Outlook: Much of last season's roster will be coming back for the 2022-23 season, including one of the top county scorers in White.
Longtime Mountain View coach Roy looks at it as a big advantage to get back guys who have battled together over the last season. He attributes how the players have developed in the course of a year to work by assistant coach Rob Rodgers.
This team took a big leap from only winning six games in the 2020-21 season to picking up 17 wins, including four region wins in a tough region last season. The Bears made it to the Sweet 16 round of the playoffs and battled a talented Grayson team that defeated them 69-63.
“They battled through some adversity and maybe overcame some difficult times,” Roy said. "Last year we came off of a six-win season and had to build upon it. They've all got experiences. All three of these guys (Johnson, White and Sherman) have had ups and downs in their last year that they had to battle through and persevere through, and I think it'll make them tougher. And I think when somebody gets down that they know how it is so they can pull them together and bring them up because our league is loaded and our schedule is difficult. So we're gonna have ups and downs. So I think the experience in the past was huge.”
Collectively, Johnson, White and Sherman believe the biggest thing the team grew was trust in their abilities.
“We have more confidence than we did last year,” Johnson said. “Like coach said we were coming off winning six games. Last year, we won 17 I believe, so we just had way more confidence coming in. We’re gonna have a lot more confidence coming into this season. We lost to a Sweet 16 team so that definitely helped.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.