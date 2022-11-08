PARKVIEW PANTHERS
Region: 4-AAAAAAA
Coach: Cynthia Cooper
2021-22 Record: 10-16, Class AAAAAAA first round
Returning Regulars:
SG Jaden Cooper, Soph.
PF Alisha Woods, Sr.
Others to watch:
SG Kennedi Benton, Soph.
PG Danica Taylor, Fr.
SG Corrin Sevier, Fr.
Outlook:
The Parkview girls are going to be young in 2022-23 but head coach Cynthia Cooper expects the team to be competitive.
“I think we’re going to be a surprise team,” Cooper said. “I think the girls are going to step up and do what they are capable of doing and be more successful than most people are giving us credit for. I’m excited for the season.”
Cooper said the team has plenty to work on in preparation for the season.
“With us being young, there’s a lot of different things we’re going to have to improve on and I know that we’re going to be up for the task,” she said.
She said the team will have to rebound, play tough defense and “doing those little things so as the season goes on we’re going to get better. We’ve got a lot of growing pains to go through at first but I think we’re ready for the challenge.”
Parkview returns two starters from last year, including sophomore guard Jaden Cooper, and senior forward Alisha Woods. Woods blew her ACL this fall but is optimistic about the season.
“I think as a senior I have a lot to give to the team and even though I am a power forward and not a center I can help the post players,” she said.
“She knows what it takes,” Cooper said of Woods. “She’s been there before. She was one of our best defenders last year; that’s huge. Hopefully, the whole team will step up and do what they need to do to be successful.”
Cooper added that the players have to come together and play as a team.
“We are a very young team so we’re going to pretty much have to do everything and that’s going to take a lot to get over,” Cooper said. “We’re going to have to trust each other and play as a team because if we try to do it individually, we won’t get it done.”
Cooper expects Region 4-AAAAAAA to be tough this year with some of the best teams in the state.
“We’re in a very tough region,” she said. “You got Archer, you got Brookwood, you got Grayson, I am sure they’re going to be at the top of the state, the top teams, but hopefully our girls come out and play and show up.”
The keys for a successful season?
“Being solid defensively, not creating too many turnovers, taking care of the basketball as well as boxing out,” Cooper said. We can’t play a half-court game, we’re very small…very, very small. We’ve got some inexperienced post players, in fact, all of them are inexperienced. We’ve just got to put it out there and do it. “
Recommended for you
Most states are home to companies that never fully repaid their financial crisis bailouts. Stacker analyzed data about the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program compiled by ProPublica to see which states' businesses have been the most responsible in repaying their loan money. Click for more.14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout are still being counted
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.