PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN STORM
Region: 8-AA
Coach: Joey Thacker
2021-22 Record: 19-9, Class A Private second round
Returning Regulars:
SG Chandler Dunn, Sr.
SG Thomas Malcolm, Sr.
SG Kam Carryl, Sr.
PG Samuel Thacker, Jr.
W Devin Long, Sr.
Others to Watch:
G Ephraim Rowell, Sr.
F Dre Booker, Sr.
G Matthew Miller, Jr.
G Caleb Lee, Jr.
Outlook:
Providence Christian has won 65 games in the last three years, including a 19-9 mark last season, and head coach Joey Thacker expects that winning tradition to continue this season.
“I am as excited about this team as any team I’ve coached,” said Thacker.
Thacker added that with losing two players who went to the Division I level (Tony Carpio at The Citadel and Chance Thacker at Gardner-Webb), he didn’t know what to expect going into the summer.
Providence had a stellar summer to say the least.
“‘’The chemistry on this team and the basketball IQ and we shoot the ball well and we went 18-0 over the summer and played some really good schools,” Thacker said. “I was just proud of these guys. I think people are going to be surprised when they play us that we haven’t dropped off as much as people think we would.”
Providence returns five players who started games last season, including senior guard Malcolm Thomas and senior wing Devin Long.
“These guys were pivotal role players last year but now will be stepping up and starting and leading our team,” Thacker said.
“I’m excited for this year,” Malcolm said. “It’s my fourth year on the team and what we may have lost in big names and D-I players this is probably the best chemistry since I’ve been here. We’re just looking to perfect what we do and compete this season.”
Thacker’s thoughts on so many players returning this year?
“Honestly, it’s changed my coaching,” he said. “This summer I gave them ownership of a lot of what we were doing. We did a lot of things organically on the court, let them coach themselves and I expect that to continue. I expect them to know what it means to lead. I think they will do a good job with that; they have no excuses. They have a lot of players returning. They could have a really special year. Our goal is to win a region. It’s time for the program to grow and mature and I expect more of them to do that. They’re going to have to respond to a lot of adversity and it will take leaders to get that done.”
“I think we’re going to be real good this year,” said senior guard Chandler Dunn. “We’re fast and strong and we can all shoot the ball and we can all play and we can all play defense. I just think we’re going to be real good this year.”
Providence will play in Region 8-AA, up from Class A Private.
“It’s a tough region just because of travel,” Thacker said. “I’m excited about the region we’re playing in.”
Region 8-AA includes Athens Academy, Banks County, East Jackson, Fellowship Christian and Union County.
“The Class A Private region we were playing in was one of the best in the state,” he said. “I think we are going to see a different brand of basketball. I’m excited about playing new teams and excited about experiencing new things.”
Thacker said the team’s strengths are guard play, basketball IQ, and shooting ability.
“I think this is the best shooting team I’ve ever had since I have been at Providence,” he said.
He said the main weakness is lack of size and the team will have to rebound.
“We lack a true long, big guy,” he said.
The keys to be successful?
“If they play together this group together is really good because everyone contributes equal,” Thacker said. “There’s no drop-off in play. Every kid can make shots, every kid can pass.”
Recommended for you
Most states are home to companies that never fully repaid their financial crisis bailouts. Stacker analyzed data about the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program compiled by ProPublica to see which states' businesses have been the most responsible in repaying their loan money. Click for more.14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout are still being counted
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.