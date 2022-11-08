MEADOWCREEK MUSTANGS
Region: 7-AAAAAAA
Coach: Terry Smith
2021-22 Record: 11-17, First round, Class AAAAAAA state playoffs
Returning Regulars:
G Daron Sturdivant, 6-0, Jr.
G/F Chase Roux, 6-3, Jr.
G Damari Wright, 6-0, Jr.
F Keshaun Singleton, 6-4, Sr.
Others to Watch:
F Rontavious Blackshear, 6-6, Sr.
F Charles Williams, 6-6, Soph.
G Jordan Louie, 6-0, Sr.
Outlook:
Between graduation of last year’s senior class and the transfer out of several other regular players, the Mustangs will have a lot of new faces in the lineup this winter.
While Sturdivant and Singleton, in particular, saw extensive varsity action on last season’s state tournament qualifier, building team chemistry will be an important early goal in the team’s tough early-season schedule leading into region play, especially with Singleton likely getting a late start while still starring for the Meadowcreek football.
However, Smith seems pretty confident that cohesiveness could come fairly quickly.
“To be honest, most of them played AAU (ball) together anyway,” Smith said. “(Many of them have) been in the program (too). They’ve been part of the ninth-grade team. Last year in (junior varsity), I think they lost maybe one or two games. So they’ve played together before. Now it’s just different playing at 4:30 or 5 (p.m.) compared to 7:30. So that’s the biggest thing. But chemistry-wise, they play well together.”
Roux, Wright and Williams did see limited action with the varsity last year, though the played mostly with that successful JV team.
However, the Mustangs will get a little infusion of athleticism, talent and maturity with the addition of W.D. Mohammed transfer Blackshear, as well as Louie, who moved in from Alabama, though like Singleton, will likely get a late start to the season while still playing football.
“(The) two football players are going to help tremendously, … not only with athleticism, but also give us some more depth,” Smith said. “The big thing for us this summer, we know size-wise, we’re not the biggest team in the region. So conditioning-wise, we hit it hard in the summer, and we’re hitting it hard preseason. They understand it has to be an 84-foot game for us."
