OFFENSE
There are plenty of weapons to replace from last year’s senior class that played a big part in the Wildcats earning the program’s first postseason appearance in 27 years.
None are bigger than the graduation of quarterback Lonnie Ratliff IV, who threw for over 8,000 yards and 66 TDs in his career, the last three of which he spent as the starter under center.
Those are big shoes to fill, though senior David Jamieson, who saw limited action in relief in 2021, will take that task head on after winning a preseason battle with sophomore Will Jackson during the spring and summer.
“Without question, Lonnie’s impact is going to be missed,” Duluth coach Cam Jones said. “There’s no question what he did for our program was tremendous. … As far as our current quarterback situation, … (Jamieson) has kind of taken the lead. We kind of feel more comfortable with his (experience). He didn’t get a ton of meaningful snaps because Lonnie stayed healthy, but he’s been in our program for a couple years. So just getting everything to the speed of varsity is an adjustment, but I think he took the lead going into the July, and … we’re excited to see how he battles into the season.”
The good news for the Wildcats is that they had so many weapons at the other skill positions last year, there is still plenty of experience returning despite other graduation losses.
Senior River Thompson-Brown returns after leading the team in rushing (68-416, 5 TDs) and being a solid receiver out of the backfield, while senior tight end Anthony Miller (17-296, 3 TDs), who boasts numerous Power Five conference college offers, and junior receiver Jamarion Williams are also back.
While several offensive linemen from last year graduated, Duluth does return several others who got significant playing time, including juniors Cam Johnson and Josh Jamieson and senior Nick Doby, while senior tackle Sean Kimani returns to football after concentrating on basketball for several years and brings plenty of size (6-5, 282) and athleticism with him.
DEFENSE
The Wildcats should have fewer holes to fill from last year’s starting lineup and return several catalysts this fall.
Few will be more important than senior linebacker and last year’s leading tackler Demarco Ward (team-best 78 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries), a Florida State recruit who was one of Gwinnett’s top individual playmakers.
“Demarco is a reason why this might be our most talented (senior) signing class as far as signees that we’ve had,” Jones said. “Demarco’s been a starter since his freshman year, and he’s continued to grow athletically, and his football IQ is tremendous. … I think what sets him apart and makes him so special is he executes with such a high football IQ. He’s able to dissect a play so quickly.”
And there are more dynamic players surrounding Ward, including seniors Andrew Dopp (33 tackles, 5 PBUs) at safety/linebacker and Jamaal Parker Jr. (23 tackles, 3 sacks) at defensive end.
“This is probably going to be one of the most athletic defenses that we’ve had,” Jones said. “We have a couple returners in the secondary. We have a ton of speed at linebacker, which we’re excited about. And we’re going to be pretty quick up front with our defensive line.”
ETC.
The region will have a much different look for the Wildcats this year, with Archer and Dunwoody out and North Gwinnett and Peachtree Ridge in.
But from Jones’ perspective, the focus for his players should be directed inward, rather than on the opposition as they try and follow up last year’s historic playoff appearance by making the program’s first back-to-back postseason trips since 1987.
“What I tell my guys is, I’m not worried about Game 2, Game 3, Game 5, Game 15,” Jones said. “I’m worried about having great practices, great practice periods at the start, just stacking consistent days and giving ourselves the best chance. It’s almost like we’re just trying to be the best version of ourselves going against faceless opponents.
“Obviously, we’re well aware of North Gwinnett coming in. I would say the floor of our region has moved up with the rise of Meadowcreek, and … we’re competing and pushing people. … We’ll take one game at a time.”
