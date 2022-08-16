OFFENSE
The Buford offense has been a model of consistency over the years and the personnel the Wolves will run out onto the field for 2022 will be no different.
At quarterback, the Wolves have handed the keys over to rising senior Dylan Wittke, a Virginia Tech commit, who played in spurts the past two seasons behind Ashton Daniels.
Buford head coach Bryant Appling said that this will be the first year in quite some time that they plan to use just one quarterback. He expects that to give Wittke an added boost of confidence, knowing that the quarterback position is his for 2022.
“Dylan is the clear leader of this team,” Appling said. “He’s doing a great job and I’m proud of him. A certain comfort level comes with knowing that you’re the guy and knowing that you’re going to take that first snap. I think we’ll have a clear starter this year for the first time in a while.”
The Wolves say goodbye to standout running back Victor Venn and do-it-all running back/receiver C.J. Clinkscales after losing them to graduation. But set to fill those shoes is one of, if not the best running back in the state of Georgia, Justice Haynes, who transferred to Buford from Blessed Trinity for his senior year.
Haynes is committed to Alabama and has rushed for just shy of 6,000 yards and 72 touchdowns in his first three years of high school football.
“Justice has done a heck of a job gelling with the team and being a leader,” Appling said. “I’m more proud of the fact that he came in and was humble to say that he will do anything that we need him to do. Run down on kickoff. Play safety. He’s worked hard and he’s starting to open his mouth a little bit as a leader. He’s a very talented football player and we want to use him more as a football player than just a tailback.”
Also expecting to get reps at running back is junior Trelain Maddox and sophomore Justin Baker. Junior Kobi Blackwell will also get some reps at running back, as well as slot receiver, playing a similar role to what Clinkscales did for the Wolves.
At receiver, speedy Isaiah Bond has departed, leaving the starting jobs to juniors K.J. Bolden and Tyshun White, as well as sophomores Jordan Allen and Devin Williams. The tight end position will be handled by Eddrick Houston.
Where the Wolves won’t have to replace very much is on the offensive line. They return four starters in left tackle Paul Mubenga, an LSU commit, center Ian Chandler and junior guards Wyles McCammon and Pierce DeMarco.
“I still think we’re going to be a balanced offense,” Appling said. “Even though running the football is what we do and we’re dang sure going to make that our plan and try to run the football. But obviously, we know that the bigger you get and the better teams that you play, you have to be able to throw the ball.”
DEFENSE
It won’t be difficult to pinpoint the strength of Buford’s defense in 2022. The Wolves return a ton of talent on the defensive line with junior Eddrick Houston and senior Aiden Jeter, along with the addition of standout junior King Joseph Edwards, who transferred in from Hebron Christian.
Also expected to get a ton of playing time is sophomore tackle Nicco Maggio, senior end Alijah Williams and junior end John Frazier.
The amount of depth on the defensive line for the Wolves has led to Appling and the coaching staff trying to find ways to get as many on the field as they can at one time.
“We’re really deep on the defensive line this year,” Appling said. “That’s a blessing. We haven’t played a true four-down defense in years. We’re looking at some different packages and different ways to get four of those guys on the field. We have a lot more experience and a lot more depth coming back there than we are at linebacker.”
Where the Wolves will have their work cut out for them is at linebacker. They graduated all of their starters at outside linebacker and will look to replace them with Trelain Maddox, Justin Baker, Jadon Perlotte, Cannon Goldin and Jack Damron.
At inside linebacker, senior App State commit Ryan McKinnis will be the standout while junior Bryson Banks will also get a lot of playing time.
In the secondary, juniors Kobi Blackwell and Jaylen Neal will start at corner while Tyshun White, K.J. Bolden, Cole Taylor, Jordan Allen, Sam Harkness and Justice Haynes will all see time at the safety positions.
ETC.
Buford’s short stint in Class AAAAAA is over. After spending the past two seasons in that classification and winning the state championship both years, the Wolves are moving up to Class AAAAAAA for the first time in program history.
The Wolves will match up in an all-Gwinnett region that will feature Collins Hill, Mill Creek, Dacula, Mountain View and Central Gwinnett.
Getting to play some schools that the Wolves either have never played or haven’t played in a long time is going to be a lot of fun, Appling said.
“I’m excited because it’s football,” Appling said. “But the best part about moving up is that you pick up all of these big schools around you. It’s going to be a challenge. The backdoor, and hometown rivalries are going to be the most fun. There will be some tense Friday night rivalry games that we haven’t had for a long time.”
The Wolves will also be looking to win yet another state championship in a higher classification. They have now won state titles in every classification but AAAAAAA. While that is the ultimate goal, Appling said that’s not something any of them are talking about heading into the season.
“If you don’t take care of what’s on your plate next, you’re going to get tripped up at some point,” Appling said. “But getting tripped up isn’t a bad thing. We’ve lost one game every season since I’ve been here and that was the best thing for us. Our motto is to stay one. One practice, one rep, one minute at a time. So we don’t talk about that at all. If we have a chance to do that at the end of the season, that’s a great thing. That means we handled every day and every practice the way that we should have.”
