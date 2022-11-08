SOUTH GWINNETT COMETS
Region: 4-AAAAAAA
Coach: Qaree Howard
2020-21 Record: 19-9, Class AAAAAAA first round
Returning Regulars:
SF Jacob Washington, Sr.
SF Ansar Osman, Sr.
G Kendall Walker, Sr.
Others to Watch:
G Jet Horne, Sr.
G Justin Redmond, Sr.
W Jude Orkupe, Sr.
C Talal Ansah, Sr.
Outlook:
South Gwinnett went 19-9 last season made it to the Class AAAAAAA state tournament. With eight seniors coming back, the Comets are looking to do even better in 2022-23.
“Looking to improve big time this year,” said head coach Qaree Howard. “‘I think we’re really going to have a good season with experience…a lot of guys coming back. I’m very excited about this season. I think we’re going to get off to a good start…we’re going to have to continually get better throughout the season.”
With so many seniors coming back, Howard said “that right there makes me sleep well at night. When you come into any season with a lack of experience, it’s a lot more worry. Being with these guys for three or four years, most of them, I know what I’m going to get from them every single night. We as a group are not walking into anything blind. It's about us handling it in an appropriate way.”
South Gwinnett is in Region 4-AAAAAAA this season, which includes Archer, Brookwood, Grayson, Newton and Parkview.
“It’s always tough with this region; if you expect anything less than tough you’re kidding yourself,” Howard said. “We’re preparing to win the region…that’s always our goal. It’s going to be a huge task to be No. 1 in this region but that’s what we’re going for.”
Howard said the team’s main strengths are chemistry, skillset and experience.
“Our chemistry should help out a lot,” Howard said. “Our experience should help out a lot. The things this group has been through to get them to this point since they have been freshman and sophomores is going to help us out a lot to pull from our past experiences and prepare them for every moment they are in. These guys have pretty much seen it all at this point of their high school basketball career.”
Howard added that rebounding could be a weakness this season.
“We need to make sure we rebound on a high level,” he said.
