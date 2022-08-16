Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 4:35 pm
Scenes from the high school football scrimmage between Norcross and Dacula Thursday night at Dacula High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
No. Name Grade
1 Jonathan Williams 12
2 Armani Ephriam 12
3 Oluwatobiloba Olonade 12
5 Tyler Cooper 12
6 William Green 12
7 Judah Knight 10
8 Chuma Okoye 12
9 Deshun Tisdale 11
10 D.J. Quary 10
11 Jayden Bethea 12
12 Chidozie Nwachukwu 12
13 Garrison Cantrell 9
15 Christopher Crider 12
16 M.J. Allen 10
17 Kanye Covington 11
18 Lachon Phillips 11
19 Nosa Osadiaye 12
20 Elijah Burrell 11
21 John Boyd III 11
22 Samuel Alvarenga 12
23 James Weary 12
24 Noah Onyia 11
25 Donovan Jones 11
26 Emmanuel Davis 11
27 Cameron Mason 11
28 Michael Stewart 11
29 Jerome Newland 11
30 Emmanuel Gomez 12
31 K’mon Carr 12
32 Henry Morgan IV 12
33 Peyton Sharman 12
34 Elijah Cushing 10
35 Alex Martelo 11
36 Johnathan Faulkner 11
37 Amadou Diallo 12
38 Hector Davies 10
39 Javier Wright 10
41 Ghustice Brownlee 10
42 Kaleb Barnwell 12
43 Jemuel Houndele 10
44 Emmerson Davies 10
45 Claudin Saint-Jean 11
46 Rayshawn Reed 10
47 Chris James 10
48 Simeon Boulware 11
49 Pius Iyamu 11
50 Keelan Lawson 12
51 Christian Ingram 12
52 C.J. Edmonds 12
53 Javon Proctor 11
54 Billy Mayo 10
55 Kevin Smith 12
56 Immanuel Boyd 12
57 A.J. Hill 10
58 Joshua Martinez 12
59 Elijah Loggins 10
60 Markis Peay 11
61 Mekail Gordon 10
62 Kyler Hart 10
63 Luke Rooks 11
64 Alan Avalos 11
65 Malik Worthy 10
66 Geovanny Velez 12
67 Oheneba Appiah 10
68 Caleb Boulware 10
69 Kelvin Taylor 10
70 Emanuel Wiredu 10
71 Donovan Lawrence 10
72 Isaac Nyenabo 10
73 Tre Campbell 12
74 Nicholas Bimpong 11
76 Asad Ferguson 11
77 Immaculate Coleman 12
78 Joel Rivera 12
79 Riley Peterson 10
80 Cai Taylor 10
81 Kobe Adeleke-Hokes 9
82 Simeon Francis 11
83 Gaoussou Barry 10
84 Vincent Narben 12
85 Jackson Van Nus 11
86 Marlon Stewart 12
87 Aidan Ailster 10
88 Christian Washington 11
89 Pray Lisangi 11
90 Jiovany Ganthier 11
91 James Harris 11
92 Darrell Johnson 12
93 Omar Shabazz 11
94 TaVean Adderly 11
95 Jvontae Fleming 12
96 Tysean Adderly 12
97 Raphael James 11
98 Marcus Hepburn 10
Gwinnett County high school football rosters for the 2022 season. Click for more.
