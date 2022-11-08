NORCROSS BLUE DEVILS
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
Coach: Jesse McMillan
2021-22 Record: 26-6, region runner-up, Class AAAAAAA state champions
Returning Regulars:
G Samarion Bond, 6-5, Sr.
G Mier Panoam, 6-4, Sr.
G Michael Zhang, 6-4, Sr.
Others to watch:
G/F Lamariyon Jordan, 6-6, Sr.
G Bilal Abdur-Rahman, 5-10, Sr.
Outlook:
In addition to defending a Class AAAAAAA state championship, the Blue Devils share a few other things in common with their counterparts in the Norcross girls program.
Most obvious among them is having to deal with the departure of three starters from last year’s team.
Two of those departures were expected, though one was unexpected when second-team All-County guard London Johnson, who was dominant during the state tournament as a junior last season, signed to play for the G-League Ignite developmental team.
But also like the Norcross girls, the Blue Devil boys should also have plenty of talent to be formidable in the region and in state this season, thanks in no small part to returning starters Bond and Panoam, as well as a strong group of incoming transfers, led by Super Six wing Jordan, a second-team All-County for Dacula last season, and Abdur-Rahman.
“Mari and Bilal are Georgia guys. They’ve played in different AAU tournaments and teams together with the guys,” McMillan said. "So there was already some familiarity with them, and we’ve been able to foster some chemistry already this year through some pick-up games.”
In addition, McMillan is confident in the culture that has been instilled through out the program, which was only enhanced by the Blue Devils grabbing the program’s sixth state title last season.
“We’ve got a lot of winners on the roster,” McMillan said. “Whether they’ve won here at Norcross or won in different situations, we’ve got a lot of guys who have won ball games at a pretty high level.
“(Bond, Panoam and Zhang) are the ones , obviously, the ones who have the experience of doing it here. So … we are definitely going to lean on those three, especially in the early going. One things these guys learned last year is that you’re going to get everbody’s best game, and we may have a night where we don’t play that great early in the season. But we’re going to learn from those lessons, and by the end of the season, we’re going to be prepared for every situation.”
