Outlook: Mill Creek boys basketball team made another trip to the first round of the state playoffs, but came up short of the win against West Forsyth. Now the team will be led by longtime Berkmar assistant coach Welch who looks to put his spin on what has already been built in this program.
Welch will be stepping into the head coach for the first time in his career, and he has made it clear with the team his expectations.
“He's worked with us, and he's made it clear his goals for us and what he wants us to do this season,” Eroh said. He wants us to be defensive orientated and just be like, this overall, should be a defensive team. Because he knows that’s how we’re going to beat teams. He's looking for leadership, like you said of me, Jonathan and Trajen. And he's just looking for a successful season. I think we can do that this year.”
The team is young when it comes to experience playing on the varsity level, however Welch believes the players are up for the challenge that is ahead of them.
“I think as a whole, I get to work with a group of young men that want to get better and are very teachable,” Welch said. And they want to learn now they just have to understand the the amount of effort and hard work that goes into getting to that next level because they I really feel like that they want to succeed, to have success on the court and to succeed in the game of basketball, but they're still learning on the level of hard work and determination that it takes to get to the, to the to the level of success that they want.”
