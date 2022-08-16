OFFENSE
Brookwood’s 36.2 points-per-game average last season was the highest in program history.
A lot of that had to do with Alabama quarterback commit Dylan Lonergan, who threw for 3,392 yards, another Brookwood record. Lonergan is back for his senior season, but will likely have to work a little bit harder to recreate those numbers after losing his top three receivers to graduation.
Alex Diggs, Stone Bonner and Patrick Campbell accounted for 2,288 of Lonergan’s passing yards last season, but Brookwood head coach Phillip Jones isn’t worried about losing that production at receiver.
Senior Bryce Dopson, who caught eight passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns returns in good health with the most experience at receiver for the Broncos. Opposite of Dopson more times than not will be Cozze Valentino-Meyer, a 6-foot-2 junior who will be starting the first games of his career.
Another junior, Dayson Forbes is also expected to get a lot of playing time at receiver. At the slot position, the Broncos hope to have a healthy Miles Massengill, who caught just four passes last season before getting injured. Lee Niles will also get some playing time in the slot, and will be returning to football for the first time since playing in middle school.
At tight end, sophomore Evan Gober has been tabbed the starter to replace Bonner.
While the Broncos will be inexperienced at receiver, Jones said having a quarterback as talented as Lonergan will make up for it.
“Dylan makes everybody look good on offense,” Jones said. “We’re all working together with a little bit of our inexperience right now. We have guys like Bryce who are perfectly capable of filling those roles like Stone and Alex did last year. Dylan is going to find the right guy and throw it on time every time. We’re going to run the right routes and play with minimal mistakes and do some special things.”
At running back, the Broncos plan to use rising senior Jumal Prothro in the same role that they used Diggs last year. Prothro will get the majority of playing time at the starting running back position, but will also catch balls out of the slot.
Senior Ian McGill and junior Cam French will serve as Prothro’s backups.
On the offensive line, the Broncos return three starters in Correy Mays, Jovany Garcia and Daniel Smith. Taylor Smith and Secrea Algie are expected to handle the two open jobs.
“We feel really good about what our offensive line is doing right now,” Jones said. “
DEFENSE
As good as the offense was last season, the 2021 defense was one of the better ones in the Jones era. The unit allowed just under 20 points-per-game while playing in one of the toughest regions in the state.
The Broncos will lose a lot of experience in the secondary after graduating standouts Patrick Campbell and Michael Haynes, who were both first-team All-Region selections.
Niles Prince, the starting strong safety, also graduated, leaving Cory Elliott as the lone returning starter in the secondary.
But where the Broncos will be strong and experienced will be in their front seven. They return five starters, including senior inside linebackers Malcolm McCain and Jordan Davenport, two of the better inside linebackers in the county.
On the defensive line, senior defensive end Joseph Leslie and senior noseguard Myles Parker will anchor an experienced defensive line that will add Jeremy Johnson at defensive tackle.
Cage Horner, who played a lot last year, will start at outside linebacker, while Noah Holton will play a hybrid outside linebacker/safety position for the Broncos.
“Most of our talent is in our defensive line and inside linebackers,” Jones said. “Up the middle, we’re really solid.”
ETC.
An already tough Region 4-AAAAAAA gets even tougher for the Broncos and everyone else with the addition of Archer. The Broncos will play in arguably the toughest region in the state with Grayson, Parkview, Archer, Newton and South Gwinnett, five teams that are all capable of winning games on any given Friday night, Jones said.
The Broncos will also have to play three road region games this season at Grayson, Parkview and Newton. Their home games will come against Archer, the region opener, and South to close the region.
“It’s tough,” Jones said. “It’s really brutal, but as we said, we don’t want it any other way. We played a schedule for about four years where we had one, maybe two teams that we had to compete against to win a region championship. Now, it’s everyone that we have to bring our A-game against.”
Jones expects his tough non-region schedule to not only get the Broncos prepared for region play, but also for the state playoffs, should they get there.
The Broncos will face off against Norcross, Walton and Collins Hill before traveling to play Bishop Gorman, a Las Vegas powerhouse, in an ESPN broadcast. They will wrap up their non-region schedule against South Forsyth.
“We have maybe the toughest schedule in the state,” Jones said. “But we embrace that and we’re excited about that. We don’t want it easy. That kind of schedule will get us ready for any Class 7A playoff run. We’ll just take it game by game.”
