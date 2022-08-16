A mix of clouds and sun. High 86F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 7:10 am
Scenes from Central Gwinnett at South Gwinnett Friday evening, September 3, 2021
2022 CENTRAL GWINNETT BLACK KNIGHTS
No. Name Pos. Grade
1 Jason Jackson DB 11
2 Jalen Acolaste RB 12
4 Rane Edibiokpo DL 12
5 Makhi Cunningham QB 10
6 Xavier Tates RB 11
7 Craig Killings QB 11
8 Carmello Jeffery RB 10
9 Sean Moon LB 12
10 Sonny Stephens WR 12
11 Jaylen Carter DB 12
12 Jaiden Hill WR 12
13 Peyton Alcime WR 10
14 Ronald Lindsey WR 11
15 Amir Rogers LB 12
16 Michael Wilson WR 12
17 Jeremiah Smith DB 11
18 Amari Jones WR 12
19 Dawson Allen QB 10
20 Andre Cooper DB 10
21 Toyier “Tre” Foster RB 11
22 Noah Davis LB 10
23 Tevin Smith DB 12
24 Jordany Simon DB 12
25 Colm Ellis LB 12
26 Kamien Hooper WR 10
27 Camryn Green LB 11
28 Erick Fordham WR 10
29 Prince Brooks DB 10
30 Izaiah Keever-Sims LB 10
31 Ja'omarion White DB 10
32 Kristopher Jones RB 9
33 Cortez Mills LB 10
34 Xavier Dunn RB 9
35 Kahli Harris LB 11
36 Adaran Lloyd LB 10
37 Malachi Cage WR 9
38 Kevin Boddie DB 10
39 Davae Hardy-Jackson DB 12
40 Deon McDowell DB 11
41 Yiibari Babaa LB 10
42 Isaiah Beedles LB 10
43 Harryson Jean Paul LB 11
45/46 Jaiden Marlin TE 12
47 Mikel Wilson DE 10
48 Daouda Diarra DB 10
49 Devontae Likely LB 10
50 Isaiah Taylor DL 9
51 Christopher Owusu OL 11
52 Tre Davila OL 9
53 Kyle Fritz OL 9
54 Mark Collier DL 12
55 Jacari Whiteside-Lewis OL 12
56 Robert Pierce DL 11
57 Ahmad Thomas OL 10
58 Jaiden Marlin OL 12
59 Carlos Winthorp 9
60 Rashad Griffin DL 10
61 Kymani Lyn DL 11
62 Christopher Bell OL 10
63 Thierno Bah DL 10
65 Kylar Logan OL 11
69 Joshua Brooks OL 12
70 William Ellis OL 10
71 Joseph Santiago OL 9
72 Will Tynes OL 11
77 Samir Dervisevic OL 12
78 Bennie Bache DL 10
80 Tariq Henry WR 9
81 Ja'Marion Herbin WR 12
82 Aiden Watson TE 9
83 Kyle Fritz TE 9
84 Kenneth Mays WR 10
85 Brandon McClendon WR 10
86 C'Vaughn Jones WR 11
87 Cornelius Mitchell WR 10
88 Cai'Rey Kittles TE 11
89 Brandon Smith WR 10
90 Pierre Felicien K 9
91 Nasir Beasley DL 9
92 Michael Sarmiento K 12
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents.
