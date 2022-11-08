NORCROSS BLUE DEVILS
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
Coach: Ashley Clanton
2021-22 Record: 25-6, region champions, Class AAAAAAA state champions
Returning Regulars:
G Jania Akins, 5-10, Jr.
G Kayla Lindsey, 5-9, Sr.
Others to watch:
G Cate Sidey, 5-9, Jr.
G Cadence Peterson, 5-9, Soph.
G/F Markiesa Lancaster, 5-11, Soph.
G Veronaye Charlton, 5-7, Sr.
G Hayda Toro, 5-8, Sr.
F Mariyah Valrie, 6-0, Soph.
Outlook:
Despite losing three starters from last season’s Class AAAAAAA state championship team, including 2022 Daily Post Player of the Year Zaria Hurston, to graduation, the Blue Devils have enough weapons to be contenders on the region and state levels once again in 2022-23.
It helps that the two returning players from that team are two very important pieces to the puzzle in junior point guard Jania Akins, who was a first-team All-County selection after averaging 18 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3 steals per game, and senior guard Kayla Lindsey, making for a dynamic duo in the backcourt.
In addition, Sidey, Peterson and Lancaster also gained experience off the bench in the regular and postseasons, so Norcross should remain well-seasoned despite the other losses.
“Jania and Kayla started every game for us last year and played a bulk of the minutes,” Clanton said. “We’ve got a lot of experience back with those two, and then the three kids that got minutes for us last year – Cate, Cadence and Kiesa – have all worked really hard and had good summers, and we’re expecting a lot from them to become a bigger part of what we do on the floor.”
The Blue Devils will also benefit from the addition of some talented transfers in Charlton from Tallulah Falls and Toro and Valrie from Mountain View.
The biggest issue with those three, as well as call-ups from last year’s junior varsity team, will be developing the chemistry with the veterans that last season’s title team had.
But Clanton is quite confident that will come in time, both with the players, and with herself and her coaching staff.
“I’ve never had a transfer kid in my entire career,” Clanton said. “So for me, it’s a whole new deal. It’s kind of a neat thing. It’s a different challenge than we’re used to, but we do have to get people acclimated very quickly.
“We’ve worked for the last three years to build a culture and environment, and you’ve got kids coming in from a different culture and environment. So you’ve got to catch them up to speed and make sure that they’re buying in.”
