Outlook: The Hawks will be returning many valuable pieces from a stacked junior class that saw plenty of playing time and earned experience on varsity last season.
The squad also gained a talented freshman guard in Ragone who Huckaby is looking to have a breakout year.
“We got a lot of experience coming back in the backcourt,” Huckaby said. “We've got a freshman that's come in, and she's gonna be pretty good. And I just think we've got a good tight group that's played a lot together and we're ready to, we've gotten better the last two years, and we'll put it together this year.”
Offensively, the team struggled the most from the 3-point line, so this offseason the girls spent time in the gym developing their shots.
“We've spent a ton of time in the gym, skill development,” Huckaby said. “We've spent a ton of time shooting the basketball. We didn't shoot it well last year. We shot it poorly from 3. I think at one corner we shot 14 percent and the other corner we shot like 18 percent. And we didn't shoot well in the slots or on the wings. So we spent a lot of time shooting the basketball in the offseason.”
Mill Creek on the defensive end has been consistent, and Harper was a big part of that last season averaging 10 rebounds per game down the stretch. It is the one consistency the team hopes to maintain.
“They take pride in their assignment,” Huckaby said. “They take pride in the belief that it's not my man, it's our man. We play a lot of good team defense. We don't gamble a lot, and we try to play you straight up just being fundamentally sound but it's an important part of what we do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.