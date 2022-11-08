SOUTH GWINNETT LADY COMETS
Region: 4-AAAAAAA
Coach: Eric Dawson
2020-21 Record: 4-20
Returning Regulars:
G Jazmine Grant, Sr.
G Frankee Payne, Jr.
F Camryn Lucas, Jr.
F Rakiyah Cannon, Jr.
G K.K. Cannon, Soph.
Others to Watch:
F Peace Ashina, Fr.
Outlook:
With just four wins last season, head coach Eric Dawson is looking to turn the South Gwinnett program around.
It’s his first year at South Gwinnett but he was head coach at Decatur for six years and was an assistant at Miller Grove and Grady.
“Looking to change the culture around and we have a good core and we’re looking to turn some heads,” Dawson said. “We’re going to be a defensive machine.”
Dawson added that changing the culture, believing in themselves and believing in each other are keys to turning things around.
“Once we do that and buy in wholeheartedly with all our program norms and customs and just have fun and once we start doing those things we’ll be different,” he said.
Dawson said so far, the players are buying in and have good attitudes.
“So far from the summer, everyone is buying in…you’re willing to work hard, you’re willing to try new things,” he said. “The foundation was laid this summer and pre-season workouts. It’s always do better than you did before but our goal is always championship or bust.”
South Gwinnett pretty much has the entire team coming back this year, so that will be a strength this season.
“They’re close knit and I believe they believe in each other, now all that can strengthen each other,” Dawson said.
“I’m really confident about the season,” said junior forward Camryn Lucas. “I feel like we’re going to make a real big impact and be way better than last year, everybody’s going to do their part.”
South Gwinnett will be in Region 4-AAAAAAA this year with Archer, Brookwood, Grayson, Newton and Parkview.
“It’s a tough region,” Dawson said. “We’re looking to compete. We’re looking to, of course, be better than we were last year but the region is one of the best in the state and we’re looking to make our name defensively and see how it pans out.”
“This season we have a lot of potential so I think that’s moving us forward,” said junior guard Frankee Payne. “We have a lot more pieces than last year. I just think it’s going to be a better season than last.
