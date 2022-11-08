The Mustangs have made major strides under third-year coach Anderson, having won six games each of the last two seasons after having won five combined in the previous three, including Anderson’s first season at the helm.
The next stride to take is for them to challenge for a state playoff berth, something they (pardon the pun) just might have the horses to do, especially after a very productive summer.
“This summer was the first time we really played a full summer league,” Anderson said. “We did some traveling and got some good games in against good competition. I’m thinking we’re going to be a step above what some people are going to think.
“The camaraderie that we’ve built and the team bonding that’s going on right now, I think this year is going to kind of click and we’re going to shock some people, I’m going to tell you.”
The Mustangs will likely build around their front court, where much of their experience is situated with the return of juniors Jackson (10.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.2 spg, 0.8 bpg) and Harris (3.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.9 bpg), while Anderson also has high hopes for sophomore Holston and freshman Walker.
The biggest key may be how well the backcourt play develops behind veterans like Tejada and newcomers like Dumas.
“We’ve got some bigs,” Anderson said. “We’re going to get the ball inside and score on rebounds.
