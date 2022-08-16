OFFENSE
There was no hiding what Discovery’s game plan was on offense last season.
With two talented running backs in Jacob Davis and Howard Copeland, the duo ran to the tune of 1,395 yards with Davis responsible for 1,171 of them. All-in-all, the Titans rushed the ball 77 percent of the time last season.
Both Davis and Copeland return for their senior seasons and head coach Efrem Hill expects both to contribute even more than they did last season.
However, Hill hopes to be able to throw the ball more in 2022. That will start with tabbing a starting quarterback, something he hasn’t done yet.
“It’s still a battle,” Hill said. “We’ve got three young men that are battling for that spot. I don’t want to say that we’re going to play two quarterbacks, but nobody has solidified that spot yet.”
Hill said he’s excited about the wide receiver position with seniors Chase Wilcox and Jason Harkless returning in 2022. Wilcox caught six passes for 92 yards last season while Harkless battled injury for much of the season.
Finally healthy, Hill is expecting big things out of Harkless and Wilcox.
“He’s had a great spring and summer,” Hill said of Harkless. “He’s going to be one of our main guys. He and Chase are the two that I’m looking to have a big breakout season from.”
With talent at receiver, Hill said they plan throwing more in 2022 after having a relatively condensed playbook last season.
“Last year, everyone knew we were going to run the ball,” Hill said. “The receivers over the spring have kind of proved that we can throw it as well. So that’s going to allow us to open up the playbook and do a little more.”
The Titans will still be a run-first team, however. With two very talented running backs returning and three starters returning on the offensive line in center Taiwan Townsend, guard Josiah Goldsmith and guard Calvin Millsap, the Titans should be just as effective on the ground as they were last season.
DEFENSE
On defense, the Titans will have a mix of experience and inexperience. They will rely on a solid defensive line starting with senior defensive tackle Jason Velasquez.
“The defensive line is the heart and soul of our defense,” Hill said. “Jason is that guy. That hard-nosed young man that is going to work and is going to get everybody going. You’re probably going to have to double-team him if you’re going to block him. So the D-line is our core and the strength of our defense.”
At linebacker, the Titans will have to replace leading tackler Joziah Gamble, as well as Jamarcus Astre, both of whom graduated after great senior seasons last year. Hill said he has yet to name starters at those positions.
In the secondary, the Titans lose standout safety Corey Williams, who transferred, but will return senior cornerback Demilade Maclean.
Despite only winning two games last season, the Titans allowed just 231 points, the fewest in program history. Hill said he will expect a lot of the same in 2022.
ETC.
Discovery remains in Region 7-AAAAAAA, but with a slightly different look. The region trades Archer for North Gwinnett and Peachtree Ridge for Dunwoody to pair with Discovery, Duluth, Meaadowcreek and Berkmar.
Hill said he expects his Titans to compete well. They lost 10-0 in a close non-region battle to Peachtree Ridge last year and narrowly lost to Duluth 24-13. Those are two opponents the Titans must beat to have a chance at a playoff spot in 2022.
“Yes, you have your North Gwinnett and Norcross (teams), but we gave Norcross a run for their money last year,” Hill said. “We have a chance to truly compete. Everybody knows that no matter who you are, you’re going to have to come to play. We’re not just going to lay down. So giving them a true chance to compete and make the playoffs is the most exciting thing about this region.”
Recommended for you
Who are the wealthiest wrestlers? Stacker ranks the top 20 professional wrestlers by net worth per data from Celebrity Net Worth. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.