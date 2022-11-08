NORTH GWINNETT BULLDOGS
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
Coach: Matt Garner
2021-22 record: 26-4, region champions, Elite Eight appearance state playoffs
Returning Regulars:
W Blake Seitz, 6-6, Sr.
G Lane Vance, 6-0, Sr.
C Julian Walker, 6-7, Sr.
W Ethan Washington, 6-3, Sr.
Others to Watch:
Charli Gallagher, 6-0, Jr.
Caleb Jones, 6-1, Jr.
Outlook: After capturing their third straight Region 8-AAAAAAA title, the Bulldogs fell short in the state playoffs after suffering their worst shooting night of the season in an Elite Eight playoff game against Norcross, which went on to capture the state championship.
Every season the Bulldogs base their winning culture off of this saying, “Pride on three, brotherhood on six,” and this year will be no different.
North Gwinnett lost one of the state's top players in R.J. Godfrey and key 3-point shooter Thomas Allard to graduation, but return Seitz, Vance, Walker and Washington, who were a part of that playoff run.
With a big senior class graduating, the next man up mentality on defense was evident to Garner in his returning players for this upcoming season.
“We had eight, nine seniors in our class last year, and so some of these guys didn't necessarily prove on a daily basis that they were dogs,” Garner said. “And I think that they've proven that, they made that very clear this offseason, that those guys are gone, but they're willing to do the exact same dirty work that the guys before them did. And so these guys have been uber-competitive in everything we do, whether it's weight room, conditioning, we're working out 4-on-1’s, 5-on-5 stuff in the summer, and so I think they're ready to go.”
Garner said consistency is what helps get them over the hump to hoist that state championship trophy.
The success of Garner’s program is about his players reaching their maximum potential, but their sights are always set on the grand prize during March Madness.
“We have every intention of competing for a fourth straight region title,” Garner said. “And so do that. That's job one. And once we go through that, and we get to the state tournament, then we'll set our eyes on something else.”
