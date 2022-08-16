A mix of clouds and sun. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 7:10 am
Scenes from the Westminster vs. GAC varsity football game, Friday, September 24, 2021, at Chubb Reynolds Field in Norcross, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)
No. Name Pos. Grade
2 Louie Fabec RB/LB 12
3 Myles Cunningham WR/DB 11
4 Xavier Daisy WR/LB 11
5 Gabe Daniels WR/DB 10
6 Gold Chyrack TE/LB 11
7 Jaden Henry WR/DB 10
8 Braylen Burgess WR/DB 11
9 Trace Joiner WR/DB 10
10 Akeem Cunningham WR/DB 11
11 Aidan McKinnie WR/DB 12
12 Mekhi Blocker QB 12
13 Jalen Pagan WR/DB 11
15 Harrison Voelzke WR/DB 11
16 Jack Stanton QB 11
18 Denzel Watkins QB/DB 9
19 Raphael Blakey RB/DB 9
21 Jayden Holland WR/DB 10
22 Chandler Dawson RB/DB 10
23 Gianlucca Tiberia RB/DB 11
24 Brandon Beckham K/P 11
25 Sebastian Buitrago RB/LB 10
26 Luke Wharton TE/LB 11
27 Cardell Robinzon RB/LB 12
28 Hunter Jackson WR/DB 9
29 Gio Njem WR/DB 9
30 Will Polhill WR/LB 10
32 Christian Richards WR/LB 10
33 Aiden Kitchings TE/DL 10
34 Stephen Michael Phillips TE/LB 10
37 Cameron Schexnaydre WR/DB 10
41 Tytus Shaw TE/OLB 11
45 Reid Voyles RB/LB 9
50 D.J. Allison OL/DL 11
51 Caleb Ellis OL/DL 10
52 Austin Beverly OL/LB 11
53 Micah Pryor OL/LB 10
54 Bryce IzunduOL/DL 11
55 Zachary Ahmed OL/LB 11
56 Amare Hughes OL/DL 10
60 Joshua Hills OL/LB 9
61 Adam Wharton OL/DL 9
62 Jackson Veney OL/DL 9
64 Cooper Parosnnet OL/DL 10
72 Tanner Butler OL/DL 10
74 Amir Shareef OL/DL 9
75 Zach Berry OL/DL 11
77 Prodige Tshibangu OL/DL 11
80 Rider Umphenour TE/DL 10
84 Hunter Bryant TE/LB 11
87 Grady Harsh WR/DB 9
88 Trust Stopher TE/LB 9
