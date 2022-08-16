Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 3:54 pm
Berkmar football players run onto the field before a 2021 game at Duluth.
No. Name Position Grade
0 Ashraf Ibrahim RB/DB 11
1 Gabriel Ansah DB/WR 12
2 Jayden Newkirk LB/DB 11
3 Kam Kibler WR/DB 10
4 Tykel Graham WR/RB 11
5 Deshaun Anderson DB/QB 12
6 David Jordan DB/WR 12
7 Baraka Waruiru LB 11
8 Justin Mitchell QB/WR 11
9 Peyton Dyer WR 9
10 Dante White TE 11
12 Cesar Salazar K 10
13 Jaydin Millard WR 11
14 Alan Dominguez TE 10
15 Maleek Gibbs DB/WR 12
16 Dorian Kitchen DB/WR 11
17 Derry Moss WR 11
19 Jaquaveous Hazel RB 11
20 David Xiao DB 12
21 R.J. Moore LB 10
22 David Alfaro WR 12
23 Deongelo Alford LB 11
26 Shannon Reid Jr. RB/LB 9
27 Michael Calloway DB/WR 10
28 Bailey Bennett K 12
29 Deandre Payne DB 10
41 Titus Mincy LB 9
42 Jeshua Segura DE 12
43 Austin Smith LB 9
44 Jaylen Whitaker DE 12
45 Dru Lawston DE 12
50 Elnathan Dessalegn DL/OL 11
54 Miguel Alonzo DL/OL 10
56 Bryson Lawston DL/OL 11
61 Bryan Benitez OL 10
65 Cesar Champac OL/DL 12
71 Samuel Robinson OL 10
73 Daylan Brown OL 12
74 Sergio Maldonado OL/DL 10
75 Zae’Quan Jackson DL 9
76 Bryan Nguyen OL 10
77 Anthony Hernandez OL 12
83 Jeremiah Owusu-Antwi WR 11
85 Primus Moore WR 9
87 Pedro Hernandez WR 9
88 Ja’Marion Brown WR 9
99 Joseph Thomas DL 12
Gwinnett County high school football rosters for the 2022 season. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.