Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 4:15 pm
Scenes from the Discovery Titans vs. Duluth Wildcats varsity football game, Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Tim Maxwell Memorial Stadium in Duluth, GA (Photo/Jim Blackburn)
2 Darryl Walton
3 Demilade Maclean
4 Austin Williams
5 Adarius Bryant
6 Korbin Johnson
7 Jacob Davis
8 Jason Harkless
9 Chase Wilcox
10 Zaid Hassan
11 Zamir Chapman
12 Zavier Davis
13 Muhammad Alcine
14 Howard Copeland
15 Rylee Bradley
16 Jaheim Williams
17 Kameron Chandler
18 Kenyon Payne
19 Samari McCord
20 Eloghosa Brodricks
21 Cristian Turner
22 Rogelleol Morrison
23 Quentin Walker
24 Wesley Nebo
25 Jakoi Horne
26 Levi Carmichael
27 Jamal Henderson
28 Braylon Cherry
29 Martavion Hamilton
30 Marquis Meadows
31 Kwame Kwarteng
32 Tyler Chancler
33 Ziarre Cincinatus
34 Justin Warren
35 Jeremiah Clayton
36 Dennis Tindi
37 Cyris Young
38 Kevin Ortiz
40 Koffi Gboglo
41 Jason Yuma
42 Jabahri Pasha
43 Donovan Mitchell
44 Vincento Frazier
45 Trey Cherry
46 Carlos Velasquez
50 Christian Anderson-Hale
51 Pape Fall
52 Calvin Milsap
54 Thiago Terra
55 Jason Velasquez
56 Taiwan Townsend
57 Josiah Goldsmith
61 Randy Dumas
63 Aidan Thomas
64 Donavin Battle
65 Carlos Del Villar
66 Alexis Bodden
69 Damian Estrada
70 Kevin Nguyen
75 Victor Osele
80 Amir Kane
82 Jaleel Jewell
85 Trevin Johnson
88 Dennis Uzochukwu
89 Barry Douglas
90 Daniel Nguyen
97 Anthony Perkins
98 Isaiah Murray
Gwinnett County high school football rosters for the 2022 season. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.