PEACHTREE RIDGE LIONS
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
Coach: Jordan Griffin
2021-22 record: 10-15
Returning Regulars:
G Bradley Goines, 6-0, Sr.
G Jameel Peters, 6-1, Sr.
Others to Watch:
G Connor Teasley, 6-0, Soph.
Outlook: The Peachtree Ridge Lions look to bounce back with second-year coach Jordan Griffin after missing the state playoffs last season. Returning with a bigger leadership role is 6-foot senior Bradley Goines.
Griffin senses teams will be looking at last season's record and try to misjudge this team, but he has prepared his players with the mindset he wants them to have heading into the season.
“We're gonna always be aggressive when we play,” Griffin said. “We will always be tough-minded team. We’re gonna be a blue collar team, do all of the little things to take away. It's not gonna be a pretty game with us. We don't play pretty basketball. We're going to try to play the game on our terms. And make sure that, when we play the game, that we're the most active and aggressive team. And the last part is, I think they may just overlook that our will to win this year is gonna be so, so great. Because we want to improve and be a better team than we were last season.”
Goines’ expectations for his teammates are simple — give it your all. He knows as the leader of this team he has to set the right examples so that they can follow his lead.
“I'm expecting us to play hard and compete,” Goines said. “Give ourselves a chance because as of right now it's looking like we have a good chance from what we've done in summer and offseason. So, I expect for them to just give it their all, same thing I'm gonna do, give it my all playing to the last buzzer and the fourth quarter every single game, you know, come to work every single day.”
Griffin said what the team did last season will not cut it if they hope to make it to the state playoffs. He emphasized how important defense is, but his approach this year is more on the offensive end of the court.
“We have got to be able to score the ball. We got to be able to really highlight how we can play this year,” Griffin said. “...But I think offensively we have to be exceptional on the ball, getting out of transition, running and being able to get to the basket and put pressure on the rim.”
