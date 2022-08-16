OFFENSE
Last year’s offense was in large part the Kyle Efford show.
The standout running back rushed for 1,180 yards and scored 20 touchdowns and is now on campus at Georgia Tech fighting for playing time as a freshman. The Falcons are expected to be a run-first team again this season but will have to do so with much different personnel.
Senior linebacker Jayden Bethea, a three-star prospect committed to Appalachian State, is expected to get a lot of carries this season on offense and will play in a similar role to that of Efford, who also played linebacker during his career at Dacula.
Rising junior Jerome Newland will get some carries for the Falcons, but it will take a village to replace the production of Efford, Dacula offensive coordinator Steve Sims said.
“I feel good about running back,” Sims said. “It will be running back by committee. It’s going to take two or three guys to replace what Kyle did. What Kyle did is leave behind a legacy, attitude and work ethic that these guys have picked up on. Hopefully, they pass that down, too. That’s what Dacula football is all about.”
The Falcons will also have a new starting quarterback in 2022. They will replace Jamir Beckom with either freshman Garrison Cantrell, sophomore D.J. Quary, sophomore M.J. Allen or junior Elijah Burrell, who recently transferred over from Archer.
“We’re really young and inexperienced there,” Sims said of the quarterback position. “They’re all getting reps with the first team and we’ll reevaluate once we get the pads on. With our offensive line back, if we can establish a run game, whoever it is, hopefully, he’ll be able to get his feet wet and get better as the season goes on.”
Despite inexperience at both the quarterback and running back position, the Falcons chances of being successful at running the football this season are very high thanks to four starters returning on the offensive line.
Center Kevin Smith, tackle Immanuel Boyd, tackle Christian Ingram and guard Joshua Martinez are all returning starters gearing up for their senior seasons. Boyd was a first-team All-Region selection last season while Smith and Ingram were both second-team selections.
“I coach Kevin hard because he’s got to be the leader of the offense early on,” Sims said. “On the line, four of them have been playing together for two and a half years. Offensively, that’s what we’re going to build around. Sometimes it’s a big-name quarterback or running back. This year the offensive line has to be the star of the show. They are every year, but this year they have to be out front and lead.”
When the Falcons do decide to throw the ball, Tobi Olonade and Amari Ephraim will be the two main receivers the Falcons will call on. Sims said the receiver position will get better as the season goes on.
DEFENSE
Dacula has a lot to be excited about with its 2022 defense, and that’s due in large part to noseguard Johnathan Williams and inside linebacker Jayden Bethea.
Both were first-team All-Region selections last season and are expected to be the two biggest leaders on a Falcons defense that returns five starters. Williams will be joined on the defensive line by defensive end Simeon Boulware, and Chuma Okoye will join forces with Bethea at inside linebacker.
Newcomers will include defensive tackle Johnathan Jones, outside linebacker Kanye Covington and Ziggy Nwachukwu.
In the secondary, senior Will Green will anchor the group. He will be joined by D.J. Tisdale and Tyler Cooper, who was injured last season.
All-in-all, Bethea said the 2022 defensive unit will be longer, faster and more physical than last year’s team that was able to hold opponents to 20.8 points per game.
“We feel really good about the middle of our defense,” Sims said. “If you go noseguard, two backers, safety, those are four guys that were good on defense last year and are all back. And there are some good players around them, too. We put our best players on defense and if you can’t stop them, you’re not going to win. That shows up in the playoffs, too.”
ETC.
The GHSA didn’t do Dacula any favors when it bumped the Falcons up to Class AAAAAAA and dropped them into a loaded Region 8. The region includes reigning 7A state champion Collins Hill and 6A state champ Buford, as well as Mill Creek, Mountain View and Central Gwinnett.
Bethea made sure to point out his senior class’s experience, however, having gone to the 6A semifinals in two out of their three years at Dacula.
As for Sims, his biggest key to the season will be to find their identity on offense during their non-region schedule and build as much depth as they can before the run to the playoffs.
“We want to win every game we play, but as a coach, you’re looking at the big picture,” Sims said. “We have to settle in on a quarterback and we have to get receivers some game-time experience. That just takes time. You have to figure out what kids can and can’t do and put them in the best situation that you can for them to be successful. I want to find who we are offensively so that when the region starts, we’re putting kids in the best positions to win.”
