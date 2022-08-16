OFFENSE
There will be a lot of new faces on the football field for a Spartans offense that struggled mightily early before making dramatic improvement in the second half of the 2021 campaign.
Quarterback Mekhi Blocker saw action in eight games a year ago, while fellow senior Cardell Robinson also got some reps in seven games at running back.
They are just two newcomers who will be called upon to help jump start the offense this fall, and Greater Atlanta Christian head coach Tim Hardy has liked what he’s seen during the offseason.
“We had a large senior class graduate, so some new guys are stepping up,” Hardy said. “I’ve really been pleased with our summer. Man, we have a really competitive group. We have a group that I think is together and love to compete with each other, but love to sort of be together. These guys, all seniors, (are) committed, enthusiastic, passionate. So I’m excited about that.
“Mekhi played a chunk of games last year at quarterback and did nice job there. So he’s a key piece coming back. We have a few pieces of the offensive line that have some experience, and we’ve got a lot of guys in the receiver corps that were like the fifth receiver or the fourth receiver who played and rotated in (last year).”
Like Blocker and Robinson, senior Aidan McKinnie and juniors Myles Cunningham and Braylen Burgess will get their shot to produce at receiver after playing an understudy role.
DEFENSE
The Spartans will have a little more experience back on the defensive side, particularly up front, where junior Bryce Izundu (41 total tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks) and sophomore Caleb Ellis (18 tackles, 2 TFL in seven games as a freshman) produced in their roles a year ago.
The linebacker corps also has some fairly well-seasoned players back, led by junior Louie Fabec (69 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack), who will also see action on offense at running back, and junior Gold Chyrack (34 tackles, 6 TFL).
The secondary will look for players who had more limited playing time to step into a more prominent role and produce at a higher level this fall.
“Our guys (have) some experience there in the front seven,” Hardy said. “Our secondary is a little bit like our receiver corps. Aidan’s got good experience, but some other guys are guys that kind of rotated in and were there, Myles and G.L. Tiberia, and were the next guy and had a chance to go from there.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that have been a part of it and … have gotten their 10 or 12 plays a game and are ready to go from being a background singer to into the lead (role). They’ve really worked that way, and I’m really excited about that.”
Another new face for the GAC defense is new defensive coordinator Joshua Aldrin, who comes to GAC from the college ranks at Indiana Wesleyan University.
ETC.
Though the Spartans made their 10th straight state playoff appearance a year ago, the 4-7 mark, and especially an 0-4 start in which they were outscored 187-33, made the 2021 campaign was one of the roughest in a long time.
Despite those struggles and moving all the way to Class AAAAA (from AAA) this fall, Hardy is focused more and looking ahead rather than looking back.
“For us, every year is a new year, and a new piece,” Hardy said. “We’re a little bit of a younger team this year. We’ve got a smaller senior class, a big junior class. But what I love is these guys have really sort of bought into the process. So I think we’ve reset a few things to get back to doing everything the GAC way in terms of the way we practice, the way we are as a team. We’re excited about that process.”
