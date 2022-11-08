WESLEYAN WOLVES
Region: 7-AAA
Coach: Jeremy Oliver
2021-22 Record: 8-18
Returning Regulars:
F/G James McGriff, Jr.
G Josh Kavel, Jr.
F Thomas Chipman, Sr.
Others to Watch:
F Derwin Hodge, Soph.
Outlook:
This season, Wesleyan moves up to Class AAA from Class A Private and head coach Jeremy Oliver said his team is up for the challenge.
“We’re excited, we’re entering into a new region,” he said. “It’s a great challenge, a great opportunity for us to go up there every single day against new opponents.”
Wesleyan has been in Region 5-A Private but will be playing in Region 7-AAA, which includes Dawson County, Gilmer, Lumpkin County, Pickens, West Hall and White County.
“The private school region and classification we were in last year was a gauntlet,” Oliver said. “There were a lot of teams, especially in our region, Division I player after Division I player, so it was challenging for us. We competed in a lot of those games but it’s going to be different both the travel and the teams we’re going to be seeing this year. We’re excited for the opportunity to go out there and show them what we can do.”
Wesleyan brings back three starters from last year’s team, including junior James McGriff, junior Josh Kavel and senior team captain Thomas Chipman.
“We’ve had a lot of guys, starting with these three guys (Chipman, McGriff, Kavel), other guys who have been busting their butts since the beginning of the offseason almost since we lost to Mt. Vernon (in the region playoffs) last February,” Oliver said. “Got a lot of guys working in the weightroom and putting in a lot of good time to get right for the season. We’re excited about it really.”
Oliver said the team’s main weaknesses are size and shooting ability while the main weakness will be guard play.
“I’m really excited about the upcoming season, I think we can cause a lot of damage in Triple-A and turn a lot heads,” said McGriff. “I think we’ve improved not only individually but as a team all together. I think we have a good chance to be better this year.”
“I actually think we’re going to be better suited for (Class AAA),” Kavel said. “We should be able to win our region this year. I think we can have a great year. We love basketball and we love working so I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people.”
Recommended for you
Most states are home to companies that never fully repaid their financial crisis bailouts. Stacker analyzed data about the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program compiled by ProPublica to see which states' businesses have been the most responsible in repaying their loan money. Click for more.14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout are still being counted
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.