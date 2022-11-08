Outlook: The Seckinger Jaguars are the new kids on the block and they will be led by first-time head coach Nate Hamilton in their debut season. Hamilton, a Brookwood grad, previously won a state title in 2019 as an assistant coach at Buford.
Hamilton is tasked with building the program up from scratch and so far he is pleased with what he has seen from his team.
“They get along,” Hamilton said. “And, we've been doing 4-on-1s since August, and the chemistry there has been awesome already. We got kids coming from all over the place. We love our youth. Our youth, we’re young, but they're talented. And we're gonna get them right into it. And the camaraderie has been awesome.”
Hamilton will be leaning on his three leaders Watkins, Wells and Miller to help guide this young team with the experience they have playing at the varsity level. He is also bringing the expertise that he has gotten from his mentors such legendary coach Eddie Martin to build a well-rounded team.
“These guys have been bought into how we want to play,” Hamilton said. “We want to push tempo. We want to play as fast as we can and put pressure on people and these guys have done a great job. So I've had awesome mentors that I really leaned on. And it's been neat to take the stuff that I've learned from them and actually now it's my turn to put it into practice.”
Even though this is a brand-new program, Hamilton believes that having a clean slate with his players is the biggest advantage.
“We get to set our own expectations, and we get to set our own culture,” Hamilton said.
