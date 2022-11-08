NORTH GWINNETT BULLDOGS
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
Coach: Josh Chase
2021-22 record: 14-13, first-round state playoff appearance
Returning Regulars:
SG Ava Watson, 5-10, Sr.
PG Caroline Beavin, Soph.
PF Jada Monroe, 6-0, Jr.
Others to Watch:
Taylor Pennelli, 5-7, Sr.
Audrey Loudermilk, 5-9, Soph.
Outlook: The Bulldogs got another glimpse last season of where they could go for the upcoming season with senior Watson in the driver's seat. They made it to the first round of the state championship playoffs, losing to North Forsyth 56-27.
Chase said Watson stepped up as a leader last season, but she has found her voice to guide her teammates in the right direction.
“She's really came in as one of our captains this year. She was really starting her leadership last year with her play on the floor,” Chase said. “And this year, I think she's made that turn to be more of a vocal leader. Just getting people in the right spots, taking over some of the decision making and what we want to do this year is team bonding and where we want to go and do things. So, she’s a very vocal leader this year, as opposed to last year where she was just on the floor. Everybody's following her actions, her lead that way, but it's now turned into both.”
As far as the team is concerned, Chase felt defensively the team was solid, but it went through a lot of shooting droughts that he would like to see improved for this season.
“I would like to see us get through the droughts and not have these droughts where we're not scoring,” Chase said. “We play really good defense, and we'd look up and we're down six or seven, but it's been a long time in that game because we hadn't scored at all. So it's just not allowing those droughts to happen offensively.”
The team will be facing a new region with different opponents, and after making it to the state playoffs two years in a row, they know it will not be an easy task.
“That's what we want to do every year is we want to at least make it to the state tournament,” Chase said. “We've made it two years in a row, we want to make it a third year in a row. And then we want to get that extra win and get to the Sweet 16. I think that's got to be a goal is to get to the Sweet 16 and win that first game, so getting there, it's gonna be tough.”
Recommended for you
Most states are home to companies that never fully repaid their financial crisis bailouts. Stacker analyzed data about the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program compiled by ProPublica to see which states' businesses have been the most responsible in repaying their loan money. Click for more.14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout are still being counted
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.