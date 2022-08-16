No. Name Grade
1 Justin Johnson 12
2 Chad Alexander 12
3 P.J. Rogers 12
4 Luke Layson 12
5 Jamier Thorpe 12
6 Vandale Nute 12
7 Eugene Camese 12
8 Dru Dixon 11
9 Prince Ayarbah 12
10 Miles Hamby 12
10 Wanye Chukes 10
11 Rashid Ilyas 12
11 Colby Alexander 10
12 Mekhi Thompson 12
12 C.J. Franklin 10
13 Sean Crutchfield 11
13 Jonathan Stafford 9
14 Wendel Guillaume 12
14 Gabe Perez 11
15 Jorryn Griffin 11
15 Isaac Michel 11
16 Rob Upton 12
16 Osayuwamen Osagie 12
17 Emmanuel McRae 11
17 Donavin Chambliss 11
18 William Wallace 11
18 Brendan Rogers 11
19 Sevon Smith 11
19 Larrell Sharp 11
20 Evan Artemus 11
21 Nissi Mukulu 12
22 Jordan Ferrel 12
23 Jayden Castro 12
24 Priest Wright 12
25 Melvin Hill 12
26 Chinedum Oraka 11
27 Amari Jones 11
28 Tristan McDougald 11
29 Tristan Williams 11
30 Kendall Lee 11
30 Devon Donaldson 10
31 Jason Fisher Jr. 11
32 Kaleb George 11
33 Tyler Johnson 12
33 Dylan Wright 10
34 DeAngelo Winfield 12
34 Jordan Ellis 10
35 Issa Traore 12
35 Aaron Jones 11
36 Russell Richmond 10
36 Ayden Phillip 10
37 Christopher Fletcher 10
37 Preston Evans 10
38 Jaden Perry 10
38 Delvin Mensah-Bonsu 10
39 Jayden Hall 10
39 Christian Sumo 11
40 Yancey Hernandez Jr. 10
40 Jhony Turcios 10
41 Caden Wade 12
41 Devaughn Steel 10
42 Markel Montgomery 11
42 Jordan Do 9
43 Kade Spence 10
43 Michael Mwenda-aka 12
44 Chardriguez Durden 10
45 David Eberly 10
46 Ashton Diggs 10
47 Tyson Craig 10
48 Justin Robinson 11
49 Kevin Williams 10
50 Brian Morrison 10
50 Ishmail Dejeuste 12
51 Jaylen Gamble 10
52 Antonio Pearce 12
53 Christon Jones 10
54 Raymond Chita 11
55 Sam Rwibuka 12
56 Khamari Small 12
57 Taylor Hill 10
58 Terrel Henry 10
59 Kristion Bivens 10
60 Oluwabukunmi Ibrahim 12
61 Chase Scott 10
62 Jayden Leon 10
63 Mekhi Adams 10
64 Emanuel Young 11
65 Suielliman Adelakan 10
66 Barry Richardson 12
67 Christian Hughes 10
68 Jackson Gandy 10
69 Holden Morris 11
70 Caleb Ezeudu 12
71 Kelvin Siryon 10
72 Jaden Cordova 10
73 Vincent Smith 10
74 Sean Ademokun 10
75 Gerardo Garza 11
76 Andre Hurdle-Williams 10
77 Aiden Payne 11
78 Ibrahim Bah 11
79 Ethan Edwards 10
80 Ken’Marico Husband 10
81 Javan Gardner 12
82 Caleb Williams 12
83 E.K. Gause 10
84 Landyn Stallins 11
85 Mikale Weathers 11
86 Elijah Callahan 11
87 Kelly Lenox 10
88 Jacob Addison 11
89 Malakai Sparrow 10
90 Jhalawn Gibbs 11
91 James Brantley 11
92 Brandon Lamar 10
93 Cylan Johnson 12
94 Ronald Burse 10
95 D.J. Carr 12
96 Tyree Carrier 10
97 Nolan Acey 10
98 Spellman Patrick 10
99 Brandon Johnson II 11
Gwinnett County high school football rosters for the 2022 season.
