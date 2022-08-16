OFFENSE
An offense that averaged only 6.1 points last year would seem to be due for an overhaul, and that’s exactly what new head coach Cole Meyer has in mind for the Patriots in 2022.
And he will bring a unique perspective to the Patriots’ offense as a native of British Columbia in Canada, and having played and coached both Canadian and American-style of football.
“I think with the Canadian game, the motions are what makes it so unique,” Meyer said. “So for me, I definitely like to sprinkle in some movement and moving pieces and get defenses moving around a little bit and see if we can catch them off guard.”
That will mean a lot of adjusting for some of the skill players, such as junior running back Jaquaveous Hazel and senior receiver Gabriel Ansah, both of whom both got some game experience a year ago.
The biggest adjustment, however, will be at quarterback, where Meyer is keeping a two-man battle for the starting job close to the vest for the time being.
The good news for whoever wins the job is that there is some experience returning from last year across the line, led by senior tackle Anthony Hernandez and senior center Cesar Champac, which should give the new starter a little time and room to operate as he learns on the job.
DEFENSE
Meyer’s approach on defense should be a more conventional style, and he is optimistic about the experience and talent he has to work with right off the bat.
“We’re very strong defensively,” Meyer said. “We have most of our seniors playing over there right now, so … I would say that’s our most experienced side of the ball, for sure.
“They’ve all been, unfortunately, put into a situation where they didn’t have much numbers (in terms of depth) throughout their career here, and they’ve been playing a lot of football at an early age. I’m hoping we get to reap the benefits of that now because they have the experience. You can see that they’re ready for contact, the speed isn’t too fast for them, they’re comfortable.”
Some of the highest-profile experienced players will be in the back rows of the defense, with senior safety David Jordan and Ansah at corner leading the secondary, while junior Baraka Waruiru (40 tackles, 9 TFL) will serve as a leader at linebacker.
ETC.
To expand on a point he made about the defense, Meyer said building depth is one of his most intense areas of focus in order to benefit the Berkmar program not only this season, but beyond.
And that focus will not solely be pointed at the Patriots’ varsity, junior varsity or freshman programs.
“Right now high school-wise, we’re sitting at about 75 (players),” Meyer said during Gwinnett County’s Media Day late last month. “So it’s a little bit better than when I got here. We’ve still got kids who are transitioning from AAU basketball, and a few others transitioning in, as well.
“As far as long term, my first goal was, I kind of took back our community park. Bryson Park used to be Bryson Park Warriors last year, so I believe that was moreso Meadowcreek’s representation with the (uniform) colors and stuff. So that was my first moves was to kind of reclaim our park because both our middle school (GFL programs) feed into that. So now, they’re the Berkmar Patriots at Bryson Park. They wear our colors and our logos now. Now we’ve got some of them practicing with us at the high school, trying to show them that the community is coming together a little bit more. I feel like that was a key piece that was missing in the past.”
