OFFENSE
For a lot of football teams, losing an overwhelming a majority of its offensive production from a state championship and consensus top 15 nationally-ranked squad from the previous season is cause for alarm.
While it’s true that the Eagles will miss such weapons as All-State and All-American selections Travis Hunter and Sam Horn and others, they should have enough firepower between the returning players from last year and newcomers getting their chance to shine to remain quite a handful.
“We’ve got playmakers,” Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory said. “Our young guys were very successful last year. They got a lot of reps. Our (junior varsity team) was undefeated. Our ninth-grade (team) was undefeated. So those guys have got to step in and fill the shoes.”
Of course, one major weapon from last year’s title team is back in Tennessee commit and Super Six tight end Ethan Davis, who hauled in 61 passes for 755 yards and 8 TDs in 2021.
And there appear to be others waiting for their turn to fill those big shoes that Gregory referred to.
Senior Mikey Sheehan and sophomore T.J. Wilcox have been embroiled in a battle for the starting quarterback job throughout the summer, while senior Jayden Davis, a third-team All-County safety from last year and Louisville commit, will also contribute at receiver.
Fellow senior C.J. Hector and sophomore Isaiah Richards also should figure into the mix on receiver, while Gregory has been impressed with the progress sophomore Jacarri Thomas has made at running back.
The Eagles also have to fill some vacancies across the line, but they have some talent and experience back in senior T.K. Lanier, and like the skill players, have players ready to step in.
DEFENSE
The core of the defense is a little more experienced than the offense, and like the offense, the Eagles shouldn’t be lacking in talented individuals to try and fill in the gaps where they occur.
So it comes as little surprise that Gregory is equally as confident in how this unit will come together.
“My core belief is that we’ve got to have a really good defense,” Gregory said. “To play and be successful in Gwinnett County, you’ve got to have a really good defense. So we feel good about that. All these guys are going to play on defense. We’ve got a lot of talent. We’re very athletic, fast. The kids know the scheme and know the terminology. … They’ve played in the same system now for four years, so the kids are very familiar with what we do on defense and what our standards are. So I’m excited about that side of the ball.”
The Eagles will looking to a pair of All-County selections in Dion Crawford (97 tackles, 24½ TFL, 14 ½ sacks, 22 QB hurries, 1 INT, 4 PBUs) and Jayden Davis (65 tackles, 3 INTs, 8 PBUs) to provide leadership at linebacker and safety, respectively.
Meanwhile, Lanier will add defensive line to his resumé to contribute in the middle of the line.
ETC.
Aside from the players, there will be plenty of new faces for the Eagles in the locker room and on the sidelines this fall.
With several assistants having parlayed the team’s success over the past two seasons into head coaching jobs, Gregory’s staff, particularly on the offensive side, has undergone quite an overhaul for the 2022 season.
Brett Sloan, who spent the last five seasons as head coach at Kell, will take over the reins as Gregory’s offensive coordinator, while Steven Wright moves in to coach the offensive line after coaching in Florida. Will Hardesty moves in from Worth County as co-receivers coach, specializing with the slot receivers, and former Lowndes ninth-grad offensive coordinator Zane Dill will coach the Collins Hill quarterbacks.
Gregory also made one other addition by bringing in former Roswell defensive coordinator Matt Rogers as the Eagles’ strength coach.
Overall, Gregory is thrilled with how quickly the new coaches have jelled with the rest of the staff and the players.
“I think they’ve really gotten to know the kids, and the kids are comfortable with them now,” Gregory said. “We’ve done a lot of things this summer. We had a trip to Alabama and competed in their 7-on-7 (tournament). We did some padded camps, and I think the kids and the (new) coaches are at a point where they’re comfortable with one another. The good thing is that we did not change anybody on the defensive side of the ball.”
