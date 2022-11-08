WESLEYAN LADY WOLVES
Region: 7-AAA
Coach: Carolyn Blackman
2021-22 Record: 13-10
Returning Regulars:
PG Chit-Chat Wright, Jr.
G Eva Garabadian, Jr.
P/G Johanna Potter, Soph.
G London Walker, Soph.
F Desiree Davis, Soph.
Others to Watch:
G Audrey Ekoue-Bla, Jr.
G Avery Adkins, Soph.
G/F Anna Sparks, Sr.
G Avery Tucker, Fr.
G Sheila Bahr, Fr.
Outlook:
Last season, Wesleyan played in very tough Region 5-A Private, which had four teams in the state semifinals, including state champion Mt. Paran, Hebron Christian, Galloway and Holy Innocents.
This year, the Wolves move up to Class AAA and will play in Region 7-AAA. That region includes Dawson County, Gilmer, Lumpkin County, Pickens, West Hall and White County.
“Everyone in our region was in the Final Four (last season) so we went from the toughest region with the best teams in the entire state to (Class AAA), which in Triple A, there’s plenty of great teams,” said head coach Carolyn Blackman. “We’re going to have to play our best basketball to win.”
Blackman expects the region to be tough, not just because of the competition but also because of the travel.
“I’m excited,” she said. “it’s going to be a drive but there’s a lot of good teams in this region, in particular Lumpkin County and White County. I’ve seen them play. I saw Lumpkin County a couple times; they’re very good, very disciplined. We’re going to have to play very good basketball to win.”
With an experienced squad coming back this year (including five returning starters), Blackman is confident about Wesleyan’s chances this season.
“We are feeling really, really good, optimistic about the season…the girls, the leadership,” Blackman said. “We have three girls who are juniors; they’re vets, leaders. And so I’m feeling very good.”
Blackman said the team’s main strengths will be shooting, athleticism and speed while the biggest weakness will be size.
“I’m excited for the upcoming year,” said junior point guard Chit-Chat Wright. “Being able to play in Triple-A, I feel like we are going to be more fast and quick.”
Recommended for you
Most states are home to companies that never fully repaid their financial crisis bailouts. Stacker analyzed data about the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program compiled by ProPublica to see which states' businesses have been the most responsible in repaying their loan money. Click for more.14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout are still being counted
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.