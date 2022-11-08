PARKVIEW PANTHERS
Region: 4-AAAAAAA
Coach: Jon Collins
2021-22 Record: 14-14, Class AAAAAAA first round
Returning Regulars:
PG Chasz Holmes, Jr.
Others to watch
PF/C Adonai Moussie, Jr.
W Mike Matthews, Jr.
W Jacob Wilkins, Soph.
Outlook:
Parkview will have a young team in 2022-23 as there is only one returning starter, junior point guard Chasz Holmes.
“I’m very optimistic,” head coach Jon Collins said. “This is a good group of guys (who) are working hard in the right way. They’ve earned it and now they’re here; they’re hungry. We’re young; we’ve got a returning starter and a senior. Everyone else is a junior/sophomore but we do have talent. It’s just that experience piece; we’ve going to have to grow up quick because every day as the showcases come out and we’re playing against some of these teams, it's like, they try to match you up with similar talent. We’re playing some really tough teams. That says a lot about where I think we are.”
Last season's team went 14-14, made it to the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, and lost in the first round.
“This season, I hope the team can get 18 wins,” Holmes said. “I think we have the talent to do it.”
“I’m really excited,” said junior forward/center Adonai Moussie. “We have only one senior right now but that’s no excuse. There’s no excuses; we have to go in there ready.”
Senior center Jackson Valentine said he is optimistic about the season.
“I feel like now had some players come in recently and that’s helped things out,” he said. "Because we are a young team, people will have to step up more but as a senior I hope to lead the team by example whether that’s in the weight room, in the classroom, or on the court. Even if we don’t have a lot of leadership, I think we can make a deep playoff run.”
Parkview will play in Region 4-AAAAAAA this year, which includes Archer, Brookwood, Grayson, Newton and South Gwinnett.
“There’s no night off,” Collins said. “You’ve got to prepare, go to battle. It’s not going to be easy. Those four teams when they go to state are going to be well-prepared and hopefully will make a deep run because of that experience all season long.”
Collins expects scoring and defense to be the team’s main strengths going into the season.
“We have multiple offensive threats, which is good to have,” Collin said. “I think our guys really enjoy the team defense concept. They’re not just friends on the court. We play a very strong team game; its not just one person. It’s not just one player scoring 40.”
He said the team’s main weaknesses will be overall strength in the post and 3-point shooting.
“Hopefully that changes,” Collins said of 3-point shooting. “I think last year we shot 28 percent as a team, which isn’t very good and we’ve been trying to put an emphasis on that.”
Keys to having a successful season?
“For us, it’s just taking care of the things we need to take care of both on the court and off the court,” Collins said. “We’re a young team so it’s not just doing anything stupid throughout the day…taking care of your grades, getting plenty of sleep, the basic stuff. Taking pride in who we are and how far we’ve come. I think defense is going to be a big plus, it’s a big emphasis. For us, rebounding is going to be big.”
