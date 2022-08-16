No. Name Position Grade
1 Joe Taylor Jr. RB 12
2 Mason Humphrey WR 12
3 Dylan Elder RB 11
4 Michael Daugherty DB 12
5 Myles Woods DB 11
6 Kylan Fox WR 11
7 Jeff Davis II QB 11
8 Zion Ferguson DB 11
9 C.J. Clements DB 12
10 Caden High WR 12
11 Jalen Smith LB 12
12 David Moncrief OLB/SS 11
12 Amari Alston RB 10
13 Aiden Taylor WR 10
13 Ravon Johnson OLB/DE 12
14 Mikey Revis WR 10
14 James Warren Graven QB 9
15 Keyon Woods WR 11
16 Tyler Atkinson LB/DE 9
17 Rayne Fry QB 12
17 Kel Ikpechukwu LB 11
18 JoJo Stone Jr. WR 11
18 Anthony Davis LB 9
19 Ricky Simmons QB 10
19 John Cineas WR 11
20 Jaylen Bell DB 10
20 Daemon Campbell LB 10
21 Jayson Allen DB 11
21 Elijah Miller RB 10
22 Jaylon Williams DB 10
22 Savaad Atkinson DB 12
23 Alexander Sanchez WR 10
23 David Sconiers WR 10
24 Aaron Fennen DB 11
24 Mikai Brinson RB 11
25 Chris Maddox DL 12
25 Darren Coleman WR 11
26 Gabe Buck LB 12
26 Zavion Plunkett WR 11
27 Elijauh Francis DB 12
27 Deyzahn Banks DB 12
28 Jonathan Sconiers LB 10
28 Emmanuel Francis WR 12
29 D’kyah Banks LB 11
29 Matthew Dorsett DB 10
30 Devin Wright LB 11
30 Jacorri McGee DB 12
31 Adrian Faison DB 11
31 Trey Watkins WR 10
32 Tyson Delacy DB 12
33 Lamar Gregory DL 12
34 Myles Dawson DB 12
35 Vaughn Mitchom DB 10
36 Kannon Martin WR 11
37 Kevin Heath III LB 10
38 Desmond Gerald TE/DE 12
39 Stanford Ferrill DB 10
40 Jamell Beaty WR 10
42 Matthew Kilgore DL 11
43 Chandler Burden WR 11
44 Darren McKenzie DL 11
45 Devin Williams DB 10
46 Caleb Jones WR 11
47 Tyler Allen LB/H 10
48 K.J. Howard DE/TE 12
49 Todd Turner DB 12
50 C.J. Thompson DL 11
51 Chris Esson OL 10
52 Adonay Sbhatu DL 12
53 Micah Hall LB 10
54 Toby Ofodile DL 11
55 Waltclaire Flynn Jr. OL 11
56 Andre Fuller DL 10
57 Bryce Jones OL 12
58 Hadine Diaby OL 12
59 Christian Benton DL 12
60 Chris Gardner OL 10
61 Bryan Amarh DL 12
62 Dillon Miller OL 11
63 Channing Vaughn OL 10
64 Andrew Johnson OL 11
65 Amari Cowart DL 11
67 Lucas Jones DL 11
68 Joshua Threat OL 10
69 Zhi Ibe OL 10
73 Chace Glenn OL 12
74 Don Egbe DL 10
76 Marlon Corey OL 12
78 Bryce Hudson OL 10
79 Landon Auguster DL 12
81 Eathen Cantres WR 10
82 Chris Brooks WR 10
84 Ifeanyi Unamka WR 10
85 Khari Nolden WR 11
86 Kingston Jackson WR 10
88 Paul Duncan K 12
89 Victor Poole WR 11
90 Nathaniel Edmondson K 11
91 Chandler Covington DE 10
93 Calan Freeman K 10
95 Dominique Dedeaux DB 12
96 Logan Moody LS 10
97 Jimmy Gonzalez K 12
98 Matthew McCauley DL 12
99 Nasir Smith DL 11
99 Andres Duarte LB 10
