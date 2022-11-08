SHILOH GENERALS
Region: 8-AAAAAA
Coach: Kim Rivers
2021-22 Record: 21-6, Region 8-AAAAAA champion, first round, Class AAAAAA state playoffs
Returning Regulars:
G Emmanuel Okogie, 6-2, Sr.
F Tylis Jordan, 6-7, Soph.
Others to Watch:
G Nazir Griffin, 6-0, Sr.
F Nate Atanga, 6-5, Sr.
G Mustafa Diane, 6-4, Sr.
G Miles Kirkpatrick, 6-1, Sr.
G/F Nate Kashama, 6-4, Sr.
F Akil King, 6-7, Sr.
G Brice Thornton, 6-2, Jr.
Outlook:
The Generals were hit hard by the graduation of a large senior class that played a major role in last year’s region title team.
But despite the fact Okogie and Jordan are the only two returners with any appreciable varsity experience, there is plenty of optimism around the program.
Aside from a handful of players who were instrumental in a successful junior varsity team last season, the Generals will also get a big boost from the return of Griffin, who was second on the team in scoring and assists as a sophomore in 2020-21 and was a second-team All-District selection after transferring to Bethel (Va.) last year.
“Luckily, we have these two gentlemen (Okogie and Jordan) and Nazir, who know the system well,” Rivers said. “They played major minutes for me last year. They’ve been showing great leadership this year and nurturing the younger players.
“I think we’re going to start off kind of slow, but we have some decent talent. They just have to learn and buy into our system.”
Indeed, Rivers and the Generals may need to have some patience early on, especially should Griffin be delayed joining the team if the Shiloh football team makes a deep playoff run.
However, he has a history of getting the most out of his players, especially if they commit to the smothering, full-court trapping defense that has become a program trademark over the years.
“I’m going to be as patient as I can. I’m not always the most patient coach,” Rivers said. “But I have two great leaders who have been soldiers all summer. … I’m proud of these guys and how they’ve stepped into that role. They’re taking the role and they’re embracing it, and I’m happy about that.”
