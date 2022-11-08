PEACHTREE RIDGE LIONS
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
Coach: Ulysses Haynes
2021-22 record: 21-7, 9-0, Sweet 16 appearance
Returning Regulars:
C Aaliyah Hunt, 6-5, Sr.
PG Nia Anderson, 5-4, Sr.
SF Kalyce Williams, 6-0, Jr.
W Kennedy Harp, 6-1, Sr.
Others to Watch:
SF Nyla Riley, 5-9, Sr.
G Lacey Kinard, 5-2, Sr.
G Sanaa Tripp, 5-8, Jr.
SF Olivia Ebenreck, 5-10, Soph.
Outlook: First-year Peachtree Ridge coach Ulysses Haynes wants to keep the momentum rolling with the already dominant Lions program this season. After a nearly perfect regular season, the team’s playoff journey ended in the Sweet 16 round in a 48-39 loss to Brookwood.
With many key players returning to the lineup, Haynes believes that his team will reach the state playoffs again and ultimately win the championship, and for him it starts with this motto.
“The thing is our motto is, we're not gonna let anybody outwork us,” Haynes said. That’s the thing, don't get outworked. So if we stick to that, and that's what I've been telling him. I told them when all of them were playing summer basketball, I called them when they were out of town, ‘don't let anybody outwork you.’ So that's our motto not to let anybody outwork us.”
Between Hunt and Anderson, they bring three and four years of experience to this veteran team. Even with a great season, the team felt there were some phases of the game they could get better at.
“I think just playing a lot, getting more aggressive, working on my shot, working on my ball handling to make me more of a hybrid than just a post player,” Hunt said about her improvements in the offseason. “I think that'll really help my team and also with my assist, that's also going to broaden my game and help my team get open looks and open shots when I'm getting double teams.”
For Haynes the improvements on the offensive end start with how they play defense.
“I think our scoring is going do better. But again, I always go back to defense,” Haynes said. “I think we got some great defenders on the frontline. I think we have real dogs on their own in the backcourt.”
Recommended for you
Most states are home to companies that never fully repaid their financial crisis bailouts. Stacker analyzed data about the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program compiled by ProPublica to see which states' businesses have been the most responsible in repaying their loan money. Click for more.14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout are still being counted
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.