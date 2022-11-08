The Generals were very excited about the possibilities heading into last season, only to have those hopes and plans scuttled by season-ending injuries to Cook, Chase and now-graduated senior Chae Harris before the 2021-22 campaign was even a month old.
With the former two back, and with Vital having had the experience of being thrown into the fire sooner than expected because of the injuries last year, Agnew and her team is eager to get a second chance to make a splash in Region 8-AAAAAA.
“It allows us to hit the reset button,” Agnew said. “We lost … Chae Harris the first game (last year), and then we lost (Cook and Chase) just a few games afterwards. So it just kind of crushed our dreams of success for the season and put a lot of pressure on the younger girls.
“But this year, we are stronger. Everybody’s injury free at this point. We’re healed and we’re looking forward to be competitive. And I definitely feel that (those injuries) are going to pay off because it gave (the younger players) on-court time that they normally wouldn’t have gotten. So it gave them an opportunity to really get a feel for the pace of the varsity game very quickly.”
Agnew is also confident the team will be much deeper this year, thanks in no small part to an influx of talented freshmen.
But she believes the Generals’ biggest strength in 2022-23 will be their versatility.
“We’re going to do a little bit of everything,” Agnew said. “We’re going to pack it inside. We’ve got some really sharp shooters. (But) the thing I’m most excited about is being able to get up and down the court, to get out and get it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.