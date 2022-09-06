Their starting quarterback is down to his last chance to prove he can play in the NFL.
Their top running back is a 31-year-old converted receiver whose best position throughout his career has been returning kicks.
Their top wide receiver is a rookie after last year’s primary receiver is serving a one-year suspension for betting on NFL games.
Their offensive line was porous last season and the defense had just 18 sacks, which were at least 11 fewer than any other team.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie receiver Drake London will be counted on to lead an offense that finished 26th in scoring (18.4 ppg) and 29th in yards per game (303.8) .
Just two years ago, the Falcons had a likely Hall of Fame quarterback in Matt Ryan, who was traded to Indianapolis, throwing to another likely Hall of Famer in Julio Jones. They also had one of the best young receivers in Calvin Ridley, who felt the wrath of the NFL for betting on games.
The Falcons finished 7-10 and in third place in the NFC South.
Now, they are staring at a rebuilding season.
Atlanta might very be the first team in NFL history to build an offense around a second-year tight end who found the end zone just once as a rookie, which is what Kyle Pitts did last season during an otherwise terrific first season.
The Falcons are in a tough spot, knowing their record might have to get worse before they challenge the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints for a division title.
Atlanta's options were limited during the offseason after the Ryan trade because of the ensuing cap hit. Ultimately, the Falcons were left with $63 million in dead money that they couldn’t use to improve their roster in the free agency.
"We're taking it on the chin this year," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said, according to NFL.com. "But taking it on the chin this year and how you look at where we are next year, it's significant.
"With this, you take it on the chin this year and it's our job to find value in free agency and to draft well and to put a good football team on the field this year, even with that dead cap. It's an obstacle, but we look at it as an opportunity, and that's our job. We're not making excuses about it. Us taking it on the chin right now, it makes a significant difference for us next year and the future."
How bright the future is likely depends on what happens in the next six months, beginning with Sunday’s opener against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Does Mariota emerge as the franchise quarterback he was expected to be after winning the Heisman Trophy before being taken second overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2015?
If Mariota, who signed a two-year, $18.75 million deal to come to Atlanta after backing up Derek Carr in Las Vegas the past two years, struggles, look for Desmond Ridder, who was taken in the third round this past spring, to see what he can do.
"He's in a different spot," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Mariota. "We all continue to grow and learn. Very excited to work with him again. I think the experiences, some of the hardships he went through the last couple of years has only made him better. I think the time he spent out in Vegas was beneficial to him. I think he's got a new look and a new lease on life, and he's taken advantage of his opportunity."
The Falcons, who will enter the season without Ryan as their starting quarterback for the first time since 2007, have major issues at running back, where Patterson amassed 1,166 total yards and 11 touchdowns last season but isn't a natural fit for the position.
He’ll be joined by Damien Williams, who rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries with the Bears last season.
If the offensive line protects whoever is under center — something it hasn’t been able to do consistently for the past several seasons — the Falcons will hope their unproven receivers can get open.
London, who was taken eighth overall, will get the chance to show immediately if he potentially can be a top-flight receiver playing alongside Bryan Edwards (catches, 571 yards, 3 TDs) and Olamide Zaccheaus (31 catches, 406 yards, 3 TDs).
Regardless, expect Mariota to look for Pitts early and often. Pitts had 68 catches for 1,026 yards — the second-most of any rookie tight end in league history. The only players at his position to amass more yards last season were two of the game’s best, the Ravens’ Mark Andrews and the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.
“It comes down to our trust and our preparation,” Mariota said. “We had a great training camp. Now it’s just about putting it all together and believing that, when we go out there on the field, we’re going to make plays. I’m excited for this group.”
The defense is also going through transition.
The Falcons’ top tackler, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, is now with the Jaguars, meaning Lorenzo Carter (a career-high five sacks in 2021) will lead a unit featuring former first-round pick Rashaan Evans, Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Mykal Walker. Longtime stalwart Deion Jones is starting the season on injured reserve, so he’ll miss at least the first four games.
The defensive front will again be anchored by end Grady Jarrett, who is playing on an expiring contract. He’ll team with nose tackle Anthony Rush and end Ta’Quon Graham.
The secondary features one of the league’s top tandems at cornerback with A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward Jr., with safeties Jaylinn Hawkins and Richie Grant rounding out the unit.
“The foundation you’re trying to set — I think our guys understand that — what our core values are,” Smith said. “I think every year you’re going to fight this, whether you’ve got great expectations, or you’re ranked the 35th roster and coaching staff out of 32 teams. It’s staying the same.”
Recommended for you
(CNN) -- Disney World, Times Square and Yellowstone National Park can be packed to the rafters with tourists. But there are plenty of other places across the United States that continue to fly beneath the travel radar. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.