OFFENSE
In revamping the Black Knights’ offense, new head coach Larry Harold is taking the approach of building from the middle and front of the alignment on out.
In other words, in addition relying a lot on his starting quarterback, sophomore Makhi Cunningham, he also will depend on his offensive line, which will include veterans like senior left guard Joshua Brooks and fellow senior tight end Jaden Marlin, who will also see time at tackle.
“When I took the (head coaching) job, I looked at (Cunningham in spring practice), and he’s (also) the starting point guard on the basketball team. That shows his leadership skills,” Harold said. “He’s just done a great job of taking the offense over, doing multiple things we’re going do. There will be some packages where he plays wide receiver and we put another quarterback in, but he’s the guy.
“I always like to talk about the offensive line. Joshua Brooks is going to be a senior. … We brought Jaden Marlin over at tight end. He’s one of the best blocking tight ends, and probably the best blocker on the team, as well, which adds another component having a guy who can catch and block, as well, to what we’re trying to do offensively.”
Junior Jason Jackson also figures to contribute at running back, while senior Jaiden Hill is likely to be one of Cunningham’s favorite targets.
DEFENSE
As is the case with the offense, Harold intends to build his first defense from the front and work his way back.
And he’s got what he believes to be some good building blocks up front in seniors Rane Edi and Mark Collier and junior Robert Pierce.
The rest of the defense will be trying to build experience, though Harold is pleased with the leadership skills he’s seen from senior Sean Moon in the linebacker corps and Jackson in the secondary at safety.
“We’ll be real strong up front,” Harold said. “We’re kind of young at linebacker other than Sean. Then on the back end, Jason’s done a great job at safety, getting us lined up. (He’s been) very athletic, getting from hash to hash, and has just done a great job leadership-wise.”
Whatever the overall personnel package winds up looking like, Harold makes one thing clear about the Black Knights’ defense this fall.
If there is one word that best describes the philosophy he has moving forward, that word is attack.
“We’re an aggressive 3-4,” Harold said. “Any team you’ve ever seen me have, it’s going to be aggressive. It’s going great. What I try to tell our guys is, we’re not big, we’re not going to win the look contest getting off the bus. So what I saw was a bunch of smaller guys that can move and slant, stunt, blitz and attack to get things we want done and create turnovers and get the ball back for the offense.”
ETC.
Inheriting a team that has only won a total of five games the last three seasons, Harold knew the rebuilding task he was walking into when he took the Central job.
That task doesn’t get any easier, since the GHSA did him and the Black Knights no favors by moving them into a Region 8-AAAAAAA that features two defending state champions (Collins Hill from AAAAAAA and Buford from AAAAAA), plus perennial powers Mill Creek and Dacula and a solid Mountain View program.
However, that hasn’t deterred Harold in how is going to attack his inaugural season on the sidelines head on.
“We embrace competition,” Harold said. “That’s why I took the job. Some people shied away from competition because of the competition, whereas me, I say if you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. So our principal Mr. (Shane) Orr and our (athletics director Jason) Carrera had a vision to give me time to build it up, and as long as I get time, I feel like we can get the job done.”
