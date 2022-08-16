Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 4:35 pm
Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan runs for a long gain against Grayson during a 2021 game at Grayson High School.
No. Name Position Grade
0 Myles Parker DL/OL 12
1 Jordan Davenport LB/RB 12
2 Cozze Meyer WR/DB 11
2 Cory Elliott CB/WR 12
3 Malcolm McCain LB/TE 12
4 Noah Holton OLB/WR 12
5 Joel Baffour WR 12
6 Joseph Leslie DL/OLB 12
7 Shaman Lewis S 12
8 Bryce Dopson WR/S 12
9 Kage Horner OLB 12
10 Cali Gober LB/RB 11
11 Miles Massengill WR 12
12 Dylan Lonergan QB 12
13 Josh Verissimo OLB 12
14 Cameron French RB 11
15 Matt Peavy QB 11
16 Chase Whigham CB 12
17 Lee Niles WR/CB 11
19 Dayson Forbes WR 11
20 Edozie Aligwekwe ILB 12
21 Solomon Jones CB 12
22 Leon Sinkler DB/WR 12
23 Ethan Peavy OLB/DB 12
24 Brian Diggs CB 11
25 Aaron Moulder OLB 12
26 Ian McGill RB 12
27 Jordan Edole WR 12
28 Jumal Prothro RB/CB 12
29 Hoxie Hagelgan OLB 12
30 Cole Van Hassel ILB 10
31 Caden Matthews DB/WR 10
32 Tyler Cruver WR/P 11
33 Eljay Ashley S 11
34 Tenacious Taylor RB 11
35 Mario McCarthy DL/DE 12
36 Johnny Tran WR 11
37 Devin Bates S/WR 10
38 Corey Bridges S 11
39 Jeremiah Little WR 11
40 C.J. Robinson LB 12
41 Aaron Lee DL 11
42 Dallas Steward DL/DE 12
43 Kaleb Neal S 11
44 Cameron Shellman CB 11
45 Logan Patterson DL 12
46 Christopher Bonilla TE 11
47 Julio Flores CB 11
48 Brandon Lopez LB/RB 10
49 Peytton Murphy DB 11
50 Taylor Smith OL 12
51 Correy Mays Jr. OL/DL 12
52 Jason Berry OL/DL 12
53 Caden Francois OL/DL 10
54 Shemar Hodge DL 11
55 Secrea Algie OL/DL 11
56 Jeremy Johnson OL/DL 11
57 Daniel Smith OL 11
58 Neal Hampton LB 11
63 Binor Faison OL 10
64 Jack Keown OL 12
65 Abdella Mohammed OL 12
66 Austin Hart OL 10
71 Reda Oughriss OL 10
73 Jovany Garcia-Brake OL 12
75 Seven King OL 10
76 Mohammad Khalil OL 10
77 Nate Tillman OL 11
78 Felix Abah OL 12
79 Evan Falk OL/LS 10
80 Max Rothman WR 10
81 Samuel Dunning TE 11
82 Ali Rahin WR 12
83 Christian Victoria WR 10
84 Nijous Ross RB/WR 10
85 Chris Owen TE 11
86 Collin Le WR 10
87 Isam Alam TE 11
88 Evan Gober TE 10
89 Marcus Parks TE 10
90 Danny Elrod K/P 12
91 Micah Robinson P/K 11
92 Caitlyn Soroka K/P 10
93 Titus Hurst DL 10
94 Thanh Le 11
95 Wyatt Belcher DL/LB 11
96 Tymir Byrd DL 10
97 Gabriel Bills DL 11
98 Zekiah McKenzie RB 12
Gwinnett County high school football rosters for the 2022 season. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.