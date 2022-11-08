Outlook: The Seckinger Jaguars will tip off their inaugural basketball season under the guidance of first-time head coach Abbie Bernholz. Before stepping into her current role, Bernholz, who played at Dacula, was an assistant coach at Mountain View for six seasons.
Longevity is the name of the game for Bernholz because she knows she is going to have a young team for the first couple of years.
“It takes patience,” Bernholz said of building a team. “Definitely hard work, a love and passion for the game, I'd say. I would think it also takes character in the sense of understanding that it may not always go the way we want the first year. But we've got to be able to see the longevity of where the program's going.”
Heading into the season, Bernholz said the girls like each other and it shows during practice when they are going through conditioning and drills together.
“So far, going into season, I have seen coachable girls,” Bernholz said. “I've seen girls that when we're doing running conditioning are cheering each other on, I don't have to ask them to do it, they just willingly do it. I've seen girls that when I gave them a shooting protocol, that's the first thing that they do without me having to repeat myself. So I see girls that are coachable and are willing to learn the game of basketball even further.”
Seckinger has the advantage of starting fresh and building up the program and set the precedent for how they want to be looked at years down the road.
“I think the girls have to realize that we are a young team,” Bernholz said. “So, I think they've got to just believe in themselves and believe that we're capable of winning. We got to work together and come together with camaraderie.”
