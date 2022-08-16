OFFENSE
It took a little while for the Rams to find the right combinations on offense, but they finally got a rhythm going late last season.
A big part of that transformation came when quarterback Rayne Fry began to find his comfort level and confidence under center, allowing JoJo Stone Jr., who posted a team-best 1,229 yards of total offense and nine combined touchdowns, to move back to his natural position at running back.
And with Fry, now a senior, and Stone, a junior, back this year, along with senior Joseph Taylor Jr. (200-1,021, 12 TD rushing), who will be moved around different spots to best utilize his athletic talents, the Grayson offense will feature plenty of potential firepower this fall.
“I think anytime you’re able to get guys in their natural positions, (it) allows them to play more comfortable,” Grayson head coach Adam Carter said. “I think JoJo came in and did a great job. Obviously, he got banged up against Harrison (midway through the season), and we turned it over to Rayne after that.
“In the playoffs, I think the offense started getting a little bit of confidence. We never did hit our stride overall offensively for various reasons, … but I do think it helped us. I think offensively right now, my hope is that we’re much further along this year at this point than we were last year, just (from) the competitiveness at practice.”
Adding to Carter’s hopes of a better starting point offensively is the return of other starters from last year, like junior tight end Kylan Fox, seniors Hadine Diaby and Marlon Corey and junior Waltclaire Flynn on the line and senior Caden High and junior Mason Humphrey at receiver.
DEFENSE
The Rams’ defense also returns many key pieces from last year, many of whom were thrown into action perhaps earlier than planned due to some injuries to original starters.
That experience helped the unit develop, which may come in handy, since a few players expected to be in the starting lineup have also been hobbled during the preseason.
However, Carter is optimistic that many of those players will be back in the rotation soon to give the defense a chance to pick up where it left off a year ago.
“I thought we had a chance to be pretty good on defense with what we had coming back,” Carter said. “We’ve had a couple that have left our program in the secondary, and we’ve had a couple in the secondary that have been banged up the last couple weeks in practice. So we’re playing some guys now that don’t have as much experience. So defensively, we’re not where we need to be. The goal is to get the offense a step ahead of (the defense) right now and kind of take control until we catch up.
“I look at our starters right now that rolled out there with our first group … and every one of them but Tyler Atkinson played in the (last year’s) state playoffs, and (Atkinson) is a freshman. That’s a good thing. … Those kids have been in the fire. … We’re holding some kids out for our scrimmage with the hope that gives them a couple more days of rest for (the opener). I think our guys will be there next in the spots they need to be in to give us a chance to be successful.”
Between returning starters like senior LSU commit Michael Daugherty, junior Myles Woods and sophomore Jaylen Bell in the secondary, senior Tennessee commit Jalen Smith at linebacker and junior Nasir Smith and sophomore Andre Fuller up front, the Rams should be able to hold their own long enough to get healthy.
ETC.
Given the level of success the Grayson program has been accustomed to for more than a decade, a four-loss season might seem on the surface to have been a down season.
Of course, the fact the Rams still made the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals despite their youth and injuries belie that thought somewhat, but Carter and the Rams are looking for all the pitfalls and obstacles they had to go through and overcome in 2021 to make them an even stronger state contender this fall, even in a loaded Class AAAAAAA.
“I think last year was the culmination of a lot of stuff,” Carter said. “The 2020 (senior) class of 38 (players) and a senior class of 14 (last year). When you play a lot of young kids and don’t have a big senior class to take control at times, we struggled at times.
“I’ll be honest, if we win the opener last year, I don’t think anybody says that it was a down year. I mean, it was still a down year in our mind because you don’t finish in the last game of the season. But if we’re sitting at 11-3, and I don’t know what the conversation is.
“I am excited about this group. I do think that we have our own struggles ahead of us with this group. We’re still from an academic standpoint and a year standpoint a bunch of sophomores and juniors. We’ve got five starters on defense that are seniors and I think we’ve got five on offense that are seniors. Will be relatively young, but still experienced, I guess. … These kids did play a bunch of football and we are excited about it.”
