aidan Kresl, Sr.; DEF Cristo Martinez, Sr.; F Aidan Conley, Sr.; MF Jon-Marc Coote, Sr.; DEF Carlos Lopez, Jr.; F Roman Reynolds, Jr.; DEF Thomas Cook, Jr.; DEF Eduardo Lopez, Soph.; DEF Owen Archibald, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Bobby Cook, Sr.; MF Kallaghan Freeman, Soph.; GK James Hufham, Sr.; MF Papa Mensah, Soph.; DEF Hudson Reynolds, Soph.; MF Ethan Kilguss, Soph.
Coach’s take: “We are expecting to have a great season. We had an incredible run last year but this is a different year and there are five or six strong teams in 1A. We have nine returning starters and that is a plus. I am asking my seniors to leave a legacy and be positive leaders in their last year in high school soccer.”
