MOUNTAIN VIEW BEARS
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
Coach: Brad Blackmon
2021-22 record: 11-17, Region 8-AAAAAAA tournament runner-up
Returning Regulars:
PF Kendal Henderson, 5-7, Sr.
PG Jenysis Criss, 5-3, Soph.
PG Taylor Clark, 5-3, Jr.
Outlook: Mountain View shocked the region making it to the region championship before losing to opponent Collins Hill, which went on to the Sweet 16 round of the state championship playoffs.
To make another push like they did last year in the region tournament, the team worked in the offseason on becoming a more fast-paced team during the season.
“We've got to be conditioned,” Blackmon said. "And I always remember Kendal always talking about, we need to run more. And we have started that. We've emphasized that this year, because if we want to press and be a fast-paced team we're gonna have to do that, be conditioned.
“We started running miles, two miles, three miles, all conditioning, and then we started doing a lot more just leg work. And then throughout the season, we're looking to put in weightlifting, as we go along, as we've done with conditioning.”
Blackmon is looking to press all 32 minutes this season. In her senior year, Henderson is stepping into the leadership role that lacked last season. Three seniors graduated and two more players chose other schools, so opponents will face basically a new team.
“People won't expect anything out of Mountain View,” Blackmon said. “When they see that on their schedule they're gonna say ‘OK it’s an easy week,’ but with the grit and determination that these kids have, it can be an interesting season going along. And I think not knowing can be a great advantage for us for going against different teams.”
Henderson and Criss are setting the foundation now for what is to come throughout the season.
“We need a family foundation from the get go,” Henderson said. “At the end of the day whatever happens on the court, is whatever happens in the court. We don't need to be against each other. We need to come together and just be sisterhood. At the end of the day, that's all you can really want. So no matter what the scoreboard says, we tried our hardest, and that's the best you can do.”
