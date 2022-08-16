OFFENSE
Archer will have a much different look on offense in 2022 under first-year head coach Dante Williams.
Starting quarterback Caleb Peevy transferred, starting running back Chase Sellers graduated and standout wide receiver DJ Moore graduated.
That alone is enough to set a lot of programs back a year or two, but not Archer, which has done a great job filling the holes left by those three players last season the best that they can.
Rising senior quarterback Justin Johnson transferred to Archer after starting each of the past two seasons at Central Gwinnett. Johnson is a dual-threat QB that threw for 881 yards and rushed for another 512 on an offensively challenged Black Knights team.
Williams said that Johnson has fit right in at Archer and is ready to lead the Tigers this fall.
“Obviously his physical attributes speak for themselves,” Williams said. “That’s another spoiled pleasure that I get to walk into with a senior quarterback who has kind of been there, done that. Our challenge has just been learning my system and doing some different things. We’ve hit tremendous strides this spring and summer.”
Ready to replace Sellers at running back is rising senior Chad Alexander, who did his fair share of rushing the football last season for the Tigers. Alexander is coming off of a productive junior campaign that saw him rush the ball 56 times for 421 yards and nine touchdowns.
His 7.5 yards-per-carry led the team and with more reps in 2022, Williams said he is expecting big things out of Alexander.
“When you have a guy who is as dynamic as he is, I’d be the not-so-smart individual if I didn’t feed him and give him the ball,” Williams said of Alexander. “Talents like that don’t come every year. Players are what make this game go, so we’re going to feed him.”
With talented runners in Alexander and Johnson ready to show what they can do, having an experienced offensive line is going to help a lot, Williams said.
The Tigers return seniors Barry Richardson and Khamari Small, as well as junior Emmanuel Young to the offensive line and will also get some help from standout defensive lineman Sam Rwibuka, who will play both ways in his senior season.
The big question mark entering the season for the Tigers comes at wide receiver. The Tigers have to replace all of their starting receivers from a season ago, but Williams feels confident with who will run out there for Week 1.
Senior Luke Layson will start at one of the receiver positions, as will rising freshman Jonathan Stafford, who Williams called an elite talent. Senior P.J. Rogers and junior Sevon Smith are also expected to get a lot of playing time in 2022 at the receiver position.
“They’ve been a pleasant surprise,” Williams said of his receiving corps. “I think they can really surprise some people. We have a lot of young talent over there.”
For an offense some expected to regress in 2022, Williams sees a group that can light up a scoreboard week in and week out.
“You have a veteran offensive line, you have a veteran running back and you have a dual-threat quarterback that can do both,” Williams said. “I wasn’t all air-raid when I was at Grayson. I was at Collins Hill just because that’s what we had to do. We’re never going to pigeonhole ourselves and call us a ground-and-pound or an air-raid. I’m going to fit into what players I have and make it go. I think we will be balanced and just play to the strengths that we have.”
DEFENSE
The Archer defense has been a work in progress from the second Williams stepped on campus last spring. The Tigers graduated seven starters from last year’s defense, including the entire linebacking corps.
Rwibuka is one of the lone returners on defense, and he will be the leader on the defensive line. He’ll lineup alongside senior defensive tackle D.J. Carr and senior defensive end Caden Wade.
At linebacker, junior Sean Crutchfield has taken over the Mike linebacker position while junior Kendall Lee will handle the weakside linebacker spot. Discovery transfer Jordan Ferrell will play a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end position and senior Nissi Mukulu will play a hybrid outside linebacker/strong safety position.
In the secondary, senior Vandale Nute will handle the free safety job while senior Eugene Camese will handle one of the starting cornerback jobs.
The Tigers will be raw on defense this season with a lot of inexperienced starters, but Williams is excited to see what they can do over the course of a full season.
“A lot of young talent,” Williams said of the defense. “They’re bonding and just trying to create that chemistry. Archer has been known for the past couple of years of having great defensive football. It’s in these kids’ DNA. Playing good, physical football. We’re just putting our twist on it with a new scheme, but I’m really excited for our defense.”
ETC.
Williams comes to Archer after serving as the offensive coordinator at Collins Hill last season. Williams coached one of the best offenses the state of Georgia has ever seen to a state championship last season and is hoping to bring that to Archer.
The Tigers are looking to make the playoffs for the 10th straight year in 2022. They’ve reached at least the second round in all but one year during that stretch.
“Our No. 1 goal, always will be to make the playoffs,” Williams said. “However that is, get into the tournament and then go and compete for a state championship.”
In order to do that, the Tigers will have to navigate Region 4-AAAAAAA, arguably the toughest region in the classification.
The region for Archer will look similar to how it did from 2016-19 when they competed against Grayson, Newton and South Gwinnett. It gets more challenging, however with the addition of Brookwood and Parkview to make it a six-team region.
Archer will have one of the tougher non-region schedules with West Forsyth, North Gwinnett, Mill Creek, Norcross and Shiloh.
“When I was at Grayson for those five years before Collins Hill, that was the region I was accustomed to,” Williams said. “We played Archer every year as region foes. It’s what I’m used to. I’ll put our schedule up with anybody in the state of Georgia. Our region, hands down, is the toughest region in the state of Georgia.”
Overall, Williams said he couldn’t be more excited to be the head coach at Archer and pick right up where longtime head coach Andy Dyer, who founded the program, left off.
